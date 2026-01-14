Liquidity Void Swing EA

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                    LIQUIDITY VOID EA
         Professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

PRODUCT OVERVIEW
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

The Liquidity Void EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 that capitalizes on liquidity gaps in the market. Based on institutional trading concepts, this EA identifies areas where price moved rapidly with minimal trading activity, creating 'voids' that price often returns to fill.


 WHAT IS THE LIQUIDITY VOID STRATEGY?
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

THE CONCEPT:
A liquidity void (also known as a Fair Value Gap or FVG) occurs when price moves so quickly through an area that minimal trading takes place at those price levels. This creates an imbalance between buyers and sellers, leaving a 'gap' or 'void' in the market structure.

HOW IT WORKS:
1. The EA scans historical price action to identify areas with minimal liquidity
2. When a void is detected, the EA monitors for price to break above (for buys) or below (for sells) the void zone
3. A PVG (Point of Value Gap) confirmation near the void validates the signal
4. The trade is executed with predefined stop loss and take profit levels


 KEY FEATURES
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

 AUTOMATED LIQUIDITY VOID DETECTION
  Identifies price gaps with minimal trading activity

 FVG CONFIRMATION SYSTEM
  Validates signals using Point of Value Gap analysis

 PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD
  Real-time display of account info, sessions, news filter, and strategy status

 4 RISK MANAGEMENT MODES
  • Fixed Lot Size
  • Fixed Money per Trade
  • Percent of Equity
  • Percent of Balance

 MULTI-SESSION TRADING
  Trade during Asian, London, New York, and Australia sessions

 NEWS FILTER
  Automatically avoids trading during high-impact news events

 TRAILING STOP
  Optional trailing stop to protect profits and let winners run

 SMART MARGIN MANAGEMENT
  Automatically calculates safe lot sizes based on available margin

 PROFESSIONAL CHART STYLING
  Dark navy theme with green bullish and dark red bearish candles


 HOW THE BOT WORKS
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

STEP 1: MARKET ANALYSIS
The EA continuously analyzes price action on every new bar, looking back through historical data to identify liquidity voids. It counts how many times price has touched specific price zones - areas with 3 or fewer touches are flagged as potential voids.

STEP 2: SIGNAL GENERATION
When a void is identified, the EA waits for price to break through the void zone. For buy signals, price must close above the void high. For sell signals, price must close below the void low. The PVG (Point of Value Gap) must also be present near the void boundary for confirmation.

STEP 3: TRADE EXECUTION
Once all conditions are met, the EA automatically executes the trade with your configured stop loss and take profit. Before placing the order, it validates that stop levels meet broker requirements and that sufficient margin is available.

STEP 4: TRADE MANAGEMENT
If trailing stop is enabled, the EA continuously monitors open positions and adjusts the stop loss as price moves in your favor, protecting profits while allowing winning trades to run.


 SETTINGS AND CONFIGURATION
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

STRATEGY SETTINGS:
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Parameter                  | Default | Description
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
LiquidityVoidPips          | 20      | Minimum size of void zone (pips)
FVG_Distance               | 15      | Distance for PVG confirmation (pips)
BreakoutConfirmationBars   | 2       | Bars needed to confirm breakout
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

RISK MANAGEMENT SETTINGS:
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Parameter              | Default      | Description
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
RiskManagement         | Fixed Lot    | Choose risk mode
FixedLot               | 0.01         | Lot size (Fixed Lot mode)
FixedMoney             | 100          | $ to risk (Fixed Money mode)
RiskPercent            | 1.0          | % to risk (Percent modes)
StopLossPips           | 50           | Stop loss distance (pips)
TakeProfitPips         | 100          | Take profit distance (pips)
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

TRADING SESSIONS:
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Session            | Time (GMT)      | Default
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Asian (Tokyo)      | 00:00 - 09:00   | Enabled
London             | 08:00 - 17:00   | Enabled
New York           | 13:00 - 22:00   | Enabled
Australia (Sydney) | 22:00 - 07:00   | Enabled
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

TRAILING STOP SETTINGS:
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Parameter              | Default | Description
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
UseTrailingStop        | false   | Enable/disable trailing stop
TrailingStopPips       | 30      | Distance to trail behind price
TrailingStepPips       | 5       | Min price move before adjust
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━


