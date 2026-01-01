LIQUIDITY SHOCK DETECTOR ( XAUUSD 1 minute EDITION)

===================================================





BRIEF DESCRIPTION :

-----------------------------------

Detects institutional liquidity zones created by sudden price movements and provides multi-timeframe trend analysis.









FULL DESCRIPTION:

-----------------





Liquidity Shock Detector identifies significant price movements that often indicate institutional activity. When large market participants enter or exit positions, they create liquidity zones that price frequently revisits. This indicator automatically detects these zones and provides real-time trend analysis across multiple timeframes.





How It Works





The indicator monitors price velocity and candle size to detect sudden movements. When a significant move occurs, a validation period confirms whether the zone holds. Validated zones are displayed on the chart with clear visual markers showing zone strength and direction.





Key Features





- Automatic detection of liquidity shock zones based on price velocity and ATR

- Self-learning threshold that adapts to current market conditions

- Zone flip detection: bullish zones flip to bearish when price closes through, and vice versa

- Multi-timeframe trend analysis showing M15, M30 and H1 candle direction

- HTF trend alignment check using EMA crossover on higher timeframe

- Session detection highlighting London, New York and Overlap trading hours

- Volume spike confirmation for additional zone strength validation

- Buy and sell signals generated on wick rejections from active zones





Zone Behavior





When a liquidity shock is detected, the indicator creates a zone based on the candle direction. Bullish zones act as support and generate buy signals on wick rejections. Bearish zones act as resistance and generate sell signals. If price closes through a zone, it automatically flips direction. A bullish support zone becomes bearish resistance, and a bearish resistance zone becomes bullish support. This flip behavior reflects how institutional levels often change role after being broken.





Dashboard Display





The indicator includes a comprehensive dashboard showing:

- Current session with color coding

- Detection count and learning status

- Active zone information with strength rating

- Trend analysis score from multiple factors

- Multi-timeframe candle direction

- Trade recommendation based on confluence





Trend Analysis Scoring





The indicator calculates a score based on:

- HTF trend alignment with zone direction

- Trading session quality

- Volume confirmation

- Zone freshness

- Price proximity to zone

- Moving average structure

- Multi-timeframe candle alignment





Recommendations range from High Probability to Weak based on the total score.





Recommended Settings





The indicator works on any timeframe. Default settings are optimized for XAUUSD but can be adjusted for other instruments. Validation period of 5-10 bars is recommended to filter false signals.





Input Parameters





Detection Settings: Tick window, threshold points, standard deviation multiplier, cooldown period

Candle Detection: ATR period, candle multiplier for large candle detection

Strength Boosters: HTF period, volume multiplier, session filtering options

Validation: Number of bars required for zone confirmation

Zone Display: Colors, extension settings, midline and strength label options

Dashboard: Position, colors, enable/disable options

Alerts: Sound, push notification, alert on detection/signal/flip









SCREENSHOTS TO INCLUDE:

-----------------------

1. Main chart view showing detected zone with dashboard

2. Buy signal example with zone touch rejection

3. Sell signal example with zone touch rejection

4. Dashboard close-up showing all trend analysis factors

5. Settings/inputs panel









TAGS TO USE:

------------

indicator, liquidity, zones, institutional, smart money, trend analysis, multi-timeframe, MTF, support resistance, supply demand, XAUUSD, gold, forex







