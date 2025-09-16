Devises / ASIA
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
ASIA: Matthews International Funds Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF
33.10 USD 0.11 (0.33%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de ASIA a changé de -0.33% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 33.10 et à un maximum de 33.13.
Suivez la dynamique Matthews International Funds Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ASIA Nouvelles
- Charting the Global Economy: Fed Resumes Rate Cuts While BOE Holds
- Philippine Protests Planned Countrywide Over Flood Graft Claims
- Philippines Widens Freeze on Bank Accounts in Graft Clampdown
- EU’s Russia Clampdown to Hit Third-Country Oil Refiners, Traders
- Malaysia Court Dimisses Gag-Order Bid in Najib House Arrest Case
- Morning Bid: Central bank bonanza
- Cambodia Expects Investment to Hold Steady Despite US Tariffs
- Bumper Vietnam Coffee Crop May Help Ease Global Supply Squeeze
- Indian Bonds Ripe for Rally on Foreign Inflows, BlackRock Says
- Gasoline Markets See Late Summer Strength as Outages Limit Supplies
- Indonesia Lifts 2026 Deficit Target to 2.68% on Regional Funding
- New Thai Government Mulling Steps to Stabilize Baht, Ekniti Says
- Wheat Futures Edge Higher After Taiwan Makes US Purchase Pledge
- Japan's exports fall again, but a key catalyst is taking hold
- Morning Bid: Ailing dollar gets toehold as Fed awaited
- Giant Oil Tankers Approach $100,000 a Day as OPEC+ Loosens Curbs
- Singapore Plans New Measures to Clamp Down on Scam Mules
- Hong Kong Expands Gold Market and Invites China to Participate
- Hong Kong Plans Half-Rate Tax Breaks to Lure Commodity Traders
- Urban Co. Trading Debut May Lift Sentiment in Indian Market
- Asia’s Record Stock Rally May Unravel as Tariffs Bite, Funds Say
- Morning Bid: Dollar takes Fed heat
- Indonesia Weighs New Central Bank Mandate, Easier Board Removal
- Vietnam Urges US to Rethink Seafood Ban as Trade Talks Grind On
Applications de Trading pour ASIA
Breakout Session Box
Claus Dietrich
4 (2)
BREAKOUT-SESSION-BOX LONDON EU US ASIA Open watch the expectation of a volatile movement above or under the opening range We take the high of the range as Entry for a long trade and SL will be the low of the range and vice versa the low of the range as Entry for a short trade and the high for SL The size of the range is the distance to the TP (Take Profit) The range of the opening hours should not be larger than about 1/3 of the average daily range 4 breakout examples are already predefined: A
FREE
ICT Core Content Tools and PSI Full Version
Damyan Malinov
ICT Core Content Concepts turned into indicator plus all previous tools known from the Position Smart Indicator . This makes it the Full PSI Private Version ( read more ) restricted up to now but available only after the Mentorship Core Content was made public on YouTube. You will find many price action study tools like: Central Bank Dealing Range - CBDR Asian Range FLOUT Profiles and SD targets on the CBRD, Asian Range and Flout both on the wicks and on the bodies Seek & Destroy Prof
Breakout Box
Claus Dietrich
4.33 (24)
BREAKOUT-SESSION-BOX LONDON EU US ASIA Open watch the expectation of a volatile movement above or under the opening range We take the high of the range as Entry for a long trade and SL will be the low of the range and vice versa the low of the range as Entry for a short trade and the high for SL The size of the range is the distance to the TP (Take Profit) The range of the opening hours should not be larger than about 1/3 of the average daily range 4 breakout examples are already predefined: A
FREE
Max Asia Scalping EA mx
DMITRII GRIDASOV
MAX ASIA SCALPING EA est un système de trading multipaires entièrement automatique pour MT4. Ce conseiller expert « configurez et oubliez » gère tout le trading pour vous ! 8 fichiers Set_files disponibles pour 8 paires ! Utilisez Set_files v25.15 dans la section « Commentaires » pour utiliser et tester l'EA. Principales fonctionnalités de l'EA : - Pas de trading pendant le week-end. - Méthodes de scalping basées sur les niveaux de support/résistance locaux. - Système sécurisé et n'utilisant
ICT Tools and PSI Full Version in one
Damyan Malinov
5 (1)
ICT Core Content Concepts turned into indicator plus all previous tools known from the Position Smart Indicator . This makes it the Full PSI Private Version ( read more ) restricted up to now but available only after the Mentorship Core Content was made public on YouTube. You will find many price action study tools like: Central Bank Dealing Range - CBDR Asian Range FLOUT Profiles and SD targets on the CBRD, Asian Range and Flout both on the wicks and on the bodies Seek & Destroy Profil
Trading Sesions MT4
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
COMMERCIAL SESSIONS This indicator shows in the selected graph divided by tables each of the sessions ASIA, JAPAN, LONDON, NEW YORK: Allows you to configure: Session Color ASIA, JAPON, LONDRES, NEW YORK Hide and show each session It works in the lowest timeframes on the market, among which H4, H1, M15, M5 and M1 are recommended. (Don't forget to check out our other indicators)
Night Rocker gbpcad
Sergey Sobakin
Night Rocker GBPCAD EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage. Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader. The Expert Advisor works on GBPCAD. Period M15. Also there are separate versions of the adviser for other curre
Night Rocker eurchf
Sergey Sobakin
Night Rocker EURCHF EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage. Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader. The Expert Advisor works on EURCHF. Period M15. Also there are separate versions of the adviser for other curre
Range quotidien
33.10 33.13
Range Annuel
22.96 33.36
- Clôture Précédente
- 33.21
- Ouverture
- 33.12
- Bid
- 33.10
- Ask
- 33.40
- Plus Bas
- 33.10
- Plus Haut
- 33.13
- Volume
- 4
- Changement quotidien
- -0.33%
- Changement Mensuel
- 7.19%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 26.67%
- Changement Annuel
- 16.55%
20 septembre, samedi