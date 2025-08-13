Dövizler / USDCNH
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
USDCNH: US Dollar vs Chinese Yuan
7.11594 CNH 0.00889 (0.13%)
Sektör: Döviz Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: Chinese Yuan Renminbi
USDCNH döviz kuru bugün 0.13% değişti. Gün boyunca döviz kuru, 1 USD başına Düşük fiyatı olarak 7.10324 CNH ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 7.11996 CNH aralığında işlem gördü.
ABD doları vs Çin yuanı hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, ABD doları fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USDCNH haberleri
- USD/CNH: Any advance is unlikely to threaten the 7.1220 level – UOB Group
- USD/CNH: USD must break and hold below 7.0860 for further downside – UOB Group
- USD/CNH: Next support level to monitor is 7.0875 – UOB Group
- USD/CNH steady near 7.1200 lows – BBH
- USD/CNH heavy near 7.12, eyes 7.10 support – BBH
- USD/CNH: Downward bias is building – UOB Group
- USD/CNH test the major support at 7.1200 before recovery is likely – UOB Group
- USD/KRW holds above key trendline support – BBH
- USD/CNH: Rebound meets resistance – OCBC
- USD/CNH: On the rebound – OCBC
- USD/CNH: Mild rebound from lows – OCBC
- USD/CNH tests July low at 7.14 – Société Générale
- USD/CNH: Guided by fix – OCBC
- USD/CNH: Chance of dropping below July’s low of 7.1435 – UOB Group
- CNY stronger again – Commerzbank
- USD/CNH is likely to trade in a range between 7.1760 and 7.1900 – Scotiabank
- USD/CNH: Likely to trade in a range of 7.1760/7.1890 – UOB Group
- CNY: China's 'global renminbi' moment – ING
- USD/CNH: Likely to trade in a range between 7.1800 and 7.1950 – UOB Group
- USD/CNH: Likely to trade in a range between 7.1780 and 7.1950 – UOB Group
- USD/CNH: Downward momentum is building – UOB Group
- USD/CNH is expected to trade in a sideways range of 7.1750/7.1880 – UOB Group
- USD/CNH: A clear break below 7.1700 is unlikely – UOB Group
- USD/CNH: Any decline is unlikely to threaten 7.1700 – UOB Group
USDCNH için alım-satım uygulamaları
Richter mt5
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
Sequoia mt5
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
DYJ Withdrawal Plan
Daying Cao
3 (4)
DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN: Trend Dönüşüm Ticaret Sistemi 1. DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN Nedir? DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN , piyasa trendinin yön değiştirdiği anları otomatik olarak tespit eden ve otomatik alım-satım (pozisyon açma ve kapama) işlemlerini gerçekleştiren akıllı bir trend dönüşüm ticaret sistemidir . Sistem, her türlü işlem enstrümanı ve tüm aracı kurumlarla (broker) uyumlu çalışır. İster Forex ister Sentetik Endeksler olsun, her platformda sorunsuz şekilde işlem yapabilir. 2. Temel Ö
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Expert BDT
Vladimir Khlystov
Advisor based on triangular arbitrage. The Expert Advisor analyzes the prices of all trading instruments on the entire account opened in the market overview. The analysis takes place at the expense of other currency pairs linked by a single currency. (currency triangles). Examples of triangles: EURUSD – USDJPY – EURJPY USDCAD – CADCHF – USDCHF EURGBP – GBPUSD – EURUSD AUDUSD – USDCAD – AUDCAD GBPAUD – AUDUSD – GBPUSD The Expert Advisor analyzes each currency through the other two and calculate
DYJ TradeWar stratejisine DYJ'nin İşleri Görüntüleyicisini birleştirmek için uzmanlar, DYJ GlobalTradeWar kayıpları kazara dönüştürmek için bir stratejidir.Özellikleri: Emri doğru yönde olduğunda kazanın. Emri yanlış yönde olduğunda kaybı kazara dönüştür. Hedef kazanını ayarlayabilirsin. EA, EA'nin otomatik ticareti ve EA'nin el ticareti değiştirmesi veya karışık ticareti ayarlayabilir. İşleri temel pazar analizi için makroekonomik olayların takvim göstericisidir. Therein you will find financia
DYJ Tradays Economic Calemdar
Daying Cao
DYJ Tradays Economic Calendar is calendar Indicators of macroeconomic events for fundamental market analysis. Therein you will find financial news and indicators for the largest global economies – from the US and the EU to Australia and Japan, a total of 23 economies, involving more than 60 currency pairs. More than 800 macroeconomic indicators and events are collected from public sources in real time. Historical, current and forecast values, as well as importance characteristics are available
Sequoia v4
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Günlük aralık
7.10324 7.11996
Yıllık aralık
7.00078 7.42814
- Önceki kapanış
- 7.1070 5
- Açılış
- 7.1088 0
- Satış
- 7.1159 4
- Alış
- 7.1162 4
- Düşük
- 7.1032 4
- Yüksek
- 7.1199 6
- Hacim
- 43.161 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.13%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.05%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -2.03%
- Yıllık değişim
- 1.59%
21 Eylül, Pazar