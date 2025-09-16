FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / ASIA
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

ASIA: Matthews International Funds Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF

33.10 USD 0.11 (0.33%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

ASIA fiyatı bugün -0.33% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 33.10 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 33.13 aralığında işlem gördü.

Matthews International Funds Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ASIA haberleri

ASIA için alım-satım uygulamaları

Breakout Session Box
Claus Dietrich
4 (2)
Göstergeler
BREAKOUT-SESSION-BOX LONDON EU US ASIA Open watch the expectation of a volatile movement above or under the opening range We take the high of the range as Entry for a long trade and SL will be the low of the range and vice versa the low of the range as Entry for a short trade and the high for SL The size of the range is the distance to the TP (Take Profit) The range of the opening hours should not be larger than about 1/3 of the average daily range 4 breakout examples are already predefined: A
FREE
ICT Core Content Tools and PSI Full Version
Damyan Malinov
Göstergeler
ICT Core Content Concepts turned into indicator plus all previous tools known from the  Position Smart Indicator . This makes it the Full PSI Private Version ( read more ) restricted up to now but available only after the Mentorship Core Content was made public on   YouTube. You will find many price action study tools like: Central Bank Dealing Range - CBDR Asian Range FLOUT Profiles and SD targets on the CBRD, Asian Range and Flout both on the   wicks   and on the   bodies Seek & Destroy   Prof
Breakout Box
Claus Dietrich
4.33 (24)
Göstergeler
BREAKOUT-SESSION-BOX LONDON EU US ASIA Open watch the expectation of a volatile movement above or under the opening range We take the high of the range as Entry for a long trade and SL will be the low of the range and vice versa the low of the range as Entry for a short trade and the high for SL The size of the range is the distance to the TP (Take Profit) The range of the opening hours should not be larger than about 1/3 of the average daily range 4 breakout examples are already predefined: A
FREE
Max Asia Scalping EA mx
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Uzman Danışmanlar
MAX ASIA SCALPING EA - MT4 için tamamen otomatik bir çok çiftli işlem sistemidir. Bu, sizin için tüm işlem işini yapan "ayarla ve unut" Uzman Danışmanıdır! 8 çift için 8 Set_file mevcuttur! EA'yı kullanmak/test etmek için "Yorumlar" bölümünden Set_files v25.15'i kullanın. EA'nın temel özellikleri: - Hafta sonu boyunca işlem yok. - Yerel Destek/Direnç seviyelerine dayalı Scalping işlem yöntemleri. - Sistem güvenlidir ve ızgaralar veya martingale gibi tehlikeli yöntemler KULLANMAZ. Her emrin h
ICT Tools and PSI Full Version in one
Damyan Malinov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
ICT Core Content Concepts turned into indicator plus all previous tools known from the  Position Smart Indicator . This makes it the Full PSI Private Version ( read more ) restricted up to now but available only after the Mentorship Core Content was made public on   YouTube. You will find many price action study tools like: Central Bank Dealing Range - CBDR Asian Range FLOUT Profiles and SD targets on the CBRD, Asian Range and Flout both on the   wicks   and on the   bodies Seek & Destroy Profil
Trading Sesions MT4
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Göstergeler
COMMERCIAL SESSIONS This indicator shows in the selected graph divided by tables each of the sessions ASIA, JAPAN, LONDON, NEW YORK: Allows you to configure: Session Color  ASIA, JAPON, LONDRES, NEW YORK Hide and show each session It works in the lowest timeframes on the market, among which H4, H1, M15, M5 and M1 are recommended. (Don't forget to check out our other indicators)
Night Rocker gbpcad
Sergey Sobakin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Night Rocker GBPCAD EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on GBPCAD. Period M15. Also there are separate versions of the adviser for other curre
Night Rocker eurchf
Sergey Sobakin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Night Rocker EURCHF EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on EURCHF. Period M15. Also there are separate versions of the adviser for other curre
Günlük aralık
33.10 33.13
Yıllık aralık
22.96 33.36
Önceki kapanış
33.21
Açılış
33.12
Satış
33.10
Alış
33.40
Düşük
33.10
Yüksek
33.13
Hacim
4
Günlük değişim
-0.33%
Aylık değişim
7.19%
6 aylık değişim
26.67%
Yıllık değişim
16.55%
21 Eylül, Pazar