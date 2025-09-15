Moedas / ASIA
ASIA: Matthews International Funds Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF
33.21 USD 0.15 (0.45%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ASIA para hoje mudou para -0.45%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 33.10 e o mais alto foi 33.30.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Matthews International Funds Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
33.10 33.30
Faixa anual
22.96 33.36
- Fechamento anterior
- 33.36
- Open
- 33.10
- Bid
- 33.21
- Ask
- 33.51
- Low
- 33.10
- High
- 33.30
- Volume
- 5
- Mudança diária
- -0.45%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.55%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 27.10%
- Mudança anual
- 16.94%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh