ASIA: Matthews International Funds Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF
33.08 USD 0.16 (0.49%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ASIA exchange rate has changed by 0.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.04 and at a high of 33.12.
Follow Matthews International Funds Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ASIA News
- Asia’s Record Stock Rally May Unravel as Tariffs Bite, Funds Say
- Morning Bid: Dollar takes Fed heat
- Indonesia Weighs New Central Bank Mandate, Easier Board Removal
- Vietnam Urges US to Rethink Seafood Ban as Trade Talks Grind On
- Morning Bid: Fed opens September meeting with independence under threat
- How China Is Weathering the Trade War With Trump
- Urban Spending and Auto Stocks Benefit From Consumer Tax Cut in India
- India’s LNG Demand Drops in 2025 as Buyers Wait for Supply Wave
- Wild China Stock Rally Unlikely to Repeat, BofA Strategist Says
- Asian Futures Show Cautious Optimism Ahead of Fed: Markets Wrap
- Corn Eases From Three-Month High Following Bearish USDA Report
- Bessent Says Trump’s Threat of TikTok Shutdown Delivered Deal
- Morning Bid: Fed week begins
- China’s Economy Suffers Another Setback as Investment Slumps
- Macro Funds Ramp Up Option Bets on Aussie After Currency Rally
- South Korea Scraps Plans to Raise Capital Gains Tax on Stocks
- Dollar Steady as Traders Turn Focus to Fed Meeting: Markets Wrap
- Yuan’s Gradual Advance May Offer Boost to Emerging Currencies
- Vietnam Aims to Meet MSCI’s Market Upgrade Criteria by 2030
- Vietnam Accelerates IPOs, Enables Higher Foreign Stock Ownership
- Pakistan to Raise $250 Million Through Yuan Bond Before December
- India Eases Minimum Equity Offer Size in Boost for Mega-Cap IPOs
- Oil Demand Monitor Warns Output Boom May Strain China’s Stockpiling
- Gas Markets Brace for Glut With No Sign of China Demand Rebound
Daily Range
33.04 33.12
Year Range
22.96 33.12
- Previous Close
- 32.92
- Open
- 33.12
- Bid
- 33.08
- Ask
- 33.38
- Low
- 33.04
- High
- 33.12
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- 0.49%
- Month Change
- 7.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.60%
- Year Change
- 16.48%
