USDCNH: US Dollar vs Chinese Yuan
7.10349 CNH 0.00169 (0.02%)
Sector: Currency Base: US Dollar Profit currency: Chinese Yuan Renminbi
USDCNH exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 7.10035 CNH and at a high of 7.10744 CNH per 1 USD.
Follow US Dollar vs China Yuan dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the US Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
USDCNH News
- USD/CNH steady near 7.1200 lows – BBH
- USD/CNH heavy near 7.12, eyes 7.10 support – BBH
- USD/CNH: Downward bias is building – UOB Group
- USD/CNH test the major support at 7.1200 before recovery is likely – UOB Group
- USD/KRW holds above key trendline support – BBH
- USD/CNH: Rebound meets resistance – OCBC
- USD/CNH: On the rebound – OCBC
- USD/CNH: Mild rebound from lows – OCBC
- USD/CNH tests July low at 7.14 – Société Générale
- USD/CNH: Guided by fix – OCBC
- USD/CNH: Chance of dropping below July’s low of 7.1435 – UOB Group
- CNY stronger again – Commerzbank
- USD/CNH is likely to trade in a range between 7.1760 and 7.1900 – Scotiabank
- USD/CNH: Likely to trade in a range of 7.1760/7.1890 – UOB Group
- CNY: China's 'global renminbi' moment – ING
- USD/CNH: Likely to trade in a range between 7.1800 and 7.1950 – UOB Group
- USD/CNH: Likely to trade in a range between 7.1780 and 7.1950 – UOB Group
- USD/CNH: Downward momentum is building – UOB Group
- USD/CNH is expected to trade in a sideways range of 7.1750/7.1880 – UOB Group
- USD/CNH: A clear break below 7.1700 is unlikely – UOB Group
- USD/CNH: Any decline is unlikely to threaten 7.1700 – UOB Group
- USD/CNH: Major resistance at 7.2100 is unlikely to come into view – UOB Group
- USD/CNH is still trading in a range – UOB Group
- USD/CNH: Expected to consolidate in a range of 7.1720/7.1900 – UOB Group
Daily Range
7.10035 7.10744
Year Range
7.00078 7.42814
- Previous Close
- 7.1018 0
- Open
- 7.1037 5
- Bid
- 7.1034 9
- Ask
- 7.1037 9
- Low
- 7.1003 5
- High
- 7.1074 4
- Volume
- 6.180 K
- Daily Change
- 0.02%
- Month Change
- -0.23%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.21%
- Year Change
- 1.41%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev