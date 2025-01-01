문서화섹션
ClientAreaTop

컨트롤 클라이언트 영역의 왼쪽 상단 모서리의 Y 좌표를 가져옵니다.

int  ClientAreaTop()

Return Value

컨트롤 클라이언트 영역의 왼쪽 상단 모서리의 Y 좌표.