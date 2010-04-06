[TH] คำบรรยายสินค้า: The Horse Pro Signal (WinWiFi Robot Series)

The Horse Pro Signal คืออินดิเคเตอร์ระดับมืออาชีพรุ่นล่าสุดจากตระกูล WinWiFi Robot Series ออกแบบมาสำหรับแพลตฟอร์ม MetaTrader 5 (MT5) โดยเฉพาะ เพื่อช่วยเทรดเดอร์ในการวิเคราะห์พฤติกรรมราคา (Price Action) ทั้งในสภาวะตลาดที่มีเทรนด์ชัดเจนและช่วงตลาดไซด์เวย์ (Sideways)

คุณสมบัติเด่น:

การวิเคราะห์แท่งเทียนอัจฉริยะ: ระบบอ้างอิงการเคลื่อนที่ของราคาตามเทรนด์และสลับกับการกรองสัญญานในช่วงไซด์เวย์ เพื่อความแม่นยำสูงสุด

การแสดงผลที่ชัดเจน: มาพร้อมลูกศรสัญญาณขนาดใหญ่และสีสันที่สดใส มองเห็นง่าย (แตกต่างจากรุ่น The Horse Signal เดิมที่มีขนาดเล็กกว่า)

รองรับทุกไทม์เฟรม: สามารถใช้งานได้ตั้งแต่ M1 จนถึง MN1 เพื่อตอบโจทย์ทั้งการเทรด Scalping, Day Trade และ Swing Trade

Dual-Signal Strategy: หากใช้งานร่วมกับ The Horse Signal ในหน้าจอเดียวกัน ท่านจะพบการยืนยันสัญญาณที่ซ้อนทับหรือสวนทางกันในบางแท่งเทียน ซึ่งช่วยให้เทรดเดอร์ใช้ประกอบการตัดสินใจ (Confirm/Filter) ได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้น

ระบบแจ้งเตือนครบครัน: รองรับการแจ้งเตือนผ่าน Mobile Push, Email และ Audible Alerts

ผลลัพธ์การทดสอบ (Backtest):

เราได้นำสัญญาณจาก The Horse Pro Signal ไปประยุกต์ใช้กับระบบเทรดอัตโนมัติ (Robot Trading) และทำการ Backtest ในสภาวะตลาดจริงเมื่อวันที่ 12-13 มกราคม 2026 ที่ผ่านมา ผลปรากฏว่ามีประสิทธิภาพดีเยี่ยม (Excellent Performance) โดยให้กราฟผลกำไรที่เติบโตอย่างต่อเนื่องและมีค่า Drawdown ที่เหมาะสม ดังที่ปรากฏในภาพประกอบ





[EN] Product Description: The Horse Pro Signal (WinWiFi Robot Series)

The Horse Pro Signal is the latest professional-grade indicator from the WinWiFi Robot Series, specifically developed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is engineered to analyze price action across both trending and sideways market conditions.

Key Features:

Advanced Price Action Analysis: References candlestick patterns to identify trend continuations and sideways exhaustion points.

Enhanced Visualization: Features large, colorful signal arrows for high visibility on any background (upgraded from the original The Horse Signal which features smaller icons).

Multi-Timeframe Compatibility: Fully functional on all timeframes from M1 to Monthly, catering to all trading styles.

Strategic Flexibility: When used alongside the standard The Horse Signal on the same chart, users may see overlapping or opposing signals within a single candle. This unique interaction allows traders to make more nuanced decisions and filter out weak entries.

Full Alert Suite: Includes Push Notifications, Email alerts, and Sound alerts to ensure you never miss a trade.

Backtest Proven:

We integrated the The Horse Pro Signal logic into our automated trading robot and conducted rigorous backtests during January 12-13, 2026. The results were outstanding, demonstrating high win rates and robust equity growth as shown in the provided performance screenshots.

⚠️ คำเตือนความเสี่ยง (Risk Warning)

การเทรด Forex และสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์มีความเสี่ยงสูงและอาจไม่เหมาะกับนักลงทุนทุกคน ผลการดำเนินงานในอดีต (Backtest) ไม่ได้เป็นสิ่งยืนยันถึงผลกำไรในอนาคต โปรดใช้วิจารณญาณและบริหารจัดการความเสี่ยง (Money Management) อย่างเคร่งครัดก่อนการลงทุนจริง

Trading Risk Warning: Trading Forex and financial instruments involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. Past performance and backtest results are not indicative of future success. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and apply proper money management before live trading.



