ClientAreaBottom

컨트롤 클라이언트 영역의 오른쪽 하단 모서리의 Y 좌표를 가져옵니다.

int  ClientAreaBottom()

Return Value

제어 클라이언트 영역의 오른쪽 하단 모서리의 Y 좌표.