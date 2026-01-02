TriParity AfterShock Catcher NonArbitrage Logic
TriParity AfterShock Catcher
TriParity AfterShock Catcher is the execution-side tool of the TriParity workflow. It helps you turn a selected “aftershock regime” into a repeatable trading decision with defined Entry / TP / SL and baseline stats—without relying on predictions or “guaranteed mean reversion.”
✅ Important: This is NOT triangular arbitrage execution.
TriParity AfterShock Catcher trades the aftershock (time-lag / overshoot → convergence) that can appear after interbank parity correction flows.
Pricing (Step-Up Model)
Launch price starts at $230. The price increases by $10 for every 10 copies sold, capped at $300.
What this Catcher does
- Provides a structured way to execute and manage a selected setup
- Helps define exits up front (TP/SL structure), reducing emotional decisions
- Includes a Stats Board concept to support disciplined evaluation:
- TP reach rates (TP1–TP3) and SL rate as a baseline check
- Helps you notice regime changes instead of assuming “it always comes back”
✅ The goal is not “predicting the market.”
The goal is standardizing execution and reducing hesitation / over-reaction.
Why statistics are part of the design
Triangular arbitrage is often described as “thin risk-free logic,” but retail aftershock trading is not. Because this is not risk-free, TriParity uses statistics to anchor exits and risk expectations:
- NOWCAST is the primary regime filter
- Stats are secondary (confirmation / baseline), not a cherry-picked marketing number
Recommended trading workflow (sold separately)
TriParity trading completes in 3 steps:
- Scanner (NOWCAST) → find A/B candidates
- AI check (prompt → short report) → fundamentals alignment / blind-spot check
- Catcher → execute with structured Entry / TP / SL / Stats
