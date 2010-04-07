Sweat Spot

This Quarter Levels Indicator for MQL5 is a sophisticated technical analysis tool designed to capitalize on "Psychological Levels" or "Round Numbers" in financial markets. It operates on the principle that institutional order flow, stop-losses, and take-profit targets tend to cluster at specific mathematical intervals—specifically the whole numbers (00), midpoints (50), and quarter points (25 and 75).

By dividing price action into these four distinct quadrants, the indicator provides a clear framework for identifying high-probability support and resistance zones. Large institutions and high-frequency trading algorithms often treat these levels as decision points; therefore, the indicator helps retail traders visualize where the "smart money" is likely to interact with the market.

Technical Versatility and Customization

Unlike standard grid tools, this indicator is fully dynamic and highly customizable:

  • Visual Hierarchy: Users can assign unique colors, widths, and line styles (solid, dashed, or dotted) to each sub-level. This allows for an immediate visual distinction between a "Major Level" (e.g., a thick red line at 1.1000) and a "Minor Level" (e.g., a thin dotted gray line at 1.1025).

  • Mathematical Precision: The indicator utilizes an "anchor" logic that automatically detects the current price and projects the grid both above and below the current market value. It accounts for broker-specific digit formats (3-digit and 5-digit), ensuring that the pip-to-price conversion remains accurate across Forex, Gold, and Indices.

  • Strategic Flexibility: Traders can use these levels for precise entry triggers (buying a bounce at the 25 level) or as logical exit points (targeting the 00 level).

Ultimately, this indicator transforms a chaotic price chart into a structured environment, reducing emotional trading by providing objective, pre-defined levels of interest that remain constant regardless of market volatility.

おすすめのプロダクト
Visual Momentum Flow Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
インディケータ
Visual Momentum Flow Indicator: Decode the Market's True Intent Are you tired of indicators that only work in trending markets, leaving you confused during consolidations? Do you struggle to distinguish between a genuine momentum breakout and a false move within a ranging market? The Visual Momentum Flow Indicator is your solution. This meticulously engineered tool is designed not just to follow trends, but to interpret the very character of the market, giving you a distinct edge by clearly ide
Moving average of Accumulation Distribution
Si Lang Luong
インディケータ
In the dynamic world of financial markets, staying ahead of the curve is paramount. Traders and investors require sophisticated tools to analyze market trends, make informed decisions, and optimize their strategies. Introducing the Moving Average of Accumulation/Distribution (MAAD) Indicator – a powerful tool designed to provide insightful signals for navigating the complexities of the financial landscape. Key Features: Precision in Trend Analysis: The MAAD Indicator employs a moving average met
Dragon Ultra
Dang Cong Duong
5 (1)
エキスパート
最初、私は Dragon Ultra エキスパートアドバイザーの開発に全力を注ぎました。これは、トレンドに沿った取引と逆方向の取引の両方が可能なインテリジェントなグリッドシステムを構築するために設計されています。Dragon Ultra は強力なロック技術と部分損失回復手法を組み合わせ、バランスの取れた安定した取引エンジンを形成します。システムは継続的なアップデートにより進化し続けます。 Dragon Ultra の利点: フィボナッチグリッドに基づくスマートリカバリーシステム 想定外の市場変動への高い耐性 動的変位補正システム マルチステージ利益確定アルゴリズム エキスパートアドバイザーの進化: ステージ1：基本グリッドシステム ステージ2：シンプルマーチンゲールシステム ステージ3：フィボナッチシステム ステージ4：フィボナッチ回復システム ステージ5（最新）：ヘッジ付き高度なフィボナッチ回復システム 推奨: 低スプレッドのブローカーを使用 最低入金額：$1000 最低レバレッジ：1:1000 推奨通貨ペア：EURUSD 市場心理: 市場は常にリトレースを伴い、トレーダー心理を
RSI con Bollinger Bands
Antonello Belgrano
インディケータ
RSI Indicator with Bollinger Bands: Maximize Your Win Rate with Precision and Advanced Trading Strategies Take your trading to the next level with the RSI Indicator combined with Bollinger Bands. Customize the RSI period, band moving average, and deviation to tailor the indicator to your unique strategies. Upon request, we also offer the possibility to customize or create bespoke indicators to best meet your trading needs.
