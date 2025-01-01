문서화섹션
Create

새 CDialog 컨트롤을 생성합니다.

virtual bool  Create(
   const long    chart,      // 차트 ID
   const string  name,       // 이름
   const int     subwin,     // 차트 하위창
   const int     x1,         // 좌표
   const int     y1,         // 좌표
   const int     x2,         // 좌표
   const int     y2          // 좌표
   )

Parameters

chart

[in]  컨트롤이 생성되는 차트의 ID.

name

[in]  컨트롤의 고유 이름.

subwin

[in]  컨트롤이 생성되는 차트의 하위창.

x1

[in]  왼쪽 위 모서리의 X 좌표.

y1

[in]  왼쪽 위 모서리의 Y 좌표.

x2

[in] 오른쪽 아래 모서리의 X 좌표.

y2

[in]  오른쪽 아래 모서리의 Y 좌표.

Return Value

성공시 true, 아니면 false.