ASIA: Matthews International Funds Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF

33.10 USD 0.11 (0.33%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ASIA ha avuto una variazione del -0.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.10 e ad un massimo di 33.13.

Segui le dinamiche di Matthews International Funds Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

ASIA News

Intervallo Giornaliero
33.10 33.13
Intervallo Annuale
22.96 33.36
Chiusura Precedente
33.21
Apertura
33.12
Bid
33.10
Ask
33.40
Minimo
33.10
Massimo
33.13
Volume
4
Variazione giornaliera
-0.33%
Variazione Mensile
7.19%
Variazione Semestrale
26.67%
Variazione Annuale
16.55%
21 settembre, domenica