ASIA: Matthews International Funds Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF

33.10 USD 0.11 (0.33%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de ASIA a changé de -0.33% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 33.10 et à un maximum de 33.13.

Suivez la dynamique Matthews International Funds Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
33.10 33.13
Range Annuel
22.96 33.36
Clôture Précédente
33.21
Ouverture
33.12
Bid
33.10
Ask
33.40
Plus Bas
33.10
Plus Haut
33.13
Volume
4
Changement quotidien
-0.33%
Changement Mensuel
7.19%
Changement à 6 Mois
26.67%
Changement Annuel
16.55%
20 septembre, samedi