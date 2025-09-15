通貨 / ASIA
ASIA: Matthews International Funds Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF
33.21 USD 0.15 (0.45%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ASIAの今日の為替レートは、-0.45%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり33.10の安値と33.30の高値で取引されました。
Matthews International Funds Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
ASIA News
- Cambodia Expects Investment to Hold Steady Despite US Tariffs
- Bumper Vietnam Coffee Crop May Help Ease Global Supply Squeeze
- Indian Bonds Ripe for Rally on Foreign Inflows, BlackRock Says
- Gasoline Markets See Late Summer Strength as Outages Limit Supplies
- Indonesia Lifts 2026 Deficit Target to 2.68% on Regional Funding
- New Thai Government Mulling Steps to Stabilize Baht, Ekniti Says
- Wheat Futures Edge Higher After Taiwan Makes US Purchase Pledge
- Japan's exports fall again, but a key catalyst is taking hold
- Morning Bid: Ailing dollar gets toehold as Fed awaited
- Giant Oil Tankers Approach $100,000 a Day as OPEC+ Loosens Curbs
- Singapore Plans New Measures to Clamp Down on Scam Mules
- Hong Kong Expands Gold Market and Invites China to Participate
- Hong Kong Plans Half-Rate Tax Breaks to Lure Commodity Traders
- Urban Co. Trading Debut May Lift Sentiment in Indian Market
- Asia’s Record Stock Rally May Unravel as Tariffs Bite, Funds Say
- Morning Bid: Dollar takes Fed heat
- Indonesia Weighs New Central Bank Mandate, Easier Board Removal
- Vietnam Urges US to Rethink Seafood Ban as Trade Talks Grind On
- Morning Bid: Fed opens September meeting with independence under threat
- How China Is Weathering the Trade War With Trump
- Urban Spending and Auto Stocks Benefit From Consumer Tax Cut in India
- India’s LNG Demand Drops in 2025 as Buyers Wait for Supply Wave
- Wild China Stock Rally Unlikely to Repeat, BofA Strategist Says
- Asian Futures Show Cautious Optimism Ahead of Fed: Markets Wrap
1日のレンジ
33.10 33.30
1年のレンジ
22.96 33.36
- 以前の終値
- 33.36
- 始値
- 33.10
- 買値
- 33.21
- 買値
- 33.51
- 安値
- 33.10
- 高値
- 33.30
- 出来高
- 5
- 1日の変化
- -0.45%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.55%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 27.10%
- 1年の変化
- 16.94%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K