LIQUIDITY VOID EA

Professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

The Liquidity Void EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 that capitalizes on liquidity gaps in the market. Based on institutional trading concepts, this EA identifies areas where price moved rapidly with minimal trading activity, creating 'voids' that price often returns to fill.









WHAT IS THE LIQUIDITY VOID STRATEGY?

THE CONCEPT:

A liquidity void (also known as a Fair Value Gap or FVG) occurs when price moves so quickly through an area that minimal trading takes place at those price levels. This creates an imbalance between buyers and sellers, leaving a 'gap' or 'void' in the market structure.





HOW IT WORKS:

1. The EA scans historical price action to identify areas with minimal liquidity

2. When a void is detected, the EA monitors for price to break above (for buys) or below (for sells) the void zone

3. A PVG (Point of Value Gap) confirmation near the void validates the signal

4. The trade is executed with predefined stop loss and take profit levels









KEY FEATURES

AUTOMATED LIQUIDITY VOID DETECTION

Identifies price gaps with minimal trading activity





FVG CONFIRMATION SYSTEM

Validates signals using Point of Value Gap analysis





PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD

Real-time display of account info, sessions, news filter, and strategy status





4 RISK MANAGEMENT MODES

• Fixed Lot Size

• Fixed Money per Trade

• Percent of Equity

• Percent of Balance





MULTI-SESSION TRADING

Trade during Asian, London, New York, and Australia sessions





NEWS FILTER

Automatically avoids trading during high-impact news events





TRAILING STOP

Optional trailing stop to protect profits and let winners run





SMART MARGIN MANAGEMENT

Automatically calculates safe lot sizes based on available margin





PROFESSIONAL CHART STYLING

Dark navy theme with green bullish and dark red bearish candles









HOW THE BOT WORKS

STEP 1: MARKET ANALYSIS

The EA continuously analyzes price action on every new bar, looking back through historical data to identify liquidity voids. It counts how many times price has touched specific price zones - areas with 3 or fewer touches are flagged as potential voids.





STEP 2: SIGNAL GENERATION

When a void is identified, the EA waits for price to break through the void zone. For buy signals, price must close above the void high. For sell signals, price must close below the void low. The PVG (Point of Value Gap) must also be present near the void boundary for confirmation.





STEP 3: TRADE EXECUTION

Once all conditions are met, the EA automatically executes the trade with your configured stop loss and take profit. Before placing the order, it validates that stop levels meet broker requirements and that sufficient margin is available.





STEP 4: TRADE MANAGEMENT

If trailing stop is enabled, the EA continuously monitors open positions and adjusts the stop loss as price moves in your favor, protecting profits while allowing winning trades to run.









SETTINGS AND CONFIGURATION

STRATEGY SETTINGS:

Parameter | Default | Description

LiquidityVoidPips | 20 | Minimum size of void zone (pips)

FVG_Distance | 15 | Distance for PVG confirmation (pips)

BreakoutConfirmationBars | 2 | Bars needed to confirm breakout

RISK MANAGEMENT SETTINGS:

Parameter | Default | Description

RiskManagement | Fixed Lot | Choose risk mode

FixedLot | 0.01 | Lot size (Fixed Lot mode)

FixedMoney | 100 | $ to risk (Fixed Money mode)

RiskPercent | 1.0 | % to risk (Percent modes)

StopLossPips | 50 | Stop loss distance (pips)

TakeProfitPips | 100 | Take profit distance (pips)

TRADING SESSIONS:

Session | Time (GMT) | Default

Asian (Tokyo) | 00:00 - 09:00 | Enabled

London | 08:00 - 17:00 | Enabled

New York | 13:00 - 22:00 | Enabled

Australia (Sydney) | 22:00 - 07:00 | Enabled

TRAILING STOP SETTINGS:

Parameter | Default | Description

UseTrailingStop | false | Enable/disable trailing stop

TrailingStopPips | 30 | Distance to trail behind price

TrailingStepPips | 5 | Min price move before adjust

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS BY SYMBOL

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





EURUSD / GBPUSD / USDCAD:

• Timeframe: H1 or M30

• LiquidityVoidPips: 20

• StopLossPips: 40-50

• TakeProfitPips: 80-100

• Sessions: London + New York





XAUUSD (Gold):

• Timeframe: H1 or H4

• LiquidityVoidPips: 30

• StopLossPips: 150-200

• TakeProfitPips: 300-400

• Sessions: London + New York





GBPJPY / EURJPY (Volatile Pairs):

• Timeframe: H1

• LiquidityVoidPips: 25

• StopLossPips: 60-80

• TakeProfitPips: 120-160

• Sessions: Asian + London + New York









DASHBOARD FEATURES

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





The professional on-screen dashboard provides real-time monitoring:





• ACCOUNT INFORMATION

Current balance, equity, and floating profit/loss





• TRADING PAIR

Currently traded symbol and current spread





• SESSION STATUS

Real-time status of all four trading sessions (ACTIVE/CLOSED)





• NEWS FILTER

Shows if trading is allowed or blocked due to news events





• STRATEGY STATUS

Indicates when a liquidity void has been detected





• RISK DISPLAY

Shows current risk management mode and settings





• TRAILING STOP

Displays trailing stop status and distance









TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

• Platform: MetaTrader 5 only

• Account Type: Netting and hedging accounts supported

• Min Deposit: $500 for forex pairs, $2,000 for gold

• Broker Requirements: Low spreads (<2 pips on majors), EA trading allowed

• Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher

• Timeframes: M15, M30, H1, H4, D1

• Symbols: All major forex pairs and gold (XAUUSD)









RISK WARNING

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You should only trade with money you can afford to lose.





Always test the EA on a demo account for at least 30 days before using it on a live account. Start with minimum lot sizes and gradually increase as you gain confidence in the system.









WHAT MAKES THIS EA SPECIAL?

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





INSTITUTIONAL STRATEGY

Based on how professional traders identify and trade liquidity imbalances





PROVEN CONCEPT

Liquidity voids are a well-documented market phenomenon used by banks and hedge funds





SMART AUTOMATION

Eliminates emotional trading and executes strategy with precision





FULL TRANSPARENCY

Professional dashboard shows exactly what the EA is doing at all times





FLEXIBLE RISK MANAGEMENT

4 different modes let you trade according to your risk tolerance





MULTI-MARKET CAPABILITY

Works on forex pairs, gold, and other symbols with adjustable parameters





SESSION FILTERING

Trade only during your preferred market sessions for better results





NEWS PROTECTION

Automatically stops trading during high-impact news to avoid erratic price moves









WHAT'S INCLUDED

LiquidityVoid_EA.mq5 - The complete Expert Advisor

Comprehensive User Guide (PDF)

Installation Instructions

Strategy Tester Configuration Guide

Recommended Settings for Multiple Symbols

Bug Fix Reports and Updates

Professional Dashboard (built-in)

Free Updates and Support









WHO IS THIS EA FOR?

Traders who want to automate institutional trading strategies

Those looking for a transparent, understandable trading system

Traders who prefer trend-following and breakout strategies

Anyone wanting professional risk management tools

Traders who want to trade multiple sessions without staying up all night

Those seeking a system with proven market concepts









SUPPORT AND UPDATES

This EA includes comprehensive documentation covering installation, configuration, optimization, and troubleshooting. Free updates are provided to ensure compatibility with future MetaTrader 5 builds and to add new features based on user feedback.









© 2026 Liquidity Void EA - Professional Trading System

