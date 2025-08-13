통화 / USDCNH
USDCNH: US Dollar vs Chinese Yuan
7.11594 CNH 0.00889 (0.13%)
부문: 통화 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: Chinese Yuan Renminbi
USDCNH 환율이 당일 0.13%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 통화는 1 USD당 저가 7.10324 CNH와 고가 7.11996 CNH로 거래되었습니다
미국 달러 vs 중국 유안 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 미국 달러 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
7.10324 7.11996
년간 변동
7.00078 7.42814
- 이전 종가
- 7.1070 5
- 시가
- 7.1088 0
- Bid
- 7.1159 4
- Ask
- 7.1162 4
- 저가
- 7.1032 4
- 고가
- 7.1199 6
- 볼륨
- 43.161 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.13%
- 월 변동
- -0.05%
- 6개월 변동
- -2.03%
- 년간 변동율
- 1.59%
20 9월, 토요일