Cross Hedge EA

5

Cross Hedge EA

Cross Hedge EA is a hedging EA which helps you recover the losing trade in a very tricky way based on "Zone Recovery Algorithm".

It Hedge with an increased lot size based on multiplier factor in the market direction and if market reverse its direction again then it open a incremental lot in the current market direction. Doing this way it ends with a profit no matter in what direction the market will move.


Use Cent account with $300 deposits atleast for gold and Standard account with $1000 for Currency Pairs . Reach personally for best setup and broker

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/96354

Have a Look at its live working

ID - 141102646
Password - Crosshedge$mt413

MT4 Server - Exness-Real35

NOTE:- WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD EA TO EITHER TEST OR PURCHASE, CONTACT ME PERSONALLY FOR INPUTS

Factors need to be consider

  • EA can be used on high volatility Indices, Metals & Forex. (DE30/40, US500, US30, UK100, Gold etc)
  • DAX, US500, Volatility Index & high volatile crypto pairs best suitable for the EA.
  • For Indices like DAX and US500 opening time of market is best to initiate the trade.
  • After purchasing  please contact personally set files/input settings.
  • EA should be used on volatile market pairs only.
  • Always begin with small lot don't take bigger lot initially.
  • Use M15 chart for small profit targets and higher TF for large targets.

Inputs

Major settings are

  • Initial Lot - Is the beginning lot size you want to start with
  • Increamental Mode - Addition of lot to previous lot.
  • Lot Martingale - Is the multiplier factor, 1.6 value symbolise that next "Stop order" will be 1.6 times the previous opened trade.
  • Hedge Gap Pips - Is the distance in pips between buy and sell orders. 
  • CLose Money - Is the money in USD to close all running orders and pending orders once this value reaches on global profit space
  • Start/End Time - This setting help alot to gain max profit and minimise risk by trading on right time.


Note :- Do not consider default settings as final settings please contact me before testing and making any conclusion about the EA. Get settings as per the pair you want to trade. This strategy is a risky strategy only should be used on large account sizes and withdraw your profits on regular basis.

리뷰 6
Hasif Ramli
23
Hasif Ramli 2025.04.29 00:46 
 

I have been using this EA for 3 weeks now and all I can say it performs very well. The execution is fast. Even though the recommended broker which is Exness is not available in my country, I manage to run it with Justmarkets and it works just fine. Average profit is around 0.5% to 4.5% per day. One of important things is that the level of supports given by the owner which is so swift and I'm really satisfied. All of our questions and concerns will be replied in timely manner. Not to mention he will advise what is the safe equity to begin with. Looking forward to purchase other quality EAs from this owner in future.

tallu solanki
29
tallu solanki 2025.04.23 07:43 
 

Very very very nice robot .... I have never seen a robot like this in my life. Nd also robot admine is very supportive I give 5000 star review bcz 5 star review is small for me

Zappie
191
Zappie 2025.04.09 09:11 
 

I have been running the EA for 3 days now and I am very happy with the Cross Hedge EA results. The developer is very helpful and kind person, assisting me with the setup and making sure your setup is correct. Answering all my questions etc. I am going to setup another additional account soon 🙂 The EA is very stable returns and runs very well. I recommend this EA for long consistent growth. Well done and thank you!

추천 제품
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
SuperfarabiEA Compound
Farabi Aminy
Experts
Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4 Working on Timeframes (M5) Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4 Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator ===========Rakyat +62 =========== Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4 Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5) Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4 Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes
Stepping GBPUSD
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Stepping-GBPUSD - works in fully automatic mode! No settings needed, you can use the default settings. The Expert Advisor works like a scalpel during sharp price movements. The bot was tested on real tick data with a real spread for a 19-year period from 2004 to 2023 (this is how much tick history is available on the servers of Swiss brokers). It also passed the Monte Carlo stability test using 5,000 cycles of simulation of random trade generation, as well as a simulated delay and slippage test
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
PairsTrading
Evgenii Kuznetsov
3.67 (9)
Experts
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Universal MT4 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
MACD 표시기의 거래 로봇 이것은 거래 로봇의 단순화된 버전이며 하나의 진입 전략만 사용합니다(고급 버전에는 10개 이상의 전략이 있음) 전문가 혜택: 스캘핑, 마틴게일, 그리드 트레이딩. 하나의 주문 또는 주문 그리드로만 거래를 설정할 수 있습니다. 동적, 고정 또는 승수 단계 및 거래 로트가 있는 고도로 사용자 정의 가능한 주문 그리드를 통해 Expert Advisor를 거의 모든 거래 수단에 적용할 수 있습니다. 드로다운 복구 시스템, 손실 주문 및 잔액 보호 중복 그리드 거래가 반등하지 않는 가격 변동에 취약하다는 것은 비밀이 아니지만 주문 복구 시스템 덕분에 고문은 대부분의 하락에서 벗어날 수 있습니다. 드로우다운 탈출은 수익성이 없는 가장 먼 주문과 시장에 가장 가까운 주문을 이익이 있는 주문과 겹치는 방식으로 수행됩니다. 거래 로봇은 수동 거래 또는 다른 전문가가 개설한 거래의 경우 계정에서 손실된 위치를 복구하는 데 사용할 수 있습니다. 매직 넘버로
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
볼린저 밴드 전략 EA MT4  는 볼린저 밴드의 반전 조건을 기반으로 거래 기회를 포착하도록 설계된 자동화된 거래 도구입니다. 하단 밴드 근처에서 강세 반전(이전 캔들이 하단 밴드 아래에서 마감되고 현재 캔들이 하단 밴드 위에서 마감되며, 빨간 캔들에서 초록 캔들로 전환될 때)을 감지하면 매수 거래를, 상단 밴드 근처에서 약세 반전(반대 시나리오)을 감지하면 매도 거래를 실행합니다. 광범위하게 백테스트된 이 EA는 정확한 진입 방법, 유연한 청산 규칙, 고급 리스크 관리를 제공하며, 최소한의 시스템 리소스를 소모하여 효율적인 거래 실행을 보장합니다. 이 시스템은 세션 제어를 위한 요일/시간 필터를 포함하며, 성능 검증을 위한 히스토리 데이터 테스트를 지원합니다. 실시간 대시보드는 오픈된 거래, 계좌 자산, 시스템 메트릭을 표시하며, 직관적인 입력 메뉴는 구성을 간단하게 만듭니다. 모든 설정에 대한 자세한 문서가 제공됩니다. 자세한 문서는 여기에서 확인하세요: 일반 설정/입력 가이드
Genetic algorithm
Alexander Shcherbina
Experts
Strategy Properties Handling Additional Entry Signals AI learning from history Behavior of the next signal in the same direction - adds to the winning position Signal behavior in the next opposite direction - Decreases position Default trade volume Percentage of trading on your account. The percentage values ​​show how much of the account balance is used to cover the required margin. Maximum number of open lots - 20 The number of input lots for a new position - 10% of the account equity Mo
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
The Viper EA
Profalgo Limited
3.18 (11)
Experts
NOTE: only recommended for these pairs currently: EURAUD;GBPAUD;GBPCHF;EURCHF;AUDCAD and AUDUSD NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Live monitoring :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1422803 The Viper EA uses sharp and effective "mean reversion" entries during the ranging period of the trading sessions (between 23h and 1h GMT+2, US DST).    These trades already have a very high su
BiBoosterix
Andrey Kozak
Experts
BiBoosterix 는 MetaTrader 4용으로 설계된 강력한 트레이딩 로봇으로, 금융 시장에서 자동 거래를 수행합니다. 적응형 자금 관리 알고리즘과 고급 시장 분석 전략을 결합하여 초보자와 전문 트레이더 모두에게 이상적인 도구입니다. 주요 장점 적응형 알고리즘 : 계좌 잔액에 따라 자동으로 로트 크기 조정. 다중 통화 지원 : 여러 통화쌍을 동시에 거래 가능. 효율적인 리스크 관리 : 스톱로스, 트레일링 스톱 및 최대 오픈 주문 수 제한 지원. 최신 로직 : 가격 동향 분석, 스토캐스틱 오실레이터 신호, 가격 채널 방향을 기반으로 한 의사 결정. 유연성 : 사용자 요구에 맞게 간단하게 매개변수 조정 가능. 기술 사양 플랫폼 : MetaTrader 4 권장 예치금 : $500 거래 도구 : XAUUSD 시간 프레임 : M1 — H1 리스크 수준 : 사용자가 직접 설정 가능 주요 매개변수 Lots : 초기 로트 크기 (기본값: 0.05). Total Orders : 동시에 열 수
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
Bar Boss   Expert   Advisor는 FletBoxPush 지표를 사용하여 시장을 분석하고 거래 신호를 결정합니다. 표시기는 Expert Advisor에 내장되어 있으며 차트에 추가로 설치할 필요가 없습니다. 거래는 플랫의 경계로 정의된 레벨의 브레이크아웃에서 발생합니다. 손실 제한이 사용됩니다. 어드바이저 설정에 대한 설명 TimeFrames - 차트 기간, 표시기 설정 color - 플랫으로 정의된 가격 영역의 색상, 표시기에 대한 설정 직사각형 - 평면으로 정의된 가격 영역 표시, 지표 설정 랏 - 거래 시작 볼륨 MagicNumber - 마법의 주문 수 Count_LOSS - 수익이 0이 될 때까지의 연속 손실 거래 수(0으로 종료) FlatPips - 플랫을 결정하기 위한 포인트 제한, 지표 설정 FlatBars - 평면을 결정하기 위한 막대 수의 제한, 표시기 설정 MinBarsClosedOutside - 종가가 특정 고정 수준 위/아래로 고정된 막대의 수
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Indicement에 오신 것을 환영합니다! PROP FIRM 준비 완료! ->   여기에서 세트 파일을 다운로드하세요 프로모션 출시: 현재 가격으로는 몇 개밖에 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) 최고의 콤보 딜     ->     여기를 클릭하세요 공개 그룹에 가입하세요:   여기를 클릭하세요   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT는   제가 15년 동안 축적한 경험을 바탕으로 지수 시장에 전문적 거래 알고리즘을 개발했습니다. EA는 매우 잘 고안된 알고리즘을 사용하여 최상의 진입 가격을 찾고, 거래 위험을 분산하기 위해 내부적으로 여러 가지 전략을 실행합니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익실현이 있지만, 거래의 위험을 최소화하고 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 추적 손절매와 추적 이익실현도
