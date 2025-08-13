Devises / USDCNH
USDCNH: US Dollar vs Chinese Yuan
7.11594 CNH 0.00889 (0.13%)
Secteur: Devise Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: Chinese Yuan Renminbi
Le taux de change de USDCNH a changé de 0.13% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, la devise a été négociée à un minimum de 7.10324 CNH et à un maximum de 7.11996 CNH pour 1 USD.
Suivez la dynamique Dollar US vs. Yuan Chinois. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Dollar américain a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
USDCNH Nouvelles
- USD/CNH: Any advance is unlikely to threaten the 7.1220 level – UOB Group
- USD/CNH: USD must break and hold below 7.0860 for further downside – UOB Group
- USD/CNH: Next support level to monitor is 7.0875 – UOB Group
- USD/CNH steady near 7.1200 lows – BBH
- USD/CNH heavy near 7.12, eyes 7.10 support – BBH
- USD/CNH: Downward bias is building – UOB Group
- USD/CNH test the major support at 7.1200 before recovery is likely – UOB Group
- USD/KRW holds above key trendline support – BBH
- USD/CNH: Rebound meets resistance – OCBC
- USD/CNH: On the rebound – OCBC
- USD/CNH: Mild rebound from lows – OCBC
- USD/CNH tests July low at 7.14 – Société Générale
- USD/CNH: Guided by fix – OCBC
- USD/CNH: Chance of dropping below July’s low of 7.1435 – UOB Group
- CNY stronger again – Commerzbank
- USD/CNH is likely to trade in a range between 7.1760 and 7.1900 – Scotiabank
- USD/CNH: Likely to trade in a range of 7.1760/7.1890 – UOB Group
- CNY: China's 'global renminbi' moment – ING
- USD/CNH: Likely to trade in a range between 7.1800 and 7.1950 – UOB Group
- USD/CNH: Likely to trade in a range between 7.1780 and 7.1950 – UOB Group
- USD/CNH: Downward momentum is building – UOB Group
- USD/CNH is expected to trade in a sideways range of 7.1750/7.1880 – UOB Group
- USD/CNH: A clear break below 7.1700 is unlikely – UOB Group
- USD/CNH: Any decline is unlikely to threaten 7.1700 – UOB Group
Range quotidien
7.10324 7.11996
Range Annuel
7.00078 7.42814
- Clôture Précédente
- 7.1070 5
- Ouverture
- 7.1088 0
- Bid
- 7.1159 4
- Ask
- 7.1162 4
- Plus Bas
- 7.1032 4
- Plus Haut
- 7.1199 6
- Volume
- 43.161 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.13%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.05%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -2.03%
- Changement Annuel
- 1.59%
20 septembre, samedi