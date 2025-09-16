Währungen / ASIA
ASIA: Matthews International Funds Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF
33.10 USD 0.11 (0.33%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ASIA hat sich für heute um -0.33% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 33.10 bis zu einem Hoch von 33.13 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Matthews International Funds Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
ASIA News
- EU’s Russia Clampdown to Hit Third-Country Oil Refiners, Traders
- Malaysia Court Dimisses Gag-Order Bid in Najib House Arrest Case
- Morning Bid: Central bank bonanza
- Cambodia Expects Investment to Hold Steady Despite US Tariffs
- Bumper Vietnam Coffee Crop May Help Ease Global Supply Squeeze
- Indian Bonds Ripe for Rally on Foreign Inflows, BlackRock Says
- Gasoline Markets See Late Summer Strength as Outages Limit Supplies
- Indonesia Lifts 2026 Deficit Target to 2.68% on Regional Funding
- New Thai Government Mulling Steps to Stabilize Baht, Ekniti Says
- Wheat Futures Edge Higher After Taiwan Makes US Purchase Pledge
- Japan's exports fall again, but a key catalyst is taking hold
- Morning Bid: Ailing dollar gets toehold as Fed awaited
- Giant Oil Tankers Approach $100,000 a Day as OPEC+ Loosens Curbs
- Singapore Plans New Measures to Clamp Down on Scam Mules
- Hong Kong Expands Gold Market and Invites China to Participate
- Hong Kong Plans Half-Rate Tax Breaks to Lure Commodity Traders
- Urban Co. Trading Debut May Lift Sentiment in Indian Market
- Asia’s Record Stock Rally May Unravel as Tariffs Bite, Funds Say
- Morning Bid: Dollar takes Fed heat
- Indonesia Weighs New Central Bank Mandate, Easier Board Removal
- Vietnam Urges US to Rethink Seafood Ban as Trade Talks Grind On
- Morning Bid: Fed opens September meeting with independence under threat
- How China Is Weathering the Trade War With Trump
- Urban Spending and Auto Stocks Benefit From Consumer Tax Cut in India
Tagesspanne
33.10 33.13
Jahresspanne
22.96 33.36
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 33.21
- Eröffnung
- 33.12
- Bid
- 33.10
- Ask
- 33.40
- Tief
- 33.10
- Hoch
- 33.13
- Volumen
- 4
- Tagesänderung
- -0.33%
- Monatsänderung
- 7.19%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 26.67%
- Jahresänderung
- 16.55%