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Experts
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Mistress
Natalya Sopina
Experts
Mistress  - high speed EA-scalper. Mistress  -  the best EA!  - to my view. Mistress  -universal and simple. Mistress  - trades accurately, frequently and swiftly. Mistress  - independent on TF. Mistress  - worsk on all currency pairs. Mistress  - uses no martingale and no grid Mistress  -needs 20  units of currency for lot 0.01 for each used currency pair. Mistress EA  Parameters : Trading  hours  HH . ММ  (server time) :  trade time limit on time : time to start trading off time : time to end
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheoryPower
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheory(Power)  is based on   Bulls   and  Bears  indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. Power： Market entry condition  Power attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices It also uses  Laguerre filtering fal
Expert BDT MT4
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Advisor based on triangular arbitrage. The Expert Advisor analyzes the prices of all trading instruments on the entire account opened in the market overview.   The analysis takes place at the expense of other currency pairs linked by a single currency.   (currency triangles). Examples of triangles: EURUSD – USDJPY – EURJPY USDCAD – CADCHF – USDCHF EURGBP – GBPUSD – EURUSD AUDUSD – USDCAD – AUDCAD GBPAUD – AUDUSD – GBPUSD The Expert Advisor analyzes each currency through the other two and calcu
Gold Label
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
BoxEA
Damir Duseev
Experts
Advantages and Functionality BoxEA v1.10 is a modern and efficient trading advisor designed to analyze historical price levels to identify optimal entry points in the market. This product is suitable for both novice and experienced traders, offering automated trade management and risk minimization. Advantages: Historical Data Analysis : The advisor identifies key support and resistance levels based on historical price data within a specified period. Automated Trading : Places and manages orders
ShinZuka
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
Experts
Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
Black Out EA
Jason Thato Hartley
Experts
Thank you for visiting us. We would like to introduce our new BLACK OUT EA which comes along with a moving average indicator for better trading This EA open and closes trades for you, no need to stress yourself. You can trade on any broker using any time frame . there are no restrictions!! You can easily increase your Lot size on the EA settings Backtest was done for two months. stay tuned for more !!!
Smart Trend Tracer EA
Andri Maulana
Experts
Smart Trend Tracer EA: Your Automated Advantage in Gold Trading! Stop guessing the market direction. The Smart Trend Tracer is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor engineered to identify and follow high-probability trends with surgical precision. Leveraging a powerful combination of the proprietary Smart Trend Tracer indicator, a robust EMA trend filter, and dynamic money management, this EA is built to automate your trading and maximize your returns. The Golden Edge: Performance and Precision Gold-Op
Automated EA Robot
Yapo Thierry Hermann Yapo
Experts
WARNING :  You can use the Expert Advisor only on  M30   Period This price of $348 is a promotional offer, the next price will be $999 . Automated EA Robot  power is based on minimal risk management for all our customers. The gains sought are maximum while the risk is minimal and customizable based on the Account of the Trader. You therefore have the possibility with this expert advisor to define the risk yourself for each trading order automatically. What's the Strategy   of Automated EA Robo
MACD Trader
Konstantin Nikitin
Experts
This is a fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor with unlimited number of currency pairs using MACD and Envelopes indicators. You can specify how the EA should work with each currency pair. You can add orders manually. The free version is available here . Parameters Common TradeObjectsDelete : delete trade objects. OrderPanel : display the panel for opening orders. TradeToBalance : target balance to stop trading. The parameter is triggered only after all trades are closed. Otherwise, it
Rhythm Master
Kang Liu
Experts
Rhythm Master EA - A Five-Year Journey to Master the Market's Pulse Core Value Proposition Forged over five years of development and market testing, Rhythm Master EA is built with one core principle: survival first. Sets files:  https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/157626/comments?source=Site+Market+Product+Page#comment_58671939 Trading Philosophy & Core Advantages Three Core Trading Principles Rhythm is King : Doesn't predict direction, only follows the natural ebb and flow of market vola