Advanced 4xZeovo MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Ismail
インディケータ
Advanced 4xZeovo MT5 Indicator (MetaTrader 5)   Product Description  4xZeovo is a powerful trading indicator system monitoring 24/7 financial markets. Metatrader5 tool designed to find the best buying/selling opportunities and notifies the user.    Making life easy for traders in helping with the two most difficult decisions with the use of advanced innovate trading indicators aiming to encourage users to hold the winning positions and take profit at the best times.    Equipped with a unique tra
High Low Trend for MT5
Zhi Xian Hou
インディケータ
インジケーターの紹介: このインジケーターはトレンドラインとヒストグラムを描きます。価格ラグが小さく、将来の機能がなく、シグナルがドリフトすることはありません。 市場がエリア間で変動している場合、インジケーターが赤と緑のヒストグラムで表示される場合、これは低価格ゾーンです。インジケーターがマゼンタと黄色のヒストグラムで表示される場合、これは高価格ゾーンです。高価格帯と低価格帯に応じた市場動向の分析にも使用できます。 このインジケーターは、インジケーターの前の k ラインに上矢印または下矢印があるときに電子メール、アラート、通知を送信することができ、このシグナルを使用して取引するのに便利です。 このインジケーターには、ヒストグラムの高さ、ラインの周期、比率などの変更可能なパラメーターがあります。 これはどのタイムフレームにも適用され、M1 以上のタイムフレームに適しています。 インジケーターの動作はスクリーンショットに示されています。 このインジケーターがあなたの取引に役立つことを願っています。
FREE
Stargogs Spike Catcher
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
4.5 (8)
インディケータ
Stargogs Spike Catcher V4.0 This Indicator is Developed To milk the BOOM and CRASH indices . Now Also work on weltrade for PAIN and GAIN indices. Send me Message if you need any help with the indicator.  CHECK OUT THE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER EA/ROBOT V3: CLICK HERE ALSO CHECK OUT SECOND TO NONEFX SPIKE CATCHER:   CLICK HERE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER V4.0 WHATS NEW! Brand New Strategy. This is the Indicator you need for 2025. New Trend Filter to minimize losses and maximize profits. New Trendline th
Extreme Trend
Jiun Myin Ong
5 (4)
インディケータ
Based on the Extreme Trend Indicator on Trading View converted for MT5. Usage of the Indicator is free, but if you want the source code, you can purchase the source code by messaging me. Extreme Trend is an indicator that identifies when a new trend is forming and creates a trading signal. This indicator can be used for many markets, forex, gold etc. If you have any inquiries or want to create an EA using this indicator, you can message me.
FREE
Historical Memory
Marat Sultanov
3.33 (3)
インディケータ
Indicator-forecaster. Very useful as an assistant, acts as a key point to forecast the future price movement. The forecast is made using the method of searching the most similar part in the history (pattern). The indicator is drawn as a line that shows the result of change of the close price of bars. The depth of history, the number of bars in the forecast, the patter size and the quality of search can be adjusted via the indicator settings. Settings: PATTERN_Accuracy_ - quality of the search.
FREE
Fractal Advanced MT5
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (6)
インディケータ
Fractal Advanced - displays Fractal and Alligator indicators on the price chart. Has wide options for settings and customization. It is also equipped with alerts and a hotkey system. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. The indicator does not fill the entire chart with fractals, but allows you to display only relevant signals. 2. The number of fractals is adjusted by scrolling the mouse while holding down the Shift key. 3. Instantly show/hide the Alligator
Trendline Targets Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
インディケータ
