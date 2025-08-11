货币 / USDCNH
USDCNH: US Dollar vs Chinese Yuan
7.10084 CNH 0.00047 (0.01%)
版块: 货币 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: Chinese Yuan Renminbi
今日USDCNH汇率已更改by 0.01%。当日，该货币每1USD以低点7.08279 CNH和高点7.10236 CNH进行交易。
关注美元vs人民币动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去美元价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USDCNH新闻
- USD/CNH: Next support level to monitor is 7.0875 – UOB Group
- USD/CNH steady near 7.1200 lows – BBH
- USD/CNH heavy near 7.12, eyes 7.10 support – BBH
- USD/CNH: Downward bias is building – UOB Group
- USD/CNH test the major support at 7.1200 before recovery is likely – UOB Group
- USD/KRW holds above key trendline support – BBH
- USD/CNH: Rebound meets resistance – OCBC
- USD/CNH: On the rebound – OCBC
- USD/CNH: Mild rebound from lows – OCBC
- USD/CNH tests July low at 7.14 – Société Générale
- USD/CNH: Guided by fix – OCBC
- USD/CNH: Chance of dropping below July’s low of 7.1435 – UOB Group
- CNY stronger again – Commerzbank
- USD/CNH is likely to trade in a range between 7.1760 and 7.1900 – Scotiabank
- USD/CNH: Likely to trade in a range of 7.1760/7.1890 – UOB Group
- CNY: China's 'global renminbi' moment – ING
- USD/CNH: Likely to trade in a range between 7.1800 and 7.1950 – UOB Group
- USD/CNH: Likely to trade in a range between 7.1780 and 7.1950 – UOB Group
- USD/CNH: Downward momentum is building – UOB Group
- USD/CNH is expected to trade in a sideways range of 7.1750/7.1880 – UOB Group
- USD/CNH: A clear break below 7.1700 is unlikely – UOB Group
- USD/CNH: Any decline is unlikely to threaten 7.1700 – UOB Group
- USD/CNH: Major resistance at 7.2100 is unlikely to come into view – UOB Group
- USD/CNH is still trading in a range – UOB Group
USDCNH交易应用程序
Richter mt5
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
Sequoia mt5
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
DYJ Withdrawal Plan
Daying Cao
3 (4)
DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN： A Professional Trend Reversal Trading System. 一、什么是 DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN？ DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN 是一款智能的 趋势反转交易系统 ，可以在市场趋势发生转折的关键时刻， 自动开仓和平仓 ，帮助交易者抓住市场的主要波动机会。 系统适用于 所有交易品种 和 所有经纪商 ，无论是外汇（Forex），还是合成指数（Synthetic Index）等都能轻松运行。 二、系统主要功能亮点 自动识别市场趋势反转 ，精准把握进出场时机。 适配任意交易品种与平台 ，无缝对接各类账户。 一目了然的基础设置 ，包括： 止盈（TP） 止损（SL） 网格间距 目标盈利 最低保证金要求 实时盈亏展示 ，每个交易品种的盈亏一目了然。 自动盈利追踪 ，不仅可独立追踪每个品种的盈利目标，还支持 全局盈利追踪 ，让整体账户盈利尽在掌握。 三、内置人工智能交易助手 除了自动交易，DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN 还内置强大的 人工交易助手 ，让您灵活选择多种交易方式，包括： 纯手动交易
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Expert BDT
Vladimir Khlystov
基于三角套利的顾问。 专家顾问分析所有交易工具的价格在整个帐户打开的市场概述。 分析是以单一货币链接的其他货币对为代价的。 （货币三角形）。 三角形的例子: 欧元兑美元-美元兑日元-欧元兑日元 USDCAD-CADCHF-USDCHF 欧元兑美元–欧元兑美元 AUDUSD-USDCAD-AUDCAD GBPAUD-AUDUSD-GBPUSD 专家顾问通过其他两种分析每种货币并计算其估计价格！ 专家顾问用其他工具的所有可能组合重新检查每个工具。 它不仅可以是货币对，还可以是加密货币以及加密货币和股票的各种组合。... 所有这一切都是在没有你控制的情况下自动发生的！ 根据计算，专家顾问找到了一个工具，对于给定数量的点差，价格应该更高或更低。 （点差比），如果这是由至少3-5三角形的货币证明。 （确认次数在参数中设置）。 EA在交易中使用SL和TP。 此外，平仓是根据所有未平仓头寸的总利润或每个工具分别进行的。 我不建议测试EA: 测试器需要大量的内存，因为需要长时间下载所有货币对的报价。 因此，对历史的测试几乎是不可能的，但你可以间接测试2-4对。.. 为了使专家顾问在测试中工作，
DYJ Tradays Economic Calendar EA
Daying Cao
这个EA是将 DYJ Tradays 指标与 DYJ GlobalTradeWar 策略相结合的专家， DYJ GlobalTradeWar 是一种扭亏为盈的策略，它的特点是： 当订单方向正确则止盈。 当订单方向错误时扭亏为盈 您可以设定其目标盈利。 EA能设置EA自动交易和EA手动交易切换或者混合交易。 DYJ Tradays 是用于基本市场分析的宏观经济事件日历指标。 您可以在其中找到全球最大经济体的财经新闻和指标——从美国和欧盟到澳大利亚和日本，共有 23 大经济体，涉及 60 多个货币对。 800多个宏观经济指标和事件实时从公共来源收集。每个指标都有历史、当前和预测值以及重要性特征。此外，该服务以图表和表格的形式存储了大量的历史数据。 所有货币对(43) GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, XAUUSD, USDCAD, GBPJPY, EURJPY, EURGBP, EURAUD, EURNZD, EURCAD, EURCHF, CADJPY, CADCHF, AUDUSD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, AUDCHF
DYJ Tradays Economic Calemdar
Daying Cao
DYJ Tradays Economic Calendar is calendar Indicators of macroeconomic events for fundamental market analysis. Therein you will find financial news and indicators for the largest global economies – from the US and the EU to Australia and Japan, a total of 23 economies, involving more than 60 currency pairs. More than 800 macroeconomic indicators and events are collected from public sources in real time. Historical, current and forecast values, as well as importance characteristics are available
Sequoia v4
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
日范围
7.08279 7.10236
年范围
7.00078 7.42814
- 前一天收盘价
- 7.1003 7
- 开盘价
- 7.0845 8
- 卖价
- 7.1008 4
- 买价
- 7.1011 4
- 最低价
- 7.0827 9
- 最高价
- 7.1023 6
- 交易量
- 2.626 K
- 日变化
- 0.01%
- 月变化
- -0.26%
- 6个月变化
- -2.24%
- 年变化
- 1.37%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B