Ichimoku 3D
Anton Karabeinikov
Experts
Ichimoku 3D This Expert Advisor is based on the Ichimoku indicator using the principle of 3 Elder screens. There are 4 types of opening trades in this Expert Advisor: 1 is when there is the same buy or sell signal on 3 timeframes 2-This is when 2 timeframes have the same buy signal and 1 timeframe has the same sell signal or vice versa 3-This is when 1 timeframe is a buy signal and 2 timeframe is a sell signal or vice versa 4-This is when 1 timeframe signal to buy on the average timeframe
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (17)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :  여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분할하는
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) 출시 프로모션: 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우 인기
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jesko EA – Jesko는 수년간 검증되고 최적화된 전략 을 기반으로 만들어진 특별한 자동매매 프로그램(EA)입니다. 이미 실계좌에서 테스트 되었으며, 꾸준히 수익성과 낮은 리스크 를 입증했습니다. 이제 모든 트레이더들에게 공개하기로 결정했습니다. Signal live     4개월 실계좌 간편한 설치  모든 브로커에서 사용 가능 (ECN 계좌 권장)  최소 예치금: 100 USD  24/7 지원  Jesko를 한 번 구매하면 – 우리의 다른 제품들을 무료로 제공! 1,5분의 골드 백테스트용: 차트에 INCORRECT 가 나타나지 않도록 하십시오. 만약 나타나면 설정을 변경해야 합니다. 옵션은 True/False 만 있습니다 — 차트에 초록색 OK 가 표시될 때까지 조정하면 문제가 없다는 뜻입니다. 입력 파라미터 설명 일반 설정 AccountType – 계좌 유형 선택 (일반 / ECN / 기타). RiskMode – 리스크 관리 모드 선택 (낮음 / 중간 / 높음). 로트 &
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT4를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요! 규칙       정확하고 규율 있게 거래하세요. 퀀텀 킹 EA       구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합했습니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. 퀀
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron은 Aura 시리즈 거래 시스템을 이어가는 독특한 전문가 자문입니다. 고급 신경망과 최첨단 클래식 거래 전략을 활용하여 Aura Neuron은 뛰어난 잠재적 성과를 가진 혁신적인 접근 방식을 제공합니다. 완전 자동화된 이 전문가 자문은  및 XAUUSD(GOLD)와 같은 통화 쌍을 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 1999년부터 2023년까지 이러한 쌍에서 일관된 안정성을 입증했습니다. 이 시스템은 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑과 같은 위험한 자금 관리 기술을 피하므로 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. Aura Neuron은 다층 퍼셉트론(MLP) 신경망으로 구동되어 시장 추세와 움직임을 예측하는 데 활용합니다. MLP는 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 유형으로, 특히 단일 숨겨진 계층으로 구성될 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP에는 입력 계층, 숨겨진 계층 및 출력 계층이라는 세 가지 필수 계층이 포함됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외한 각 뉴런은 비선형 활성화
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
2025년 가장 강력한 자동매매 전략 중 하나 저희는 2025년에 사용되던 가장 강력한 수동 트레이딩 전략 중 하나를 TMA(삼각 이동평균)와 CG 로직 을 기반으로 한 **완전 자동화 Expert Advisor(EA)**로 변환했습니다. 550달러 가격의 마지막 한 개만 남아 있습니다. 이후 가격은 650달러와 750달러로 인상되며, 최종 가격은 1200달러입니다. 실시간 시그널 >>>>> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208   클릭 이 EA는 정확한 진입, 지능적인 예약 주문, 엄격한 리스크 관리 를 위해 설계되었으며 **모든 외환(Forex) 통화쌍 및 금(XAUUSD)**에서 사용 가능합니다. 최적의 성능을 위해 스프레드가 10포인트 이하인 ECN 계좌 사용을 권장합니다. 이를 통해 정확한 주문 체결과 최소한의 슬리피지를 보장합니다.차트에 적용한 후, 본인의 리스크 성향에 맞게 설정만 조정하면 프로 수준의 자동매매를 경험할 수 있습니다.  
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
Gold Garden MT4
Chen Jia Qi
5 (3)
Experts
Deep learning is reshaping gold trading, with intelligent assistants tending to trading gardens like skilled gardeners. The "Gold Garden" EA employs deep learning intelligent technology and 20 years of data training to significantly enhance strategy performance. With it, trading becomes more effortless and intelligent. Let's join hands to usher in the intelligent era and transform trading into a blissful garden. This will be your exclusive Gold Garden Steward. The MT5 version: Gold Garden MT5 6
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
Experts
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
ChatGPT Turbo를 통한 AI 기반 기술 Infinity EA는 GBPUSD 및 XAUUSD를 위해 설계된 고급 거래 전문가 자문가입니다. 안전성, 일관된 수익률 및 무한한 수익성에 중점을 둡니다. 마팅게일 또는 그리드 거래와 같은 고위험 전략에 의존하는 다른 많은 EA와 달리 Infinity EA는 최신 ChatGPT 버전에서 제공하는 기계 학습, 데이터 분석 AI 기반 기술에 내장된 신경망을 기반으로 하는 규율 있고 수익성 있는 스캘핑 전략을 사용하여 전반적인 거래 경험을 탁월하게 만듭니다. 6,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된   MQL5 커뮤니티에   가입하여 다른 트레이더와 소통하세요. 최신 제품 업데이트, 팁, 독점 콘텐츠로 최신 정보를 받아보세요. MT5 버전 Infinity EA 설정 방법 특징 Infinity EA는 AI 기반 스캘핑 전략을 활용합니다. EA는 실시간 데이터 분석을 위해 ChatGPT-4 Turbo와 통합되어 있습니다. Infinity EA는 머
GoldZ AI
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
Experts
GoldZ AI – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldZ AI is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic. Trading Approach GoldZ AI focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-probability setups
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (15)
Experts
Meta Trader 플랫폼에서 거래자가 고급 시장 분석을 할 수 있도록 지원하기 위해 개발된 정교한 금 거래 로봇인 One Gold EA를 소개합니다. 당사의 독점 기술은 신경망과 데이터 기반 알고리즘을 활용하여 과거 및 실시간 금 시장 데이터를 분석하여 의사 결정에 도움이 되는 통찰력을 제공합니다. 기존의 수동 전략과 달리 One Gold EA는 최소한의 개입으로 작동하여 거래 프로세스를 간소화하고 관련 위험을 줄이는 것을 목표로 합니다. 고급 신경 플러그인을 사용하면 로봇의 분석 기능이 향상되지만 다른 거래 도구와 마찬가지로 One Gold EA는 수익을 보장하지 않는다는 점에 유의하는 것이 중요합니다. 그러나 보다 정보에 입각하고 데이터 기반 통찰력을 제공하여 거래 성과를 개선할 수 있는 잠재력을 가지고 설계되었습니다. One Gold EA는 인간 거래자가 파악하기 어려울 수 있는 패턴과 추세를 감지하기 위해 금 시장을 지속적으로 모니터링합니다. 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 상황