Trendline Targets Dashboard MT5 Trendline Targets Dashboard MT5 は、MetaTrader 5 用のインジケーターで、完全なビジュアル・トレードプランを表示します。 シグナル 、 エントリー価格（Entry） 、 ストップロス（Stop Loss） 、および 利確目標（Take Profits） を、リスク比率 R に基づいて自動的に計算します。 このツールは注文を出すものではありません。トレードの分析と視覚的管理を目的としたツールであり、自動売買ロボット（EA）ではありません。 リリース記念特典： 購入者全員に、私の MQL5 プロフィールにあるお好きな インジケーターを1つ無料でプレゼント します。 ※ 注意： Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 は特典対象外です。 特典を受け取るには、購入後に MQL5 メッセージ機能でご希望の製品名をお送りください。 主な機能 ネオンエフェクト付きトレンドライン（強気/弱気） ローソク足確定時のトレンド反転による BUY/SELL
Market Profiles Linear United
Andrei Novichkov
インディケータ
Basic information. To perform its work, the indicator takes data on volumes from a lower timeframe, builds Market Profiles for a higher timeframe and a histogram for the current timeframe. The indicator starts in several stages. In this case, messages like: "Build Source & Target TF. Step: …" are output to the log. The process can be accelerated by changing the input parameter Milliseconds between steps - the initialization speed. The final value of this parameter is always individual and is set
Cosmic Scalper
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
インディケータ
Cosmic Scalper – MT5 A multi-layer momentum engine designed to track short-, medium- and long-range volatility shifts. It plots three pairs of dynamic trend lines: Cosmic Pulses (bullish drift) and Nebula Surges (bearish drift). These lines adjust using ATR-based quantum ranges, galactic high/low scans, and trend-biased filtering. When strength conditions align, the indicator prints Nova Buy or Supernova Sell dots, factoring wick structure, volatility bursts, candle body expansion, future midpo
ROMAN5 Time Breakout Indicator Free
Anton Nel
4.7 (10)
インディケータ
ROMAN5 Time Breakout Indicator automatically draws the boxes for daily support and resistance breakouts. It helps the user identifying whether to buy or sell. It comes with an alert that will sound whenever a new signal appears. It also features an email facility. Your email address and SMTP Server settings should be specified in the settings window of the "Mailbox" tab in your MetaTrader 5. Blue arrow up = Buy. Red arrow down = Sell. You can use one of my Trailing Stop products that automatical
FREE
Urgently mt5
Tatiana Savkevych
インディケータ
The Urgently indicator is designed to quickly determine the situation in the market, reflect the state of the market and signal profitable levels for opening trades. Market conditions change quickly enough, requiring constant calibration of trading strategies. Recommended for use in conjunction with any of the oscillators. The Urgently forex market trend indicator shows the trend direction and entry points. It smooths out price fluctuations when generating a signal by averaging the data and the
Visual Adaptive Momentum Flow Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
インディケータ
Visual Adaptive Momentum Flow Indicator Unlock a clearer view of market momentum with the Visual Adaptive Momentum Flow Indicator. This powerful tool is engineered to provide traders with a distinct advantage by moving beyond the limitations of standard moving averages. It offers a sophisticated, yet intuitive, way to identify trend direction, strength, and precise entry and exit points, helping you trade with greater confidence. At a price of just $30, this is a professional-grade tool designe
Buyer Seller Balance Analyzer
Oleksandr Sheyko
インディケータ
Buyer Seller Balance Analyzer は、複数のタイムフレームにおける買い手と売り手の力を包括的に把握できます。 主なコンポーネント: Buyer/Seller Balance テーブル 買い手と売り手の比率を表示 M1 から MN1 までのタイムフレームをカバー 色分けされた値（緑 = 買い手、赤 = 売り手） 主要指標: Buyers (%) – 買い手の割合 Sellers (%) – 売り手の割合 ️ Balance – 買い手と売り手の差 Strength – トレンドの強さ (STRONG/MEDIUM/WEAK) Volume – 取引量の指標 (HIGH/normal) 追加機能: 移動平均線 (8, 21, 50, 100, 200) 水平線で示す現在価格 高い取引量の強調表示 シグナル解釈: 強いトレンド: Balance が大きく正（濃い緑） → 強い上昇トレンド Balance が大きく負（濃い赤） → 強い下降トレンド 反転: B
