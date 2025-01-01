문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリパネルとダイアログ CDialogOnClickCaption 

OnClickCaption

컨트롤 "ClickCaption" 내부 이벤트의 가상 핸들러.

virtual bool  OnClickCaption()

Return Value

성공시 true, 아니면 false.