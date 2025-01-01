MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリパネルとダイアログ CDialogClientAreaLeft
- Create
- OnEvent
- Caption
- Add
- CreateWhiteBorder
- CreateBackground
- CreateCaption
- CreateButtonClose
- CreateClientArea
- OnClickCaption
- OnClickButtonClose
- ClientAreaVisible
- ClientAreaLeft
- ClientAreaTop
- ClientAreaRight
- ClientAreaBottom
- ClientAreaWidth
- ClientAreaHeight
- OnDialogDragStart
- OnDialogDragProcess
- OnDialogDragEnd
ClientAreaLeft
컨트롤 클라이언트 영역의 왼쪽 상단 모서리에 대한 X 좌표를 가져옵니다.
|
int ClientAreaLeft()
Return Value
컨트롤 클라이언트 영역의 왼쪽 상단 모서리의 X 좌표.