 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS BY SYMBOL
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

EURUSD / GBPUSD / USDCAD:
• Timeframe: H1 or M30
• LiquidityVoidPips: 20
• StopLossPips: 40-50
• TakeProfitPips: 80-100
• Sessions: London + New York

XAUUSD (Gold):
• Timeframe: H1 or H4
• LiquidityVoidPips: 30
• StopLossPips: 150-200
• TakeProfitPips: 300-400
• Sessions: London + New York

GBPJPY / EURJPY (Volatile Pairs):
• Timeframe: H1
• LiquidityVoidPips: 25
• StopLossPips: 60-80
• TakeProfitPips: 120-160
• Sessions: Asian + London + New York


 DASHBOARD FEATURES
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

The professional on-screen dashboard provides real-time monitoring:

• ACCOUNT INFORMATION
  Current balance, equity, and floating profit/loss

• TRADING PAIR
  Currently traded symbol and current spread

• SESSION STATUS
  Real-time status of all four trading sessions (ACTIVE/CLOSED)

• NEWS FILTER
  Shows if trading is allowed or blocked due to news events

• STRATEGY STATUS
  Indicates when a liquidity void has been detected

• RISK DISPLAY
  Shows current risk management mode and settings

• TRAILING STOP
  Displays trailing stop status and distance


 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

• Platform: MetaTrader 5 only
• Account Type: Netting and hedging accounts supported
• Min Deposit: $500 for forex pairs, $2,000 for gold
• Broker Requirements: Low spreads (<2 pips on majors), EA trading allowed
• Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher
• Timeframes: M15, M30, H1, H4, D1
• Symbols: All major forex pairs and gold (XAUUSD)


 RISK WARNING
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You should only trade with money you can afford to lose.

Always test the EA on a demo account for at least 30 days before using it on a live account. Start with minimum lot sizes and gradually increase as you gain confidence in the system.


 WHAT MAKES THIS EA SPECIAL?
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

 INSTITUTIONAL STRATEGY
  Based on how professional traders identify and trade liquidity imbalances

 PROVEN CONCEPT
  Liquidity voids are a well-documented market phenomenon used by banks and hedge funds

 SMART AUTOMATION
  Eliminates emotional trading and executes strategy with precision

 FULL TRANSPARENCY
  Professional dashboard shows exactly what the EA is doing at all times

 FLEXIBLE RISK MANAGEMENT
  4 different modes let you trade according to your risk tolerance

 MULTI-MARKET CAPABILITY
  Works on forex pairs, gold, and other symbols with adjustable parameters

 SESSION FILTERING
  Trade only during your preferred market sessions for better results

 NEWS PROTECTION
  Automatically stops trading during high-impact news to avoid erratic price moves


 WHAT'S INCLUDED
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

 LiquidityVoid_EA.mq5 - The complete Expert Advisor
 Comprehensive User Guide (PDF)
 Installation Instructions
 Strategy Tester Configuration Guide
 Recommended Settings for Multiple Symbols
 Bug Fix Reports and Updates
 Professional Dashboard (built-in)
 Free Updates and Support


 WHO IS THIS EA FOR?
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

 Traders who want to automate institutional trading strategies
 Those looking for a transparent, understandable trading system
 Traders who prefer trend-following and breakout strategies
 Anyone wanting professional risk management tools
 Traders who want to trade multiple sessions without staying up all night
 Those seeking a system with proven market concepts


 SUPPORT AND UPDATES
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

This EA includes comprehensive documentation covering installation, configuration, optimization, and troubleshooting. Free updates are provided to ensure compatibility with future MetaTrader 5 builds and to add new features based on user feedback.


═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
           © 2026 Liquidity Void EA - Professional Trading System
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
ICT Breaker Block
Domantas Juodenis
专家
ICT Breaker Block EA - Professional Order Block Trading System  Trade Like The Institutions The ICT Breaker Block EA is a sophisticated automated trading system based on the powerful Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This EA identifies institutional order blocks, detects when they are broken (becoming "breaker blocks"), and enters trades when price returns to test these levels.  What This EA Does Core Strategy The EA automatically: Detects Order Blocks - Identifies consolidation zones where
