ASIA: Matthews International Funds Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF

33.36 USD 0.28 (0.85%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de ASIA de hoy ha cambiado un 0.85%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 33.27, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 33.36.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Matthews International Funds Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
33.27 33.36
Rango anual
22.96 33.36
Cierres anteriores
33.08
Open
33.27
Bid
33.36
Ask
33.66
Low
33.27
High
33.36
Volumen
14
Cambio diario
0.85%
Cambio mensual
8.03%
Cambio a 6 meses
27.67%
Cambio anual
17.46%