Micro MACD
Aleksandr Goryachev
インディケータ
MACD  ******************** MACD для платформы секундных графиков Micro . ********************* Секундный график на порядок увеличит точность ваших входов и выходов. Секундный период , в привычном формате,   позволит увидеть то, что ранее было скрыто. Бесплатные индикаторы, дополнят визуальную картину, что, в совокупности выведет вашу торговлю на новый уровень. Идеально подходит как скальперам, так и трейдерам торгующим внутри дня.  Индикатор  MACD для платформы Micro. Входные параметры:
FREE
Haven Bar Replay
Maksim Tarutin
インディケータ
Haven Bar Replay — あなた専用のトレード練習シミュレーター ご紹介します。   Haven Bar Replay   は、裁量トレードの練習や戦略テストのためのプロフェッショナルなシミュレーターです。MT5チャートを「過去検証プレイヤー」に変え、数ヶ月分の市場の動きをわずか数分で体験できます。 私の他の製品をチェック ->  こちらをクリック 。 利益を出せるトレーダーになりたいけれど、セットアップが形成されるのを何時間も待ちたくないですか？このツールはそんなあなたのためのものです。リアルタイム市場と同じように、過去データを使って相場観を養い、仮説を検証し、スキルを磨きましょう。 なぜ Haven Bar Replay がトレーダーに不可欠なのか？ 「チャートの右端」効果 インジケーターは「未来（本物のローソク足）」を完全に隠し、シミュレーション部分のみを表示します。先の動きをカンニングすることなく、正直に判断を下せます。 時間の完全なコントロール 退屈なレンジ相場は早送りし、重要なニュースの場面ではスロー再生。レートの進む速度を完全にコントロールできます。 ス
FREE
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
エキスパート
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Red Zone Monitor
Tatsuya Otani
インディケータ
RED ZONE Monitor Loss-Cut & Break-Even Risk Monitor for Averaging Traders (MT5) RED ZONE Monitor is a risk management indicator for traders who use averaging, scaling-in, or multiple open positions . It visually displays: The loss-cut (liquidation) risk zone The break-even price Based on current open positions, lots, and margin conditions This indicator does not provide entry signals. It does not promise profits. It shows where your account actually fails if price moves against you. What RED ZO
Visual Oceans Gate Stochastic Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
インディケータ
Welcome to the Ocean's Gate Stochastic Indicator! Note: This indicator is not optimized by default—it has been crafted for you to tweak and optimize based on your unique trading style! Dive into precise decision-making with this advanced trading tool that harnesses the power of the stochastic oscillator. The Ocean's Gate Stochastic Indicator not only visualizes overbought and oversold conditions but also identifies critical crossovers, allowing you to anticipate market movements with confidence
Silver Zebra Trading System
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
インディケータ
Silver Zebra Trading System - Uncover Market Momentum Unlock a powerful new way to visualize market trends and momentum with the Silver Zebra Trading System. This unique MetaTrader 5 indicator is designed to give you a clear and immediate understanding of market dynamics, helping you make more informed trading decisions. For just $30, you can add this indispensable tool to your trading arsenal. What is the Silver Zebra Trading System? The Silver Zebra Trading System is a sophisticated indicator
Matrix Series Trends
Sathya Prasath R
インディケータ
The "Matrix Series" indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to identify potential support and resistance zones by visualizing overbought/oversold conditions and trend direction using a combination of price data and customizable parameters, incorporating Commodity Channel Index (CCI) to highlight potential reversal points within the market. Key features of the Matrix Series indicator: Dynamic Zones: Calculates support and resistance levels based on CCI values, allowing users to adjust th
