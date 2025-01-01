문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリパネルとダイアログ CDialogClientAreaVisible 

ClientAreaVisible

클라이언트 영역의 표시 여부를 나타내는 플래그를 설정합니다.

bool  ClientAreaVisible(
   const bool  visible      // 가시성 플래그
   )

Parameters

visible

[in]  가시성 플래그.

Return Value

성공시 true, 아니면 false.