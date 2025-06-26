XSmart Pro EA MT5
- Experts
- Khac Thanh Bui
- 버전: 1.11
- 업데이트됨: 3 10월 2025
- 활성화: 5
XSmartPro EA - Professional Grid Trading System
Intelligent Bidirectional DCA Grid with Advanced Safety Filters
Overview
XSmartPro EA is a professional Grid DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) trading system designed for traders who want safe and efficient Forex trading. The EA uses an intelligent bidirectional grid strategy combined with advanced technical filters to optimize entry points and protect your account.
Key Features
Smart Grid DCA System
Bidirectional Grid automatically opens BUY orders in uptrends and SELL orders in downtrends. Flexible DCA Multiplier uses progressive lot size increase with geometric progression (default 1.05x). Dynamic Step System employs a two-tier system with Step1 at 200 points and Step2 at 300 points. Maximum Order Control allows configurable maximum DCA orders up to 50 orders.
Advanced Technical Filters
EMA Trend Filter uses EMA (default 34-period on D1) to determine market direction. RSI Safety Filter only enters when RSI confirms extreme conditions (Oversold below 25, Overbought above 75). Smart Entry Logic places BUY only when uptrend plus RSI oversold, SELL only when downtrend plus RSI overbought. Trend Change Detection automatically switches direction when trend reverses.
Risk Management & Safety
Individual Take Profit targets $0.25 profit by default for each order. Positive DD Target closes all positions when total profit reaches $5. Trailing Stop offers optional trailing stop with customizable activation and step. Margin Defense automatically reduces lot sizes when margin level drops below threshold. Counter Order Protection includes smart counter-order system with configurable multiplier.
Time & Session Management
Trading Hours Filter is optimized for 07:00-15:30 GMT (London plus NY overlap). New Bar Check option allows checking for new orders only on new M1 bars. Market Session Detection automatically detects and adapts to market conditions.
Money Management
Comprehensive Money Check validates sufficient funds before every order. Progressive Lot Reduction automatically reduces lot size if insufficient margin. Volume Normalization ensures all orders comply with broker requirements. Account Protection provides multiple safety layers to prevent account damage.
Input Parameters
General Settings
Starting lot (0.01) - Initial lot size for first order
Magic Number (7770) - Unique identifier for EA orders
Single order TP (USD) (0.25) - Individual order profit target in USD
Positive DD threshold to close all (USD) (5) - Total profit threshold to close all positions
Counter order lot multiplier (x total lots) (0) - Multiplier for counter-trend orders
Only check for new orders on new M1 bar (true) - New bar check option
Grid Settings
DCA Multiplier (for all orders) (1.05) - Lot size multiplier for DCA progression
Step1 distance (points) (200) - Initial step distance between orders
Step2 distance (points) (300) - Advanced step distance for later orders
Number of orders before moving to step2 (5) - Orders count before switching to larger steps
Maximum number of DCA orders (50) - Maximum total DCA orders allowed
EMA Trend Filter
EMA Timeframe (D1) - Timeframe for EMA trend calculation
EMA Period (34) - Moving average period for trend detection
EMA Applied Price (CLOSE) - Price type used for EMA calculation
RSI Filter
Use RSI Filter (true) - Enable/disable RSI safety filter
RSI Timeframe (M15) - Timeframe for RSI calculation
RSI Period (14) - RSI indicator period
RSI Overbought Level (75) - Upper threshold for overbought condition
RSI Oversold Level (25) - Lower threshold for oversold condition
RSI Bar Shift (0=current, 1=previous) (1) - Which bar to use for RSI calculation
Trailing Stop
Use trailing stop (false) - Enable/disable trailing stop feature
Trigger trailing when profit reaches (USD) (35.0) - Profit level to activate trailing
Trailing step (USD) (5.0) - Step size for trailing stop adjustment
Time Filter GMT+0
Use time filter (true) - Enable/disable trading hours restriction
Trading start time (HH:MM) (07:00) - Start of trading session
Trading end time (HH:MM) (15:30) - End of trading session
Margin Defense
Enable/disable margin defense (false) - Activate margin protection system
Margin level to activate defense (%) (500) - Margin threshold for defense activation
DCA multiplier reduction (%) (20.0) - Lot size reduction when defense active
Enable detailed logs (false) - Show detailed operation logs
Trading Strategy
Trend Detection uses EMA to determine market direction. Safe Entry only enters when RSI confirms extreme conditions. Grid Expansion adds positions at predetermined intervals. Profit Taking closes individual orders at target profit or all orders at positive DD. Risk Control employs multiple safety mechanisms to protect against excessive drawdown.
Recommended Settings
Timeframe: Any (EA works on all timeframes). Currency Pairs: Major pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, etc.). Account Type: ECN or Standard. Minimum Deposit: $1000 recommended. Risk Level: Conservative to Moderate.
Important Notes
Enable RSI Filter is highly recommended for maximum safety. Monitor margin and keep sufficient margin for DCA expansion. Trading hours are optimized for London plus NY overlap sessions. Test thoroughly with backtesting before live trading. VPS is recommended for uninterrupted operation.
Technical Specifications
Platform: MetaTrader 5 | Strategy: Bidirectional Grid DCA with EMA/RSI filters | Position Management: Progressive lot sizing with safety filters | Risk Approach: Multi-layered protection with margin defense
Professional grid trading with institutional-grade risk management.