FREE
LineaMMSuavizado
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
インディケータ
Se considera la secuencia de la serie Fibonacci (2,3,5,8,13) que sera multiplicado por un periodo (11 o 33 o 70 etc.), de las 5 lineas se sacara una sola que sera contendrá el máximo y mínimo de las 5, a esta linea se le aplicara un suavizador de 3....y a esta linea suavizada se le volverá a aplicar un suavizador de 3. obteniéndose 2 lineas suavizadas. A simple vista se ve las intersecciones que hacen las lineas que pueden ser usadas para comprar o vender. Cambien se puede usar con apoyo de otro
VR Grid Mt5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.25 (8)
インディケータ
VR グリッド インジケーターは、ユーザー定義の設定を使用してグラフィカル グリッドを作成するように 設計 されています。 標準グリッド とは異なり、VR グリッドは 円形レベル を構築するために使用されます。ユーザーの選択に応じて、ラウンド レベル間のステップは任意に設定できます。さらに、他のインジケーターやユーティリティとは異なり、VR Grid は期間が変更されたり、端末が再起動されたりした場合でも、 グリッドの位置を維持 します。 設定、設定ファイル、デモ版、説明書、問題解決方法は、以下から入手できます。 [ブログ] レビューを読んだり書いたりすることができます。 [リンク] のバージョン [MetaTrader 4] 垂直レベル は実際の時間間隔に基づいており、 欠落している または存在しない期間は無視します。したがって、レベル間のステップは、ユーザーが選択した値に厳密に対応します。 VR グリッド インジケーターを使用すると、トレーダーは任意のレベルで 垂直線と水平線のスタイル 、色、太さを変更できます。これにより、金融商品の ラウンドレベル を制御できます。 ラウンド
FREE
Trend pointer mt5
Andrey Kozak
インディケータ
すべての時間枠とすべての通貨ペアの価格反転ポイントを正確に決定するための指標。市場の技術分析と数学的診断モデルの助けを借りて、この指標は価格の逆転点と現在の傾向の方向を非常に効率的に決定します。インジケーターは、この情報を矢印と線の形でチャートに表示します。矢印はトレンド反転ポイントを示し、線は現在のトレンド方向を示します。 この指標は、既存の取引戦略に統合することができ、スキャルピングまたは長期投資のための新しい取引戦略を構築するためにも使用できます。このインジケーターで頭皮を剥ぎ、日中に注文を開始する場合は、M5-M15の時間枠を使用し、インジケーターがチャートに矢印を描くときに取引を開始することをお勧めします。長期投資の場合は、H1、H4、D1の時間枠で取引することをお勧めします。この場合、インジケーターが引く線の方向にトレードする方が良いです。 インジケーターの利点： 値を再描画しません。 すべての時間枠で取引されます。 すべての通貨ペアで取引されます。 スキャルピングまたは長期取引に使用できます。 セットアップはとても簡単です。 インジケーター設定： Indicator
Signal Strike
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
インディケータ
Signal Strike is a professional trading indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that delivers clear, high‑confidence entry signals directly on your chart. Built with advanced logic that combines trend, momentum, volatility, and volume confirmation, this tool helps traders identify precise BUY and SELL opportunities with confidence. Unlike generic indicators, Signal Strike is engineered to filter out indecision candles and weak setups. When conditions align, the indicator plots entry, stop loss, an
ICT Supply and Demand Zones Identifier
Kee Huang Tan
インディケータ
This indicator helps to draw supply and demand zones based on ICT's concepts. Traders can customize their Demand and Supply zones' color. By default, demand is red, supply is blue. The recommended way of trading by ICT is to buy in Demand Zone and sell in Supply Zone. Do keep in mind to consider multiple other confluences when trading. Do keep in mind that it is possible for supply and demand zones to overlap. In such instances, I would recommend to refrain from trading as this implies a lack of
FREE
Clean Fractal Pro MT5
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
インディケータ
Product Title Clean Fractal Pro — High-Conviction Fractal Signals for Indices & Stocks (MQL5) Unlock high-probability trades on M30 charts with this   non-repainting powerhouse . It combines: H4 RSI Bias   (>50 for bullish, <50 for bearish) to filter major trends. 20-period SMA (Typical Price)   for dynamic support/resistance. M30 RSI Momentum   (above 40 for buys, below 60 for sells) to time entries. Fractal Confirmation   (lower fractal for buys, upper for sells) on closed bars for rock-s
