- Create
- OnEvent
- Caption
- Add
- CreateWhiteBorder
- CreateBackground
- CreateCaption
- CreateButtonClose
- CreateClientArea
- OnClickCaption
- OnClickButtonClose
- ClientAreaVisible
- ClientAreaLeft
- ClientAreaTop
- ClientAreaRight
- ClientAreaBottom
- ClientAreaWidth
- ClientAreaHeight
- OnDialogDragStart
- OnDialogDragProcess
- OnDialogDragEnd
Create
새 CDialog 컨트롤을 생성합니다.
|
virtual bool Create(
Parameters
chart
[in] 컨트롤이 생성되는 차트의 ID.
name
[in] 컨트롤의 고유 이름.
subwin
[in] 컨트롤이 생성되는 차트의 하위창.
x1
[in] 왼쪽 위 모서리의 X 좌표.
y1
[in] 왼쪽 위 모서리의 Y 좌표.
x2
[in] 오른쪽 아래 모서리의 X 좌표.
y2
[in] 오른쪽 아래 모서리의 Y 좌표.
Return Value
성공시 true, 아니면 false.