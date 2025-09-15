Divisas / ASIA
ASIA: Matthews International Funds Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF
33.36 USD 0.28 (0.85%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ASIA de hoy ha cambiado un 0.85%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 33.27, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 33.36.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Matthews International Funds Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
ASIA News
- Indonesia Lifts 2026 Deficit Target to 2.68% on Regional Funding
- New Thai Government Mulling Steps to Stabilize Baht, Ekniti Says
- Wheat Futures Edge Higher After Taiwan Makes US Purchase Pledge
- Japan's exports fall again, but a key catalyst is taking hold
- Morning Bid: Ailing dollar gets toehold as Fed awaited
- Giant Oil Tankers Approach $100,000 a Day as OPEC+ Loosens Curbs
- Singapore Plans New Measures to Clamp Down on Scam Mules
- Hong Kong Expands Gold Market and Invites China to Participate
- Hong Kong Plans Half-Rate Tax Breaks to Lure Commodity Traders
- Urban Co. Trading Debut May Lift Sentiment in Indian Market
- Asia’s Record Stock Rally May Unravel as Tariffs Bite, Funds Say
- Morning Bid: Dollar takes Fed heat
- Indonesia Weighs New Central Bank Mandate, Easier Board Removal
- Vietnam Urges US to Rethink Seafood Ban as Trade Talks Grind On
- Morning Bid: Fed opens September meeting with independence under threat
- How China Is Weathering the Trade War With Trump
- Urban Spending and Auto Stocks Benefit From Consumer Tax Cut in India
- India’s LNG Demand Drops in 2025 as Buyers Wait for Supply Wave
- Wild China Stock Rally Unlikely to Repeat, BofA Strategist Says
- Asian Futures Show Cautious Optimism Ahead of Fed: Markets Wrap
- Corn Eases From Three-Month High Following Bearish USDA Report
- Bessent Says Trump’s Threat of TikTok Shutdown Delivered Deal
- Morning Bid: Fed week begins
- China’s Economy Suffers Another Setback as Investment Slumps
Rango diario
33.27 33.36
Rango anual
22.96 33.36
- Cierres anteriores
- 33.08
- Open
- 33.27
- Bid
- 33.36
- Ask
- 33.66
- Low
- 33.27
- High
- 33.36
- Volumen
- 14
- Cambio diario
- 0.85%
- Cambio mensual
- 8.03%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 27.67%
- Cambio anual
- 17.46%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B