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入すると、プロ仕様のトレードマネージャーを無料で差し上げます。 まず第一に、このトレーディングシステムがノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグのインジケーターであることを強調する価値がある。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになっています。 オンラインコース、マニュアル、プリセットのダウンロード。 「スマートトレンドトレーディングシステム MT5」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的なトレーディングソリューションです。10以上のプレミアムインジケーターを組み合わせ、7つ以上の堅実なトレーディング戦略を備えており、多様な市場状況に対応する多目的な選択肢となっています。 トレンドフォロー戦略：トレンドを効果的に乗り越えるための正確なエントリーとストップロス管理を提供します。 リバーサル戦略：潜在的なトレンドの反転を特定し、トレーダーがレンジ相場を活用できるようにします。 スキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイトレードおよび短期取引のために設計されています。 安定性：すべてのインジケーターはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノ
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
インディケータ
Power Candles – あらゆる市場に対応した強度ベースのエントリーシグナル Power Candles は、Stein Investments が長年培ってきた強度分析を価格チャート上に直接反映します。価格だけに反応するのではなく、各ローソク足は実際の市場の強さに基づいて色分けされ、モメンタムの蓄積、強度の加速、明確なトレンド転換を瞬時に把握できます。 すべての市場に共通する単一ロジック Power Candles は すべての取引シンボル で自動的に動作します。現在のシンボルが Forex か非 Forex 市場かを自動判別し、内部で適切な強度モデルを適用します。 Forex および Gold ：FX Power のデルタ値を使用（絶対値レンジ最大 100） 指数、暗号資産、CFD ：IX Power の強度値を使用（絶対値レンジ最大 50） 必要な強度計算は Power Candles に直接組み込まれています。ローソク足のカラーリングやシグナルロジックに、追加のインジケーターは不要です。 価格ノイズではなく「強度状態」 各ローソク足は、以下の 9 つの明確に定義された強
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を 無料 で提供しています： 各トレードを自動で管理し、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定し、戦略ルールに基づいてポジションを決済する補助ツール 「Bomber Utility」 様々な銘柄に合わせたインジケーターの設定ファイル（セットファイル） 「最小リスク」、「バランスリスク」、「待機戦略」 の3つのモードで使用できる Bomber Utility 用の設定ファイル このトレーディング戦略をすぐに導入・設定・開始できる ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル ご注意： 上記の特典を受け取るには、MQL5のプライベートメッセージシステムを通じて販売者にご連絡ください。 オリジナルのカスタムインジケーター 「Divergence Bomber（ダイバージェンス・ボンバー）」 をご紹介します。これは、MACDのダイバージェンス（乖離）戦略に基づいた 「オールインワン」型のトレーディングシステム です。 このテクニカルインジケーターの主な目的は、価格とMACDインジケーターの間に発生するダイバージェンスを検出 し、将来の価格の動きを示す
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (6)
インディケータ
Game Changerは、あらゆる金融商品で使用できる革新的なトレンドインジケーターです。メタトレーダーを強力なトレンドアナライザーへと変貌させます。このインジケーターは再描画や遅延がありません。あらゆる時間枠で動作し、トレンドの特定、反転の可能性のシグナル、トレーリングストップ機能、そして迅速な市場反応のためのリアルタイムアラートを提供します。経験豊富なプロ、あるいは優位性を求める初心者の方でも、このツールは自信と規律を持ち、トレンドの根底にあるダイナミクスを明確に理解した上で取引を行うための力となります。 購入後すぐにご連絡いただくと、個人ボーナスを進呈いたします！強力なサポートとトレンドスキャナーインジケーターの無料コピーもご用意しておりますので、お気軽にプライベートメッセージでご連絡くださ. 私のEAやスペシャルセットはTelegramでは販売しておりません。Mql5のみで販売しており、セットファイルはこちらのブログでのみ公開し ております 。詐欺師にはご注意ください。他の方からセットを購入しないでください。 設定 トレンド変化時のアラートを有効にする - True/Fals
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (33)
インディケータ
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe は、Smart Money Concepts（SMC）に基づいて開発された リアルタイム市場分析ツール です。 本システムは、トレーダーがマーケットストラクチャーを体系的に分析し、市場全体の方向性をより明確に把握できるよう設計されています。 システムは複数の時間軸にわたり、 反転ポイント（Reversal Points）・主要ゾーン（Key Zones）・マーケットストラクチャー を自動的に解析します。さらに、 POI（Point of Interest）・ノーリペイントシグナル・Auto Fibonacci Levels を表示し、プルバックや反転ポイントを高精度で検出します。 リアルタイムシグナルとアラートにより、価格が主要ゾーンに到達したときや、ゾーン内で反転シグナルが発生した際に、重要な機会を逃すことはありません。 また、本システムは インジケーター と シグナルシステム の両方の機能を兼ね備えた 2-in-1ツール であり、ゾーン分析とリアルタイムエントリーシグナルを一体化しています。 さらに
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
インディケータ
FX Power: 通貨の強弱を分析して、より賢い取引を実現 概要 FX Power は主要通貨と金の実際の強弱をあらゆる市場状況で理解するための必須ツールです。強い通貨を買い、弱い通貨を売ることで、 FX Power は取引の意思決定を簡素化し、高い確率の取引機会を見出します。トレンドを追従する場合でも、極端なデルタ値を使用して反転を予測する場合でも、このツールはあなたの取引スタイルに完全に適応します。ただ取引するだけではなく、 FX Power で賢く取引をしましょう。 1. なぜ FX Power がトレーダーにとって非常に有益なのか 通貨と金のリアルタイム強弱分析 • FX Power は主要通貨と金の相対的な強弱を計算し、マーケットダイナミクスに関する明確な洞察を提供します。 • どの資産がリードしているか、または後れを取っているかを監視して、取引するペアを賢く選びましょう。 マルチタイムフレームの包括的なビュー • 短期、中期、長期のタイムフレームで通貨と金の強弱を追跡し、マーケットトレンドに基づいて取引戦略を調整できます。 • スキャルピングからスイングトレード
