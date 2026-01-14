Liquidity Void Swing EA
- 专家
- Domantas Juodenis
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 15
LIQUIDITY VOID EA
Professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
The Liquidity Void EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 that capitalizes on liquidity gaps in the market. Based on institutional trading concepts, this EA identifies areas where price moved rapidly with minimal trading activity, creating 'voids' that price often returns to fill.
WHAT IS THE LIQUIDITY VOID STRATEGY?
THE CONCEPT:
A liquidity void (also known as a Fair Value Gap or FVG) occurs when price moves so quickly through an area that minimal trading takes place at those price levels. This creates an imbalance between buyers and sellers, leaving a 'gap' or 'void' in the market structure.
HOW IT WORKS:
1. The EA scans historical price action to identify areas with minimal liquidity
2. When a void is detected, the EA monitors for price to break above (for buys) or below (for sells) the void zone
3. A PVG (Point of Value Gap) confirmation near the void validates the signal
4. The trade is executed with predefined stop loss and take profit levels
KEY FEATURES
AUTOMATED LIQUIDITY VOID DETECTION
Identifies price gaps with minimal trading activity
FVG CONFIRMATION SYSTEM
Validates signals using Point of Value Gap analysis
PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD
Real-time display of account info, sessions, news filter, and strategy status
4 RISK MANAGEMENT MODES
• Fixed Lot Size
• Fixed Money per Trade
• Percent of Equity
• Percent of Balance
MULTI-SESSION TRADING
Trade during Asian, London, New York, and Australia sessions
NEWS FILTER
Automatically avoids trading during high-impact news events
TRAILING STOP
Optional trailing stop to protect profits and let winners run
SMART MARGIN MANAGEMENT
Automatically calculates safe lot sizes based on available margin
PROFESSIONAL CHART STYLING
Dark navy theme with green bullish and dark red bearish candles
HOW THE BOT WORKS
STEP 1: MARKET ANALYSIS
The EA continuously analyzes price action on every new bar, looking back through historical data to identify liquidity voids. It counts how many times price has touched specific price zones - areas with 3 or fewer touches are flagged as potential voids.
STEP 2: SIGNAL GENERATION
When a void is identified, the EA waits for price to break through the void zone. For buy signals, price must close above the void high. For sell signals, price must close below the void low. The PVG (Point of Value Gap) must also be present near the void boundary for confirmation.
STEP 3: TRADE EXECUTION
Once all conditions are met, the EA automatically executes the trade with your configured stop loss and take profit. Before placing the order, it validates that stop levels meet broker requirements and that sufficient margin is available.
STEP 4: TRADE MANAGEMENT
If trailing stop is enabled, the EA continuously monitors open positions and adjusts the stop loss as price moves in your favor, protecting profits while allowing winning trades to run.
SETTINGS AND CONFIGURATION
STRATEGY SETTINGS:
Parameter | Default | Description
LiquidityVoidPips | 20 | Minimum size of void zone (pips)
FVG_Distance | 15 | Distance for PVG confirmation (pips)
BreakoutConfirmationBars | 2 | Bars needed to confirm breakout
RISK MANAGEMENT SETTINGS:
Parameter | Default | Description
RiskManagement | Fixed Lot | Choose risk mode
FixedLot | 0.01 | Lot size (Fixed Lot mode)
FixedMoney | 100 | $ to risk (Fixed Money mode)
RiskPercent | 1.0 | % to risk (Percent modes)
StopLossPips | 50 | Stop loss distance (pips)
TakeProfitPips | 100 | Take profit distance (pips)
TRADING SESSIONS:
Session | Time (GMT) | Default
Asian (Tokyo) | 00:00 - 09:00 | Enabled
London | 08:00 - 17:00 | Enabled
New York | 13:00 - 22:00 | Enabled
Australia (Sydney) | 22:00 - 07:00 | Enabled
TRAILING STOP SETTINGS:
Parameter | Default | Description
UseTrailingStop | false | Enable/disable trailing stop
TrailingStopPips | 30 | Distance to trail behind price
TrailingStepPips | 5 | Min price move before adjust
RECOMMENDED SETTINGS BY SYMBOL
EURUSD / GBPUSD / USDCAD:
• Timeframe: H1 or M30
• LiquidityVoidPips: 20
• StopLossPips: 40-50
• TakeProfitPips: 80-100
• Sessions: London + New York
XAUUSD (Gold):
• Timeframe: H1 or H4
• LiquidityVoidPips: 30
• StopLossPips: 150-200
• TakeProfitPips: 300-400
• Sessions: London + New York
GBPJPY / EURJPY (Volatile Pairs):
• Timeframe: H1
• LiquidityVoidPips: 25
• StopLossPips: 60-80
• TakeProfitPips: 120-160
• Sessions: Asian + London + New York
DASHBOARD FEATURES
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
The professional on-screen dashboard provides real-time monitoring:
• ACCOUNT INFORMATION
Current balance, equity, and floating profit/loss
• TRADING PAIR
Currently traded symbol and current spread
• SESSION STATUS
Real-time status of all four trading sessions (ACTIVE/CLOSED)
• NEWS FILTER
Shows if trading is allowed or blocked due to news events
• STRATEGY STATUS
Indicates when a liquidity void has been detected
• RISK DISPLAY
Shows current risk management mode and settings
• TRAILING STOP
Displays trailing stop status and distance
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
• Platform: MetaTrader 5 only
• Account Type: Netting and hedging accounts supported
• Min Deposit: $500 for forex pairs, $2,000 for gold
• Broker Requirements: Low spreads (<2 pips on majors), EA trading allowed
• Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher
• Timeframes: M15, M30, H1, H4, D1
• Symbols: All major forex pairs and gold (XAUUSD)
RISK WARNING
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
Trading foreign exchange and CFDs involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You should only trade with money you can afford to lose.
Always test the EA on a demo account for at least 30 days before using it on a live account. Start with minimum lot sizes and gradually increase as you gain confidence in the system.
WHAT MAKES THIS EA SPECIAL?
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
INSTITUTIONAL STRATEGY
Based on how professional traders identify and trade liquidity imbalances
PROVEN CONCEPT
Liquidity voids are a well-documented market phenomenon used by banks and hedge funds
SMART AUTOMATION
Eliminates emotional trading and executes strategy with precision
FULL TRANSPARENCY
Professional dashboard shows exactly what the EA is doing at all times
FLEXIBLE RISK MANAGEMENT
4 different modes let you trade according to your risk tolerance
MULTI-MARKET CAPABILITY
Works on forex pairs, gold, and other symbols with adjustable parameters
SESSION FILTERING
Trade only during your preferred market sessions for better results
NEWS PROTECTION
Automatically stops trading during high-impact news to avoid erratic price moves
WHAT'S INCLUDED
LiquidityVoid_EA.mq5 - The complete Expert Advisor
Comprehensive User Guide (PDF)
Installation Instructions
Strategy Tester Configuration Guide
Recommended Settings for Multiple Symbols
Bug Fix Reports and Updates
Professional Dashboard (built-in)
Free Updates and Support
WHO IS THIS EA FOR?
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
Traders who want to automate institutional trading strategies
Those looking for a transparent, understandable trading system
Traders who prefer trend-following and breakout strategies
Anyone wanting professional risk management tools
Traders who want to trade multiple sessions without staying up all night
Those seeking a system with proven market concepts
SUPPORT AND UPDATES
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
This EA includes comprehensive documentation covering installation, configuration, optimization, and troubleshooting. Free updates are provided to ensure compatibility with future MetaTrader 5 builds and to add new features based on user feedback.
© 2026 Liquidity Void EA - Professional Trading System