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Experts
업데이트 — 2025년 12월 2024년 11월 말, Aurum이 공식적으로 판매를 시작했습니다. 그 이후 뉴스 필터, 추가 보호 조건, 복잡한 제한 없이도 실제 시장 환경에서 꾸준히 운용되며 안정적인 성과를 유지해 왔습니다. Live Signal 1년간의 실전 운용은 이 트레이딩 시스템의 신뢰성을 명확하게 증명했습니다. 그리고 실제 데이터와 통계를 기반으로, 2025년 12월 대규모 업데이트가 진행되었습니다: 프리미엄 패널 전면 개편 및 모든 해상도에 최적화 확장된 거래 보호 시스템 추가 Forex Factory 기반의 강력한 뉴스 필터 추가 신호 정확도를 높이는 추가 필터 2종 추가 최적화, 실행 속도 및 전반적인 안정성 향상 손실 후 안전한 복구를 위한 Recovery 기능 추가 프리미엄 스타일의 새로운 차트 테마 적용 EA 소개 Aurum — 골드(XAU/USD) 전용 프리미엄 자동매매 EA Aurum은 금 시장에서 안정적이고 안전한 트레이딩을 위해 설계된 전문 자
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: 귀하의 거래, 우리의 기술 매뉴얼 및 설정 파일: 구매 후 저에게 연락하면 매뉴얼과 설정 파일을 받으실 수 있습니다 가격: 가격은 판매된 라이선스 수에 따라 상승합니다 사용 가능한 복사본: 4 금은 시장에서 가장 변동성이 큰 금융 상품 중 하나로, 정확한 거래, 심도 있는 분석 및 강력한 리스크 관리가 요구됩니다. CyNera 전문가 조언자는 이러한 요소들을 통합하여, 최적의 금 거래를 위한 정교한 시스템으로 설계되었습니다. CyNera의 고급 전략과 기술은 경험이 풍부한 트레이더는 물론, 초보자도 금 거래에서 직면하는 독특한 도전과 기회를 극복할 수 있도록 지원합니다. CyNera는 금 시장의 복잡성에 맞춰 신뢰할 수 있는 솔루션을 제공합니다. 적응적이고 지능적인 전략과 다중 시간대 분석, 자동 거래 조정, 정밀한 리스크 관리 등 고급 기능을 결합합니다. 이러한 적응성 덕분에 CyNera는 빠른 시장 변화에 대응하면서도 장기적인 자본 보호를 보장하는 다목적 도구가
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
프로모션 시작! 449$에 얼마 남지 않았습니다! 다음 가격: 599$ 최종 가격: 999$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro는 금 거래 EA의 클럽에 합류하지만 한 가지 큰 차이점이 있습니다. 이것은 진정한 거래 전략입니다. "실제 거래 전략"이란 무엇을 의미합니까?   아시다시피 시장에 있는 거의 모든 Gold EA는 단순한 그리드/마팅게일 시스템으로 시장이 초기
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
초고도 최적화 버전 – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 는 MT4 버전 중 가장 강력하고 안정적이며 정교한 릴리스입니다. HFT는 고빈도 스캘핑 EA로, 골드(XAUUSD)를 M1 타임프레임에서만 거래하며 매일 다수의 트레이드를 실행합니다. 최대 1:500의 레버리지를 지원하며, 아주 합리적인 로트 크기 로 진정한 스캘핑 전략을 구현합니다. 이로 인해 전용 스캘핑 계좌(예: RAW 또는 ECN)가 필요합니다. ICMarkets 의 RAW 계좌는 낮은 스프레드와 슬리피지가 적어 가장 추천되는 브로커입니다. 안정적인 인터넷 연결 또는 VPS는 필수입니다. 주의: 터미널이 종료되면 FAST M1 이 계좌 제어를 상실합니다 . 공식 채널:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 주요 개선 사항 향상된 진입 로직 EA는 이제 주요 추세 방향으로만 진입합니다. 역추세 거래는 하지 않습니다. 높은 정확도 내부 로직
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Experts
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
GaMBLeRs
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Experts
GaMBLeRs – 계좌의 기하급수적 성장을 위한 스마트 트레이딩 머신 [   퀀텀 트레이딩 머신]   D   I   S   C   R     I   P   T   I  0  N   GaMBLeRs는 금융 시장에서의 성공을 위해서는 용기, 위험 감수, 그리고 체계적인 전략이 필요하다는 것을 이해하는, 강한 정신력을 가진 트레이더를 위해 설계된 전문가용 도구(EA)입니다. 이 제품은 인공지능, 대화형 패널, 그리고 자동 거래 시스템을 결합하여 계좌 잔고를 기하급수적으로 늘릴 수 있는 기회를 제공합니다. 주요 특징: 스마트 코어 및 고급 프로세서   : 확률 및 통계 원리를 사용하여 계정을 최적화하도록 자동으로 작동합니다. 기기 복제   : 시간 차이를 두고 여러 계정에서 활성화하여 성공 확률을 높이세요. 실시간 수동 제어   : 드래그 앤 드롭 기능으로 위치를 즉시 조정하거나 변경할 수 있습니다. 대화형 패널   : 수익성 있는 거래를 강화하기
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   2/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Cross Hedge EA MT5
Manpreet Singh
5 (2)
Experts
Cross Hedge EA Cross Hedge EA is a hedging EA is a Gold scalping bot preferably whose exit based on "Zone Recovery Algorithm". Note :- Default settings are not the exact settings and even not for Backtesting so reach personally after downloading. Use Cent account with $300 deposits atleast for gold and US30. Reach personally for best setup and broker Have a Look at its live working ID- 308382411 Password - Crosshedge@13 Server - XMGlobal MT5 6 Live Real Account stats is available on Myfxbook MT
Maya MT5
Manpreet Singh
4.5 (2)
Experts
MAYA is a smart trading system that uses a grid strategy and has been working well on real accounts for many years. Unlike other systems that are made to fit past data, Maya was built to take advantage of real, ongoing patterns in the market. So, it’s not just guessing and hoping to win. It actually understands how the market works and uses that to make money. It just needs a onetime setup and then you can relax and see its working.   LIVE ACCOUNT STATS CAN BE CHECKED ON MYFXBOOK RUNNING FROM SI
Auto Closer
Manpreet Singh
5 (3)
유틸리티
FOREXBOB AUTO CLOSER is a very handsome tool for :- Scalping  Correlation Hedging Those who use averaging methods As this utility tool will help you by closing all your running trades when the universal floating P/L reaches a certain value that you will put in inputs. This tool consider all the trades that running on the your account either opened MANUALLY or with help of an EA. Inputs USD - Put numeric value for required profit Group Mode - False Magic No. - Zero (0) to consider manually opene
FREE
Market Break Lines MT5
Manpreet Singh
유틸리티
Market Break Lines   is an utility tool to create a partition line at market openings/closings of Tokyo/London/NewYork sessions. This will help you to compare the market movements, volatility variations between the different markets. Inputs: Inputs are simple to feed the time of Tokyo/London/NewYork sessions as per your broker server time Change Color and width of partition lines You can enable or disable any line (Hide/Show). Please don't forget to support by giving handsome reviews/rating MT
