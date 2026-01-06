SMA Bias Exhaustion

SMA Bias Exhaustion – the “Red Warning” when a move is running out of fuel (Best on M15)

SMA_Bias_Exhaustion is not another indicator that tries to “predict direction”.
It does something far more useful: it helps you spot when a move is getting exhausted and the market often shifts into:

  • a pullback / correction

  • a key level retest (Pivot / PDH / PDL)

  • or a return toward balance (mean reversion)

Recommended timeframe: M15
⚠️ M5 can show strong deviations due to noise, so it’s not recommended as the main signal timeframe.

The core idea: focus on the RED signal (Exhaustion)

This tool is designed to keep things simple. You don’t need ten confusing signals.

🔴 Red (Exhaustion) = a specific combination where price:

  • has stretched too far away from the SMA,

  • starts losing momentum,

  • shows signs of rejection.

In practice, this often appears around areas where:

  • price hits a stronger level,

  • fails to continue the impulse,

  • and begins to slow down or pull back.

In other words: Red is your “stop chasing price” warning.

What you see on the chart

  • SMA line (context and balance)

  • a colored state line next to the SMA

  • Pivot levels: PDH/PDL + classic Pivot P and R/S levels (based on your settings)

How to use it (fast and practical)

  1. Trade it on M15

  2. When 🔴 Red appears:

    • stop chasing the move (FOMO kills accounts),

    • look for what the market may test next: PDH/PDL, pivots, structure, obvious S/R

  3. Use your own confirmation (candles, structure, session, levels).
    This indicator gives context, not fairy tales.

Recommended settings

  • SMA 50 (the best starting point on M15)

  • The indicator automatically adapts its internal sensitivity to your SMA choice

One-sentence summary

SMA_Bias_Exhaustion helps you identify when a move has stretched and is losing fuel. The Red (Exhaustion) zone often appears before a pullback or a key level retest. Best used on M15.


