XAU Dual Direction EA is a fully automated trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform.

The EA operates using a dual-direction trading approach, managing BUY and SELL positions independently on the same symbol. This allows the system to adapt to both upward and downward market movements and take advantage of short-term price fluctuations without relying on a single market bias.

All trade management is handled automatically. The EA does not use indicators and works based on internal price logic.

The EA can be attached to any timeframe, as its logic is not dependent on chart timeframes.

Live Trading Signal

A real trading signal using this Expert Advisor is publicly available for transparency and performance monitoring:

👉 Live Signal:



You can follow the signal to observe real trading behavior, drawdowns, and overall risk management in live market conditions.

Risk Management

A built-in global risk management system continuously monitors the total floating profit and loss of all active positions. When the predefined maximum drawdown (USD) is reached, the EA will automatically close all positions to protect the trading account.

Key Features

Designed only for Gold (XAUUSD)

Dual-direction trading (BUY & SELL simultaneously)

Independent position management per direction

Fully automated trade execution and management

Global stop-loss based on total USD exposure

No indicators required

Compatible with any timeframe

Developed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Inputs

Symbol : Trading symbol (leave empty to use the chart symbol)

Total Stop Loss (USD): Maximum allowed total loss before all positions are closed

Pricing & Special Promotion

The Expert Advisor price is 699 USD.

🎁 Special Promotion (Free EA Offer)

The EA will be provided FREE OF CHARGE for traders who register and trade under my Introducing Broker (IB) with Vantage, subject to the following conditions:

Register a Vantage trading account using the IB information below:

https : // vigco . co / la-com / vi / 130588

Or enter Partner Code: 130588 during account registration.

Make a minimum deposit of 1,000 USD

Successfully complete account registration and funding

After completing registration and deposit:

Take screenshots showing successful registration and deposit Contact me directly and provide the screenshots The EA will be activated and provided for free

This promotion is optional and intended for traders who plan to use the EA in real trading conditions.

Capital Recommendation & Risk Disclosure

Recommended trading capital: Above 2,000 USD

Based on 2025 backtest results, the maximum historical drawdown was approximately 1,600 USD

This capital recommendation helps ensure the EA can operate under normal market volatility with an adequate safety buffer.

⚠️ Important Risk Notice

Trading involves significant risk and may result in losses. Drawdowns are a normal part of automated trading. Past performance does not guarantee future results.