FREE
Market Break Lines
Manpreet Singh
유틸리티
Market Break Lines is an utility tool to create a partition line at market openings/closings of Tokyo/London/NewYork sessions. This will help you to compare the market movements, volatility variations between the different markets. Inputs: Inputs are simple to feed the time of Tokyo/London/NewYork sessions as per your broker server time Change Color and width of partition lines You can enable or disable any line (Hide/Show). Please don't forget to support by giving handsome reviews/rating MT5
FREE
ForexBob Candle Timer
Manpreet Singh
지표
ForexBob Candle Timer   Is an amazing   countdown  time indicator which shows the time remaining for next candle to open. It can be used on any timeframe. It helps to plan your next trading action. Inputs are simple Color - To change the color of displaying time. Size - To set the size of font Next for settings are used to set the location of time Font - To change the font type. Please check my other products here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/my
FREE
RSI Phone Alert
Manpreet Singh
유틸리티
RSI PHONE ALERT RSI Alert is an amazing tool to get alerted on your mobile phone when Overbought/Oversell levels reached on RSI indicator. So that traders who doing manual trading can execute their trades from mobile phone while following their RSI strategy, as most of the traders use RSI for entering their trades. New suggessions are welcome INPUTS RSI levels RSI period Start/End time of the tool Custom text message to get on mobile phone Enable/Disable mobile alert function available Do not fo
FREE
Auto Closer MT4
Manpreet Singh
유틸리티
FOREXBOB AUTO CLOSER   is a very handsome tool for manual traders who doing :- Scalping  Correlation Hedging Those who use averaging methods etc. As this utility tool will help you by closing all your running trades when the universal floating P/L reaches a certain value that you will put in inputs. You may enable and disable the alert message on your mobile phone when auto closer close all the running deals on specified profit. You may add any message you want in notification.  This tool consid
FREE
ForexBob 1 Click Closer Button
Manpreet Singh
유틸리티
ForexBob 1 Click Button is very impresive forex tool for scalpers: 1. Helpful in Closing multiple trades in just Single Click. 2. Scalper can benefits the most who always eager to close multiple trades in averaging and lock the profits fast. 3. It helps to avoid latency and so profits can be locked where we need. 4. Easy to Install, same as we install any expert advisor. 5. Speed of closing trades depends on your broker's server speed. If you find any improvements we are open to your feedback
FREE
ForexBob Swing Catcher
Manpreet Singh
지표
ForexBob Swing Catcher :- Is an ultimale and simple to use indicator for all traders type. It consist of various filters and Moving Average to make it familier to traders and easy to use. It changes color from Blue to Red & Red to Blue on default settings for entering buy n sell trades with tested efficiency of 90-95% on higher time frames >= H1. Inputs :  Moving Average period 50,100 or 150 depend on trader's need. MA method 0 for Simple Moving Average, Default setting is 1 (EMA - Exponential
Maya MT4
Manpreet Singh
Experts
MAYA   is a smart trading system that uses a grid strategy and has been working well on real accounts for many years. Unlike other systems that are made to fit past data, Maya was built to take advantage of real, ongoing patterns in the market. So, it’s not just guessing and hoping to win. It actually understands how the market works and uses that to make money.  It just needs a onetime setup and then you can relax and see its working.     LIVE ACCOUNT STATS CAN BE CHECKED ON MYFXBOOK RUNNING FR
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (258)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
HFT Prop MT5 EA
Manpreet Singh
3.15 (13)
Experts
HFT PROP EA   is the High Frequency Trading which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, so it works best in big candles tends to generate in US30 pair or any other pair with similar nature.   IF YOU FACE ANY ISSUE WHILE BACKTESTING OR GETTING BAD RESULTS THEN DO NOT UPSET, CHECK BELOW MENTIONED ACCOUNT AND MONITOR IT IN NY SESSION TO SEE HO
Folks Hedgefunds EA
Manpreet Singh
Experts
Folks Hedgefunds EA: What sets Folks Hedgefunds apart from other trading robots in the market is its remarkable ability to simultaneously trade two currency pairs, offering you a diversified trading approach. By harnessing the power of multiple pairs, Folks Hedgefunds maximizes your profit potential while effectively managing risks.One of the standout features of Folks Hedgefunds is its exceptional low drawdown. We understand that drawdown can be a significant concern for traders, as it represen
필터:
Hasif Ramli
23
Hasif Ramli 2025.04.29 00:46 
 

