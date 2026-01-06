SMA Bias Exhaustion – the “Red Warning” when a move is running out of fuel (Best on M15)

SMA_Bias_Exhaustion is not another indicator that tries to “predict direction”.

It does something far more useful: it helps you spot when a move is getting exhausted and the market often shifts into:

a pullback / correction

a key level retest (Pivot / PDH / PDL)

or a return toward balance (mean reversion)

✅ Recommended timeframe: M15

⚠️ M5 can show strong deviations due to noise, so it’s not recommended as the main signal timeframe.

The core idea: focus on the RED signal (Exhaustion)

This tool is designed to keep things simple. You don’t need ten confusing signals.

🔴 Red (Exhaustion) = a specific combination where price:

has stretched too far away from the SMA,

starts losing momentum,

shows signs of rejection.

In practice, this often appears around areas where:

price hits a stronger level ,

fails to continue the impulse,

and begins to slow down or pull back.

In other words: Red is your “stop chasing price” warning.

What you see on the chart

SMA line (context and balance)

a colored state line next to the SMA

Pivot levels: PDH/PDL + classic Pivot P and R/S levels (based on your settings)

How to use it (fast and practical)

Trade it on M15 When 🔴 Red appears: stop chasing the move (FOMO kills accounts),

look for what the market may test next: PDH/PDL, pivots, structure, obvious S/R Use your own confirmation (candles, structure, session, levels).

This indicator gives context, not fairy tales.

Recommended settings

SMA 50 (the best starting point on M15)

The indicator automatically adapts its internal sensitivity to your SMA choice

One-sentence summary

SMA_Bias_Exhaustion helps you identify when a move has stretched and is losing fuel. The Red (Exhaustion) zone often appears before a pullback or a key level retest. Best used on M15.