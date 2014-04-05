TriParity PRO LiveGAP Arbitrage Dashboard

TriParity PRO LiveGAP is an institutional-style, real-time triangular parity / arbitrage-gap dashboard for MetaTrader 5.

It shows live Bid/Ask for triads (AB × BC = AC), the synthetic cross (SYN Bid/Ask), the gap in pips, BAND IN/OUT, and a built-in data-quality grade (OK/WRN/BAD)—so you can distinguish true market dislocation from feed / symbol / tick issues.

It is designed to make rare “triangular arbitrage-like” moments visible and verifiable on-screen—typically observable but not practically executable in retail conditions.

Full Description

What this is

TriParity PRO LiveGAP is a professional monitoring and validation tool—not a signal generator, not an EA.
Its purpose is simple and strict: measure and visualize parity reality vs. parity theory in real time using live Bid/Ask.

Triangular parity: AB × BC = AC
Example: EURUSD × USDJPY = EURJPY

This is premium software because it’s built for traders who care about precision, verification, and auditability:

  • Spread-aware “no-arbitrage band” (synthetic Bid/Ask band, not a naive mid-price comparison)

  • Tick-age visibility (seconds) to detect stale quotes instantly

  • Quality grading to reduce false conclusions during fast markets

  • Broker-ready symbol handling (auto-resolve + auto-invert + manual aliases)

If you are serious about triad behavior, feed integrity, and market microstructure, LiveGAP is a purpose-built instrument—not a generic indicator.

What you can do with it (and what you can’t)

When the live cross (AC) goes BAND OUT while quality stays OK, the screen is showing a dislocation consistent with a triangular arbitrage-like window (price temporarily outside a spread-included band).  Retail execution is usually not fast enough to capture such windows reliably, but LiveGAP lets you observe, validate, and document these events without hindsight.

What you see on the dashboard

Each row is one triad and displays:

  • TRIAD: AB / BC / AC instruments

  • AB / BC / AC Bid/Ask (spr) age: live Bid/Ask, spread in pips, tick age (seconds)

  • SYN Bid/Ask: theoretical cross derived from AB and BC (spread-included band)

  • GAP(p): difference between live AC mid and synthetic mid (pips) with heat intensity

  • BAND: IN (inside band) / OUT (outside band; highlighted)

  • Quality:

    • OK / WRN / BAD based on tick freshness and bar-time alignment across the 3 symbols

    • WRN helps you avoid “false arbitrage” caused by stale ticks or misaligned data

A compact legend is shown on the panel so the meaning of fields is always visible.

Broker-ready by design (Auto Symbol Resolve + AutoInvert)

Real brokers use prefixes/suffixes and alternative names (e.g., EURUSDm , mEURUSD , GOLD ). LiveGAP supports this reality:

  • Auto Symbol Resolve: finds your broker’s actual symbols for templates like EURUSD

  • AutoInvert: if only the reverse symbol exists, Bid/Ask is inverted correctly

Manual Aliases (Input)

If needed, map templates to broker symbols:

Example:
XAUUSD=GOLD; XAGUSD=SILVER
(Use semicolons ; to separate multiple aliases.)

Included triads (21 sets)

LiveGAP monitors 21 predefined triads (FX + XAU-related triads) and attempts broker symbol resolution automatically.

  1. EURUSD / GBPUSD / EURGBP

  2. EURUSD / USDCHF / EURCHF

  3. AUDUSD / NZDUSD / AUDNZD

  4. EURUSD / USDJPY / EURJPY

  5. AUDCAD / USDCAD / AUDUSD

  6. USDJPY / CHFJPY / USDCHF

  7. GBPUSD / USDJPY / GBPJPY

  8. EURUSD / USDCAD / EURCAD

  9. AUDUSD / USDJPY / AUDJPY

  10. NZDUSD / USDJPY / NZDJPY

  11. EURCHF / CHFJPY / EURJPY

  12. GBPUSD / USDCHF / GBPCHF

  13. AUDCAD / CADJPY / AUDJPY

  14. GBPUSD / AUDUSD / GBPAUD

  15. EURGBP / EURJPY / GBPJPY

  16. GBPAUD / AUDJPY / GBPJPY

  17. XAUUSD / USDJPY / XAUJPY

  18. XAUUSD / AUDUSD / XAUAUD

  19. XAUUSD / EURUSD / XAUEUR

  20. XAUUSD / GBPUSD / XAUGBP

  21. XAUUSD / USDCHF / XAUCHF

Important: If your broker does not offer a symbol (e.g., XAUJPY ), that row may show BAD. This is expected.

World Clock (optional)

Optional compact World Clock:

  • Tokyo (GMT+9) / London (GMT) / New York (GMT−5)
    (DST is intentionally not applied; fixed offsets)

Quick Start

  1. Open any chart in MT5 (any timeframe).

  2. Attach TriParity PRO LiveGAP.

  3. Ensure the symbols are available in Market Watch.

  4. If necessary, set Manual Aliases (e.g., XAUUSD=GOLD ).

Important Notes (read before purchase)

  • Monitoring / diagnostic dashboard only. No signals. No trading.

  • No profit claims: parity deviations can reflect spreads, liquidity, timing, and feed differences.

  • No execution claim: BAND OUT events can be extremely short-lived and may not be tradable in retail conditions (latency, spread widening, slippage).

  • Output depends on broker tick quality, symbol availability, and trading conditions.

TriParity PRO Series

TriParity PRO LiveGAP is part of the TriParity PRO line (Scanner / Catcher available separately under the same naming scheme).

(Coming soon.)
