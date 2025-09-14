货币 / ASIA
ASIA: Matthews International Funds Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF
33.36 USD 0.28 (0.85%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ASIA汇率已更改0.85%。当日，交易品种以低点33.29和高点33.36进行交易。
关注Matthews International Funds Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ASIA新闻
- Morning Bid: Ailing dollar gets toehold as Fed awaited
- Giant Oil Tankers Approach $100,000 a Day as OPEC+ Loosens Curbs
- Singapore Plans New Measures to Clamp Down on Scam Mules
- Hong Kong Expands Gold Market and Invites China to Participate
- Hong Kong Plans Half-Rate Tax Breaks to Lure Commodity Traders
- Urban Co. Trading Debut May Lift Sentiment in Indian Market
- Asia’s Record Stock Rally May Unravel as Tariffs Bite, Funds Say
- Morning Bid: Dollar takes Fed heat
- Indonesia Weighs New Central Bank Mandate, Easier Board Removal
- Vietnam Urges US to Rethink Seafood Ban as Trade Talks Grind On
- Morning Bid: Fed opens September meeting with independence under threat
- How China Is Weathering the Trade War With Trump
- Urban Spending and Auto Stocks Benefit From Consumer Tax Cut in India
- India’s LNG Demand Drops in 2025 as Buyers Wait for Supply Wave
- Wild China Stock Rally Unlikely to Repeat, BofA Strategist Says
- Asian Futures Show Cautious Optimism Ahead of Fed: Markets Wrap
- Corn Eases From Three-Month High Following Bearish USDA Report
- Bessent Says Trump’s Threat of TikTok Shutdown Delivered Deal
- Morning Bid: Fed week begins
- China’s Economy Suffers Another Setback as Investment Slumps
- Macro Funds Ramp Up Option Bets on Aussie After Currency Rally
- South Korea Scraps Plans to Raise Capital Gains Tax on Stocks
- Dollar Steady as Traders Turn Focus to Fed Meeting: Markets Wrap
- Yuan’s Gradual Advance May Offer Boost to Emerging Currencies
ASIA交易应用程序
Breakout Session Box
Claus Dietrich
4 (2)
BREAKOUT-SESSION-BOX LONDON EU US ASIA Open watch the expectation of a volatile movement above or under the opening range We take the high of the range as Entry for a long trade and SL will be the low of the range and vice versa the low of the range as Entry for a short trade and the high for SL The size of the range is the distance to the TP (Take Profit) The range of the opening hours should not be larger than about 1/3 of the average daily range 4 breakout examples are already predefined: A
FREE
ICT Core Content Tools and PSI Full Version
Damyan Malinov
ICT Core Content Concepts turned into indicator plus all previous tools known from the Position Smart Indicator . This makes it the Full PSI Private Version ( read more ) restricted up to now but available only after the Mentorship Core Content was made public on YouTube. You will find many price action study tools like: Central Bank Dealing Range - CBDR Asian Range FLOUT Profiles and SD targets on the CBRD, Asian Range and Flout both on the wicks and on the bodies Seek & Destroy Prof
Breakout Box
Claus Dietrich
4.33 (24)
BREAKOUT-SESSION-BOX LONDON EU US ASIA Open watch the expectation of a volatile movement above or under the opening range We take the high of the range as Entry for a long trade and SL will be the low of the range and vice versa the low of the range as Entry for a short trade and the high for SL The size of the range is the distance to the TP (Take Profit) The range of the opening hours should not be larger than about 1/3 of the average daily range 4 breakout examples are already predefined: A
FREE
Max Asia Scalping EA mx
DMITRII GRIDASOV
MAX ASIA SCALPING EA - 是一款适用于 MT4 的全自动多货币对交易系统。 这是一款“设置后即可忘记”的 EA，它将为您完成所有交易工作！8 个 Set_files 可用于 8 个货币对！ 使用/测试 EA 时请使用“评论”部分中的 Set_files v25.15。 EA 主要特点： - 不进行周末交易。 - 基于局部支撑/阻力位的剥头皮交易方法。 - 系统安全可靠，不使用任何危险的方法，例如网格或马丁格尔。每个订单都有自己的固定止损位，以保护账户安全。 - 这款 EA 非常易于使用，外汇专业人士和新手均可使用。 - 机器人自动完成所有操作 - 您只需将其安装到 MT4（只需按照下方简单的“安装”步骤操作），然后让电脑运行或使用 VPS 即可。 - 具有精确的运行时间过滤器，精度可达 1 分钟。 - 采用复利头寸规模计算方法。 - 运行机器人所需的最低账户余额仅为 100 美元。 - 时间范围：仅需 15 分钟。 - 交易对：英镑兑瑞郎 (GBPCHF)、英镑兑澳元 (GBPUD)、英镑兑加元 (GBPCAD)、欧元兑瑞郎 (EURCHF)、美元兑瑞郎
ICT Tools and PSI Full Version in one
Damyan Malinov
5 (1)
ICT Core Content Concepts turned into indicator plus all previous tools known from the Position Smart Indicator . This makes it the Full PSI Private Version ( read more ) restricted up to now but available only after the Mentorship Core Content was made public on YouTube. You will find many price action study tools like: Central Bank Dealing Range - CBDR Asian Range FLOUT Profiles and SD targets on the CBRD, Asian Range and Flout both on the wicks and on the bodies Seek & Destroy Profil
Trading Sesions MT4
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
COMMERCIAL SESSIONS This indicator shows in the selected graph divided by tables each of the sessions ASIA, JAPAN, LONDON, NEW YORK: Allows you to configure: Session Color ASIA, JAPON, LONDRES, NEW YORK Hide and show each session It works in the lowest timeframes on the market, among which H4, H1, M15, M5 and M1 are recommended. (Don't forget to check out our other indicators)
Night Rocker gbpcad
Sergey Sobakin
Night Rocker GBPCAD EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage. Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader. The Expert Advisor works on GBPCAD. Period M15. Also there are separate versions of the adviser for other curre
Night Rocker eurchf
Sergey Sobakin
Night Rocker EURCHF EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage. Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader. The Expert Advisor works on EURCHF. Period M15. Also there are separate versions of the adviser for other curre
日范围
33.29 33.36
年范围
22.96 33.36
- 前一天收盘价
- 33.08
- 开盘价
- 33.29
- 卖价
- 33.36
- 买价
- 33.66
- 最低价
- 33.29
- 最高价
- 33.36
- 交易量
- 12
- 日变化
- 0.85%
- 月变化
- 8.03%
- 6个月变化
- 27.67%
- 年变化
- 17.46%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值