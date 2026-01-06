SMA Bias Exhaustion
- 指标
- Martynas Cizauskas
- 版本: 5.5
- 激活: 10
SMA Bias Exhaustion – the “Red Warning” when a move is running out of fuel (Best on M15)
SMA_Bias_Exhaustion is not another indicator that tries to “predict direction”.
It does something far more useful: it helps you spot when a move is getting exhausted and the market often shifts into:
-
a pullback / correction
-
a key level retest (Pivot / PDH / PDL)
-
or a return toward balance (mean reversion)
✅ Recommended timeframe: M15
⚠️ M5 can show strong deviations due to noise, so it’s not recommended as the main signal timeframe.
The core idea: focus on the RED signal (Exhaustion)
This tool is designed to keep things simple. You don’t need ten confusing signals.
🔴 Red (Exhaustion) = a specific combination where price:
-
has stretched too far away from the SMA,
-
starts losing momentum,
-
shows signs of rejection.
In practice, this often appears around areas where:
-
price hits a stronger level,
-
fails to continue the impulse,
-
and begins to slow down or pull back.
In other words: Red is your “stop chasing price” warning.
What you see on the chart
-
SMA line (context and balance)
-
a colored state line next to the SMA
-
Pivot levels: PDH/PDL + classic Pivot P and R/S levels (based on your settings)
How to use it (fast and practical)
-
Trade it on M15
-
When 🔴 Red appears:
-
stop chasing the move (FOMO kills accounts),
-
look for what the market may test next: PDH/PDL, pivots, structure, obvious S/R
-
-
Use your own confirmation (candles, structure, session, levels).
This indicator gives context, not fairy tales.
Recommended settings
-
SMA 50 (the best starting point on M15)
-
The indicator automatically adapts its internal sensitivity to your SMA choice
One-sentence summary
SMA_Bias_Exhaustion helps you identify when a move has stretched and is losing fuel. The Red (Exhaustion) zone often appears before a pullback or a key level retest. Best used on M15.