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
インディケータ
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - MetaTrader 5 用 ゴールド (XAU/USD) トレーディングシステム 真剣なトレーダーのために: 複数の市場分析要因を組み合わせた、構造化され、データ駆動型の方法論でゴールド取引に取り組みます。このツールは、あなたのゴールド取引分析をサポートするために構築されています。 限定価格の機会 これは、価格が上昇する前に Gold Sniper Scalper Pro を所有するチャンスです。 その後の購入 10 件ごとに $50 ずつ上昇します。 最終価格: $498 あなたの分析的優位性を定義する機能 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro は、深い洞察と明確な統計的優位性を提供するために設計された包括的なツールキットです: システム、入力のカスタマイズ、およびインジケーター使用時の注意事項を含む詳細なインジケーター使用ガイドは、以下の MQL 記事に記載されています。ドキュメントを参照してください。 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System o
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引インジケーターは再描画されず、再描画されず、遅延しないことを強調する価値があります。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになります。 ユーザーマニュアル：設定、入力、戦略。 アトミックアナリストは、価格の強さとモメンタムを利用して市場でより良いエッジを見つけるためのPA価格アクションインジケーターです。ノイズや誤ったシグナルを除去し、取引ポテンシャルを高めるための高度なフィルターを備えています。複雑なインジケーターの複数のレイヤーを使用して、アトミックアナリストはチャートをスキャンし、複雑な数学的計算をシンプルなシグナルと色に変換します。これにより、どのような初心者トレーダーでも理解して使用し、一貫した取引の決定を行うことができます。 「アトミックアナリスト」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的な取引ソリューションです。プレミアムインジケーターとトップノッチの機能を1つの取引戦略に組み合わせ、すべてのタイプのトレーダーにとって汎用性のある選択肢にします。 デイリートレーディングとスキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイ
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
インディケータ
発売プロモーション Azimuth Proは先着 100 名様限定で 299 ドルでご提供します。 最終価格は 499 ドルとなります。 リテールとインスティテューショナルのエントリーの違いはインジケーターではなく、ロケーションにあります。 多くのトレーダーは、モメンタムを追いかけたり、遅行シグナルに反応して、任意の価格レベルでエントリーします。機関投資家は、需給が実際にシフトする構造的なレベルに価格が到達するのを待ちます。 Azimuth Proはこれらのレベルを自動的にマッピングします：スイングアンカーVWAP、マルチタイムフレーム構造ライン、高確率ロケーションにのみ出現するABCパターン。 Azimuth Proは、構造分析とインテリジェントな自動化の両方を求めるプロフェッショナルトレーダー向けに構築されています。 Azimuthが外科的精度で市場構造をマッピングする一方、Azimuth Proはインテリジェンスレイヤーを追加します：トレーディングスタイルの自動検出、スマート設定された移動平均線、20年のデータでバックテストされた最適化パラメータ。その結果、お使いの
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
インディケータ
トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターでトレンド取引の力を解き放ちます。ファジー ロジックと複数通貨システムを活用した究極のトレンド取引ソリューションです。 ファジー ロジックを活用した革新的なトレンド インジケーターである Trend Screener を使用して、トレンド取引を向上させます。 これは、13 を超えるプレミアム ツールと機能、および 3 つの取引戦略を組み合わせた強力なトレンド追跡インジケーターであり、Metatrader をトレンド アナライザーにする多用途の選択肢となります。 期間限定オファー : トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターは、わずか 100 ドルで生涯ご利用いただけます。 (元の価格 50$ ) (オファー延長) Trend Screener の 100% 非再描画精度の揺るぎない精度を体験して、取引の決定が過去の価格変動の影響を受けないようにしてください。 マルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨機能の多用途性を解放し、比類のない自信を持って外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックスの世界を取引できるようにします。 Trend Screener の包括的な
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
インディケータ
Quantum TrendPulse を ご紹介します。これは、   SuperTrend   、   RSI   、および Stochastic のパワーを 1 つの包括的なインジケーターに組み合わせて、取引の可能性を最大限に引き出す究極の取引ツールです。精度と効率を求めるトレーダー向けに設計されたこのインジケーターは、市場のトレンド、勢いの変化、最適なエントリー ポイントとエグジット ポイントを自信を持って特定するのに役立ちます。 主な特徴: SuperTrend 統合: 現在の市場動向に簡単に追従し、収益性の波に乗ることができます。 RSI精度: 買われすぎと売られすぎのレベルを検出し、市場の反転のタイミングに最適で、SuperTrendのフィルターとして使用されます。 確率的精度: 確率的振動を活用して、変動の激しい市場で隠れたチャンスを見つけます。SuperTrend のフィルターとして使用されます。 マルチタイムフレーム分析:   M5 から H1 または H4 まで、さまざまなタイムフレームで市場を常に把握します。 カスタマイズ可能なアラート: カスタム取引条件が満たされ
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
インディケータ
Smart Stop Indicator – チャート上で実現するインテリジェントなストップロス精度 概要 Smart Stop Indicator は、ストップロスを勘や感情ではなく、明確で体系的に設定したいトレーダーのために設計されています。本ツールは、クラシックなプライスアクション（高値更新・安値切り下げ）と最新のブレイクアウト認識ロジックを組み合わせ、次に来るべき論理的なストップレベルを正確に特定します。トレンド相場、レンジ、急速なブレイクアウト局面のいずれであっても、最適な SL ゾーンとその状態（“new”、“broken”、“valid”）をチャート上に直接表示します。さらに今回、SL 距離の %ADR 表示も新たに追加されています。 主な特徴 マーケット構造に基づく自動ストップ配置 • 市場構造とリアルタイムの値動きに基づき、意味のあるストップロスレベルを自動検出します。 スマートなブレイクアウト感知 • 急激な方向転換やブレイクアウトにも柔軟に対応し、早すぎるストップ調整を避けます。 SL %ADR の表示 • ストップロスまでの距離を ADR（Averag
