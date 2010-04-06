The Horse Pro Signal
- インディケータ
- Nirundorn Promphao
- バージョン: 1.26
[TH] คำบรรยายสินค้า: The Horse Pro Signal (WinWiFi Robot Series)
The Horse Pro Signal คืออินดิเคเตอร์ระดับมืออาชีพรุ่นล่าสุดจากตระกูล WinWiFi Robot Series ออกแบบมาสำหรับแพลตฟอร์ม MetaTrader 5 (MT5) โดยเฉพาะ เพื่อช่วยเทรดเดอร์ในการวิเคราะห์พฤติกรรมราคา (Price Action) ทั้งในสภาวะตลาดที่มีเทรนด์ชัดเจนและช่วงตลาดไซด์เวย์ (Sideways)
คุณสมบัติเด่น:
-
การวิเคราะห์แท่งเทียนอัจฉริยะ: ระบบอ้างอิงการเคลื่อนที่ของราคาตามเทรนด์และสลับกับการกรองสัญญานในช่วงไซด์เวย์ เพื่อความแม่นยำสูงสุด
-
การแสดงผลที่ชัดเจน: มาพร้อมลูกศรสัญญาณขนาดใหญ่และสีสันที่สดใส มองเห็นง่าย (แตกต่างจากรุ่น The Horse Signal เดิมที่มีขนาดเล็กกว่า)
-
รองรับทุกไทม์เฟรม: สามารถใช้งานได้ตั้งแต่ M1 จนถึง MN1 เพื่อตอบโจทย์ทั้งการเทรด Scalping, Day Trade และ Swing Trade
-
Dual-Signal Strategy: หากใช้งานร่วมกับ The Horse Signal ในหน้าจอเดียวกัน ท่านจะพบการยืนยันสัญญาณที่ซ้อนทับหรือสวนทางกันในบางแท่งเทียน ซึ่งช่วยให้เทรดเดอร์ใช้ประกอบการตัดสินใจ (Confirm/Filter) ได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้น
-
ระบบแจ้งเตือนครบครัน: รองรับการแจ้งเตือนผ่าน Mobile Push, Email และ Audible Alerts
ผลลัพธ์การทดสอบ (Backtest):
เราได้นำสัญญาณจาก The Horse Pro Signal ไปประยุกต์ใช้กับระบบเทรดอัตโนมัติ (Robot Trading) และทำการ Backtest ในสภาวะตลาดจริงเมื่อวันที่ 12-13 มกราคม 2026 ที่ผ่านมา ผลปรากฏว่ามีประสิทธิภาพดีเยี่ยม (Excellent Performance) โดยให้กราฟผลกำไรที่เติบโตอย่างต่อเนื่องและมีค่า Drawdown ที่เหมาะสม ดังที่ปรากฏในภาพประกอบ
[EN] Product Description: The Horse Pro Signal (WinWiFi Robot Series)
The Horse Pro Signal is the latest professional-grade indicator from the WinWiFi Robot Series, specifically developed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is engineered to analyze price action across both trending and sideways market conditions.
Key Features:
-
Advanced Price Action Analysis: References candlestick patterns to identify trend continuations and sideways exhaustion points.
-
Enhanced Visualization: Features large, colorful signal arrows for high visibility on any background (upgraded from the original The Horse Signal which features smaller icons).
-
Multi-Timeframe Compatibility: Fully functional on all timeframes from M1 to Monthly, catering to all trading styles.
-
Strategic Flexibility: When used alongside the standard The Horse Signal on the same chart, users may see overlapping or opposing signals within a single candle. This unique interaction allows traders to make more nuanced decisions and filter out weak entries.
-
Full Alert Suite: Includes Push Notifications, Email alerts, and Sound alerts to ensure you never miss a trade.
Backtest Proven:
We integrated the The Horse Pro Signal logic into our automated trading robot and conducted rigorous backtests during January 12-13, 2026. The results were outstanding, demonstrating high win rates and robust equity growth as shown in the provided performance screenshots.
⚠️ คำเตือนความเสี่ยง (Risk Warning)
การเทรด Forex และสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์มีความเสี่ยงสูงและอาจไม่เหมาะกับนักลงทุนทุกคน ผลการดำเนินงานในอดีต (Backtest) ไม่ได้เป็นสิ่งยืนยันถึงผลกำไรในอนาคต โปรดใช้วิจารณญาณและบริหารจัดการความเสี่ยง (Money Management) อย่างเคร่งครัดก่อนการลงทุนจริง
Trading Risk Warning: Trading Forex and financial instruments involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. Past performance and backtest results are not indicative of future success. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and apply proper money management before live trading.
