From the famous Gold Mining EA developer — SJ presents GoldZ AI – The Next Generation Gold Trading Powerhouse

💎 Precision. Intelligence. Profit.

GoldZ AI isn’t just another trading robot — it’s your high-speed, market-savvy gold trading partner, built to conquer XAUUSD with a powerful fusion of price action mastery, smart trend detection, and machine learning intelligence.

At its core, GoldZ AI thrives on Asian closing,Llondon opening,New York opening session momentum. By identifying and trading breakouts of key support and resistance levels, it captures the market’s most explosive moves — exactly when gold comes alive. maximum only 1-2 Trades per day.

🔥 Why GoldZ AI Stands Out

  • Price Action Perfection – Trades only when market structure screams opportunity, with surgical precision on support/resistance breakouts.

  • Smart Recovery Mode – A risk-adjusted recovery system that bounces back from losses quickly. The multiplier is adjustable for those who prefer a more conservative approach.

  • Intelligent Trend Filter – Blocks fake signals by analyzing real-time market direction, ensuring every entry is aligned with the strongest trends.

  • News-Aware Trading – Integrated with Forex Factory to avoid dead-market days with no impactful news, keeping your trades where the action is.

⏱ Optimized for the Perfect Window

  • Auto GMT – Automatically detects your broker’s GMT in live trading for perfect timing.

  • Manual GMT Setup for Back tests 

⚙ Specifications

Feature Details
Symbol XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe M5
Capital Requirement Min. $100
Broker Type Any (Raw/ECN recommended)
Leverage 1:500+ 
VPS Any reliable VPS

📊 Tested & Proven

Backtested over 15 years of historical data (2010–2025) on IC Markets with 99.90% modeling quality, showing consistent performance through multiple market cycles.

✅ What GoldZ AI Does Not Use

  • ❌ No grid trading

  • ❌ No hedging

  • ❌ No aggressive, account-burning strategies

GoldZ AI is built for longevity, stability, and scalable growth — a trusted partner for both prop firm challenges and long-term personal trading. Feel free to contact me with any questions at:https://t.me/SJ_SOFT. to see the EA  daily performance update  Click here to join my Group 👉https://t.me/GoldZ_AI



