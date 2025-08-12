通貨 / USDCNH
USDCNH: US Dollar vs Chinese Yuan
7.11315 CNH 0.00610 (0.09%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: Chinese Yuan Renminbi
USDCNHの今日の為替レートは、0.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1USDあたり7.10324CNHの安値と7.11547CNHの高値で取引されました。
米ドルvs中国人民元ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、米ドル価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
USDCNH News
- USD/CNH: USD must break and hold below 7.0860 for further downside – UOB Group
- USD/CNH: Next support level to monitor is 7.0875 – UOB Group
- USD/CNH steady near 7.1200 lows – BBH
- USD/CNH heavy near 7.12, eyes 7.10 support – BBH
- USD/CNH: Downward bias is building – UOB Group
- USD/CNH test the major support at 7.1200 before recovery is likely – UOB Group
- USD/KRW holds above key trendline support – BBH
- USD/CNH: Rebound meets resistance – OCBC
- USD/CNH: On the rebound – OCBC
- USD/CNH: Mild rebound from lows – OCBC
- USD/CNH tests July low at 7.14 – Société Générale
- USD/CNH: Guided by fix – OCBC
- USD/CNH: Chance of dropping below July’s low of 7.1435 – UOB Group
- CNY stronger again – Commerzbank
- USD/CNH is likely to trade in a range between 7.1760 and 7.1900 – Scotiabank
- USD/CNH: Likely to trade in a range of 7.1760/7.1890 – UOB Group
- CNY: China's 'global renminbi' moment – ING
- USD/CNH: Likely to trade in a range between 7.1800 and 7.1950 – UOB Group
- USD/CNH: Likely to trade in a range between 7.1780 and 7.1950 – UOB Group
- USD/CNH: Downward momentum is building – UOB Group
- USD/CNH is expected to trade in a sideways range of 7.1750/7.1880 – UOB Group
- USD/CNH: A clear break below 7.1700 is unlikely – UOB Group
- USD/CNH: Any decline is unlikely to threaten 7.1700 – UOB Group
- USD/CNH: Major resistance at 7.2100 is unlikely to come into view – UOB Group
1日のレンジ
7.10324 7.11547
1年のレンジ
7.00078 7.42814
- 以前の終値
- 7.1070 5
- 始値
- 7.1088 0
- 買値
- 7.1131 5
- 買値
- 7.1134 5
- 安値
- 7.1032 4
- 高値
- 7.1154 7
- 出来高
- 22.621 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.09%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.09%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -2.07%
- 1年の変化
- 1.55%
