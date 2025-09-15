CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / ASIA
Voltar para Ações

ASIA: Matthews International Funds Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF

33.21 USD 0.15 (0.45%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do ASIA para hoje mudou para -0.45%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 33.10 e o mais alto foi 33.30.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Matthews International Funds Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ASIA Notícias

Aplicativos de negociação para ASIA

Breakout Session Box
Claus Dietrich
4 (2)
Indicadores
BREAKOUT-SESSION-BOX LONDON EU US ASIA Open watch the expectation of a volatile movement above or under the opening range We take the high of the range as Entry for a long trade and SL will be the low of the range and vice versa the low of the range as Entry for a short trade and the high for SL The size of the range is the distance to the TP (Take Profit) The range of the opening hours should not be larger than about 1/3 of the average daily range 4 breakout examples are already predefined: A
FREE
ICT Core Content Tools and PSI Full Version
Damyan Malinov
Indicadores
ICT Core Content Concepts turned into indicator plus all previous tools known from the  Position Smart Indicator . This makes it the Full PSI Private Version ( read more ) restricted up to now but available only after the Mentorship Core Content was made public on   YouTube. You will find many price action study tools like: Central Bank Dealing Range - CBDR Asian Range FLOUT Profiles and SD targets on the CBRD, Asian Range and Flout both on the   wicks   and on the   bodies Seek & Destroy   Prof
Breakout Box
Claus Dietrich
4.33 (24)
Indicadores
BREAKOUT-SESSION-BOX LONDON EU US ASIA Open watch the expectation of a volatile movement above or under the opening range We take the high of the range as Entry for a long trade and SL will be the low of the range and vice versa the low of the range as Entry for a short trade and the high for SL The size of the range is the distance to the TP (Take Profit) The range of the opening hours should not be larger than about 1/3 of the average daily range 4 breakout examples are already predefined: A
FREE
Max Asia Scalping EA mx
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
MAX ASIA SCALPING EA - é um sistema de negociação multipar totalmente automático para MT4. Este é um Expert Advisor "configure e esqueça" que faz todo o trabalho de negociação para você! 8 Set_files disponíveis para 8 pares! Use os Set_files v25.15 da seção "Comentários" para usar/testar o EA. Principais recursos do EA: - Sem negociação durante o fim de semana. - Métodos de negociação de scalping baseados em níveis de suporte/resistência locais. - O sistema é seguro e NÃO utiliza métodos per
ICT Tools and PSI Full Version in one
Damyan Malinov
5 (1)
Indicadores
ICT Core Content Concepts turned into indicator plus all previous tools known from the  Position Smart Indicator . This makes it the Full PSI Private Version ( read more ) restricted up to now but available only after the Mentorship Core Content was made public on   YouTube. You will find many price action study tools like: Central Bank Dealing Range - CBDR Asian Range FLOUT Profiles and SD targets on the CBRD, Asian Range and Flout both on the   wicks   and on the   bodies Seek & Destroy Profil
Trading Sesions MT4
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicadores
COMMERCIAL SESSIONS This indicator shows in the selected graph divided by tables each of the sessions ASIA, JAPAN, LONDON, NEW YORK: Allows you to configure: Session Color  ASIA, JAPON, LONDRES, NEW YORK Hide and show each session It works in the lowest timeframes on the market, among which H4, H1, M15, M5 and M1 are recommended. (Don't forget to check out our other indicators)
Night Rocker gbpcad
Sergey Sobakin
Experts
Night Rocker GBPCAD EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on GBPCAD. Period M15. Also there are separate versions of the adviser for other curre
Night Rocker eurchf
Sergey Sobakin
Experts
Night Rocker EURCHF EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on EURCHF. Period M15. Also there are separate versions of the adviser for other curre
Faixa diária
33.10 33.30
Faixa anual
22.96 33.36
Fechamento anterior
33.36
Open
33.10
Bid
33.21
Ask
33.51
Low
33.10
High
33.30
Volume
5
Mudança diária
-0.45%
Mudança mensal
7.55%
Mudança de 6 meses
27.10%
Mudança anual
16.94%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
1.734%
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
$​49.2 bilh
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​151.0 bilh