รีวิวระบบเทรด The Horse Signal & The Horse Pro Signal (ภาษาไทย)
นวัตกรรมใหม่แห่งการเทรดทองคำ: สองสัญญาณ สองกลยุทธ์ เพื่อกำไรที่ยั่งยืน
ในโลกของการเทรดทองคำ (XAUUSD) ที่มีความผันผวนสูง การมีเครื่องมือที่แม่นยำคือหัวใจสำคัญ วันนี้เราขอแนะนำอินดิเคเตอร์ที่กำลังเป็นกระแสที่สุดอย่าง The Horse Signal และ The Horse Pro Signal ซึ่งมีความโดดเด่นไม่เหมือนใคร
จุดเด่นที่น่าสนใจ:
-
กลยุทธ์แบบ Counter-Trend (สวนทางอย่างชาญฉลาด): ความพิเศษของอินดิเคเตอร์สองตัวนี้คือการให้สัญญาณที่ "วิ่งสวนทางกัน" ทำให้ผู้ใช้งานสามารถเลือกใช้กลยุทธ์ที่เหมาะสมกับสภาวะตลาดในขณะนั้นได้อย่างอิสระ
-
ครอบคลุมทุกสภาวะตลาด: ไม่ว่ากราฟจะเป็นเทรนด์แรงๆ หรือวิ่งแบบไซด์เวย์ (Sideways) นักพัฒนาได้ออกแบบระบบมาให้แยกการทำงานกันอย่างเด็ดขาด ทำให้ผลลัพธ์การเทรดมีความเสถียรและแม่นยำสูง
-
ระบบอัตโนมัติบน MT5: ทั้งสองระบบถูกนำมาสร้างเป็นกลยุทธ์การเทรดอัตโนมัติ (Expert Advisor) ที่ทำงานบนแพลตฟอร์ม MetaTrader 5 ซึ่งมีความเร็วและประสิทธิภาพสูงสุด
ติดตามมาสเตอร์เทรด (Copy Trade):
หากคุณต้องการเทรดตามระบบนี้ สามารถติดตามได้ที่ KVB Prime Broker โดยมี 2 รูปแบบให้เลือก:
-
THE HORSE PRO2: ใช้กลยุทธ์จาก The Horse Pro Signal (เน้นความแม่นยำสูง)
-
THE HORSE Ai Robot: ใช้กลยุทธ์จาก The Horse Signal (ระบบอัจฉริยะปรับตามตลาด)
สรุป: หากคุณกำลังมองหาสภาพแวดล้อมการเทรดที่ดี กราฟเสถียร และมีเครื่องมือช่วยตัดสินใจที่ทรงพลัง การรันระบบผ่าน KVB Prime ด้วยกลยุทธ์ The Horse คือคำตอบที่น่าสนใจที่สุดในขณะนี้
Review: The Horse Signal & The Horse Pro Signal (English)
Cutting-Edge Gold Trading Innovation: Dual Signals for Every Market Condition
In the highly volatile XAUUSD (Gold) market, precision is everything. The The Horse Signal and The Horse Pro Signal have become the most talked-about indicators due to their unique logic and high accuracy.
Key Highlights:
-
Complementary Divergence: What makes these two indicators exceptional is that they provide signals in opposite directions. This allows traders to select the strategy that best fits the current market sentiment—giving you ultimate flexibility.
-
Resilience in All Markets: Whether the market is trending strongly or moving in a sideways (range-bound) pattern, these indicators function independently to ensure consistent performance. The developers have successfully separated the strategies to maximize win rates.
-
MT5 Optimized: Both systems are fully integrated into MetaTrader 5, providing a robust, fast, and stable trading environment for the AI robots.
Follow Our Master Traders (Copy Trade):
You can now access these professional strategies via KVB Prime Broker by following our Master Trade accounts:
-
THE HORSE PRO2: Powered by the The Horse Pro Signal indicator.
-
THE HORSE Ai Robot: Powered by the The Horse Signal indicator.
Verdict: If you are looking for a stable trading environment with a proven, high-accuracy strategy, simply open an account via the provided link or QR code. Experience the power of AI-driven gold trading today!