I have been using this EA for 3 weeks now and all I can say it performs very well. The execution is fast. Even though the recommended broker which is Exness is not available in my country, I manage to run it with Justmarkets and it works just fine. Average profit is around 0.5% to 4.5% per day. One of important things is that the level of supports given by the owner which is so swift and I'm really satisfied. All of our questions and concerns will be replied in timely manner. Not to mention he will advise what is the safe equity to begin with. Looking forward to purchase other quality EAs from this owner in future.

Manpreet Singh
10393
개발자의 답변 Manpreet Singh 2025.05.02 11:36
I will continue to deliver our best in future as well. Thank you for such a great comments
tallu solanki
29
tallu solanki 2025.04.23 07:43 
 

Very very very nice robot .... I have never seen a robot like this in my life. Nd also robot admine is very supportive I give 5000 star review bcz 5 star review is small for me

Manpreet Singh
10393
개발자의 답변 Manpreet Singh 2025.05.02 11:35
Thank you for showing trust in our product and services
Zappie
191
Zappie 2025.04.09 09:11 
 

I have been running the EA for 3 days now and I am very happy with the Cross Hedge EA results. The developer is very helpful and kind person, assisting me with the setup and making sure your setup is correct. Answering all my questions etc. I am going to setup another additional account soon 🙂 The EA is very stable returns and runs very well. I recommend this EA for long consistent growth. Well done and thank you!

