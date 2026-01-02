TriParity AfterShock Catcher NonArbitrage Logic

TriParity AfterShock Catcher

TriParity AfterShock Catcher is the execution-side tool of the TriParity workflow. It helps you turn a selected “aftershock regime” into a repeatable trading decision with defined Entry / TP / SL and baseline stats—without relying on predictions or “guaranteed mean reversion.”

Important: This is NOT triangular arbitrage execution.
TriParity AfterShock Catcher trades the aftershock (time-lag / overshoot → convergence) that can appear after interbank parity correction flows.

Pricing (Step-Up Model)

Launch price starts at $230. The price increases by $10 for every 10 copies sold, capped at $300.

What this Catcher does

  • Provides a structured way to execute and manage a selected setup
  • Helps define exits up front (TP/SL structure), reducing emotional decisions
  • Includes a Stats Board concept to support disciplined evaluation:
    • TP reach rates (TP1–TP3) and SL rate as a baseline check
    • Helps you notice regime changes instead of assuming “it always comes back”

✅ The goal is not “predicting the market.”
The goal is standardizing execution and reducing hesitation / over-reaction.

Why statistics are part of the design

Triangular arbitrage is often described as “thin risk-free logic,” but retail aftershock trading is not. Because this is not risk-free, TriParity uses statistics to anchor exits and risk expectations:

  • NOWCAST is the primary regime filter
  • Stats are secondary (confirmation / baseline), not a cherry-picked marketing number

Recommended trading workflow (sold separately)

TriParity trading completes in 3 steps:

  1. Scanner (NOWCAST) → find A/B candidates
  2. AI check (prompt → short report) → fundamentals alignment / blind-spot check
  3. Catcher → execute with structured Entry / TP / SL / Stats

Cross-sell (recommended):
👉 For fastest candidate discovery, use TriParity PRO Scanner (NOWCAST built-in) (sold separately).
Catcher is strongest when you arrive with a filtered candidate from the Scanner.

作者のその他のプロダクト
TriParity PRO LiveGAP Arbitrage Dashboard
Kazutaka Yamamoto
インディケータ
TriParity PRO LiveGAP is an institutional-style, real-time triangular parity / arbitrage-gap dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It shows live Bid/Ask for triads (AB × BC = AC), the synthetic cross (SYN Bid/Ask), the gap in pips, BAND IN/OUT , and a built-in data-quality grade (OK/WRN/BAD) —so you can distinguish true market dislocation from feed / symbol / tick issues . It is designed to make rare “triangular arbitrage-like” moments visible and verifiable on-screen—typically observable but not practica
TriParity AfterShock PRO Scanner AiPrompt
Kazutaka Yamamoto
インディケータ
TriParity AfterShock PRO Scanner (NOWCAST built-in) TriParity AfterShock PRO Scanner is a discretionary MT5 market-filtering tool built on triangular parity (AB×BC≈AC). It helps you compress your watchlist and quickly identify high-quality “aftershock” regimes —short-lived distortion setups that can appear on lower timeframes after interbank correction flows. Important: This is NOT triangular arbitrage execution . Triangular arbitrage requires near-simultaneous 3-leg execution, ultra-low laten
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信