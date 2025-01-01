MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリパネルとダイアログ CDialogClientAreaVisible
- Create
- OnEvent
- Caption
- Add
- CreateWhiteBorder
- CreateBackground
- CreateCaption
- CreateButtonClose
- CreateClientArea
- OnClickCaption
- OnClickButtonClose
- ClientAreaVisible
- ClientAreaLeft
- ClientAreaTop
- ClientAreaRight
- ClientAreaBottom
- ClientAreaWidth
- ClientAreaHeight
- OnDialogDragStart
- OnDialogDragProcess
- OnDialogDragEnd
ClientAreaVisible
클라이언트 영역의 표시 여부를 나타내는 플래그를 설정합니다.
bool ClientAreaVisible(
Parameters
visible
[in] 가시성 플래그.
Return Value
성공시 true, 아니면 false.