Manpreet Singh
10393
개발자의 답변 Manpreet Singh 2025.05.02 11:34
Thank you for your precious words
Govindaraj V
56
Govindaraj V 2025.02.18 13:39 
 

I just wanted to take a moment to appreciate the Cross Hedge EA's performance. The recovery strategy and hedging mechanism are exceptional! What truly stands out to me is the EA’s ability to consider swap charges when closing positions in profit. This is a unique feature I’ve never encountered in other EAs. The developer has been incredibly helpful, providing excellent support in answering all questions and assisting with setup. He is always available to offer guidance. Great job, and I look forward to seeing even more improvements!

Manpreet Singh
10393
개발자의 답변 Manpreet Singh 2025.02.18 14:15
Thank you for sharing your amazing words, we are happy to see you are liking our Cross Hedge EA
mansio
219
mansio 2025.01.16 15:43 
 

An amazing, patient and helpful seller. This bot is brilliant. I have tried sooooo many EAs in the past that have always disappointed me. However, this is definitely one of the best EAs I have tried. Do be careful with setting it correctly without risking too much through. Top class customer service as well ********:))))

Manpreet Singh
10393
개발자의 답변 Manpreet Singh 2025.01.16 17:02
Thank you for such precious comments
Yousuf Awaiz
23
Yousuf Awaiz 2024.12.09 17:14 
 

this bot i got from him its very good after so many bots i have tried and buy that bots from youtubers but ended up with 10000$ loss and now iam with this cross heged bot iam getting stable returns and very nice support by admin special thanks for him to help me this much

리뷰 답변