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
インディケータ
Trend Ai indicatorは、トレンドの識別と実用的なエントリポイントと反転アラートを組み合わせることで、トレーダーの市場分析を強化する優れたツールです。 この指標は、ユーザーが自信と正確さで外国為替市場の複雑さをナビゲートすることを可能にします トレンドAiインジケーターは、主要なシグナル以外にも、プルバックやリトレースメント中に発生するセカンダリエントリポイントを識別し、トレーダーが確立されたトレンド内の価格修正を活用できるようにします。 重要な利点: *MT4およびMT5の仕事 *明確な買いまたは売りシグナル *再描画しません ·すべての資産で動作します 私はeaやセットをtelegram it詐欺で販売しないように注意してください。 すべての設定はここでブログで無料です。  重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ 私の他のプロダクトと同様、実質操作の監視はここに見つけることができます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 設定および入力: すべての
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
インディケータ
FX Levels: あらゆる市場における非常に高精度なサポート＆レジスタンス 概要 通貨ペア、株式指数、個別銘柄やコモディティなど、どのような市場でも信頼できるサポートとレジスタンスを特定したいですか？ FX Levels は伝統的な “Lighthouse” メソッドと先進的な動的アプローチを融合し、ほぼ汎用的な精度を実現します。ブローカーの実務経験を活かし、自動化されたデイリー更新とリアルタイム更新を組み合わせることで、 FX Levels は反転ポイントを見つけ、利益目標を設定し、自信をもってトレードを管理するための手助けをします。今すぐ試してみて、サポート/レジスタンス分析の正確性がどれほどトレードを向上させるかを実感してください！ 1. FX Levels がトレーダーにとって非常に有用な理由 非常に正確なサポート＆レジスタンスゾーン • FX Levels は異なるブローカー環境でもほぼ同一のゾーンを生成するよう設計されており、データフィードの差異や時刻設定のずれによる不一致を解消します。 • つまり、どのブローカーを利用していても一貫したレベルが得られるため、戦
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引ツールはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグの指標であり、プロの取引に理想的ですことを強調する価値があります。 オンラインコース、ユーザーマニュアル、デモ。 スマートプライスアクションコンセプトインジケーターは、新米から経験豊富なトレーダーまで、非常 に強力なツールです。Inner Circle Trader AnalysisやSmart Money Concepts Trading Strategiesなど、20以上の有用な指標を1つに組み合わせています。このインジケーターはスマートマネーコンセプトに焦点を当て、大手機関の取引方法を提供し、彼らの動きを予測するのに役立ちます。 特に、流動性分析に優れており、機関がどのように取引しているかを理解しやすくしています。市場のトレンドを予測し、価格の動きを慎重に分析するのに優れています。機関の戦略とトレードを合わせることで、市場の動向についてより正確な予測ができます。このインジケーターは多目的であり、市場構造を分析し、重要な注文ブロックを特定し、さまざまなパターンを認識するのに優れています。 このインジケーター
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
インディケータ
IX Power: 指数、商品、暗号資産、外国為替市場の洞察を発見 概要 IX Power は、指数、商品、暗号資産、外国為替市場の強弱を分析するための多用途ツールです。 FX Power が全ての利用可能な通貨ペアデータを活用して外為ペアで最高の精度を提供する一方、 IX Power は基礎資産の市場データにのみ焦点を当てています。この特性により、 IX Power は非外為市場に最適であり、単純な外為分析にも信頼性の高いツールです。どのチャートでもスムーズに機能し、取引判断を向上させるための明確で実行可能な洞察を提供します。 1. IX Power がトレーダーにとって価値がある理由 複数市場での強弱分析 • IX Power は指数、商品、暗号資産、外為シンボルの強弱を計算し、それぞれの市場に合わせた洞察を提供します。 • US30、WTI、ゴールド、ビットコイン、または通貨ペアなどの資産を監視して取引機会を発見できます。 幅広い市場に適応 • 外為取引では、 FX Power が関連する全ての通貨ペアを分析することで比類のない精度を提供します。 • IX Power
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
インディケータ
優れたテクニカルインジケーター「Grabber」をご紹介します。これは、すぐに使える「オールインワン」トレーディング戦略として機能します。 ひとつのコードに、市場のテクニカル分析ツール、取引シグナル（矢印）、アラート機能、プッシュ通知が強力に統合されています。 このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を無料で提供します： Grabberユーティリティ：オープンポジションを自動で管理するツール ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル：インジケーターのインストール、設定、取引方法を解説 カスタムセットファイル：インジケーターをすばやく自動設定し、最大限の成果を出すための設定ファイル 他の戦略はもう忘れてください！Grabberだけが、あなたを新たなトレードの高みへと導いてくれるのです。 Grabber戦略の主な特徴： 推奨タイムフレーム：M5〜H4 対応通貨ペア・資産：どれでも使用可能ですが、私が実際に検証した以下を推奨します（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、E
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
インディケータ
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
インディケータ
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
インディケータ
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
インディケータ
Meravith Autoは、Meravithトレーディングシステムの自動化バージョンです。 このインジケーターは、色が変化するトレンドラインで構成されています。強気のときは緑色、弱気のときは赤色になります。これはトレンドのサポートラインです。強気の出来高と弱気の出来高が等しくなる流動性ライン。三重の強気デビエーションライン。三重の弱気デビエーションライン。大きな出来高を示す紫色と青色のドット。紫色のドットは平均出来高より2つのデビエーション分大きい出来高を示し、青色のドットは2つのデビエーションを示します。 使い方は？ 強気のトレンドラインと、トレンドラインの上にある流動性は強気トレンドを示します。市場は上昇すると予想されます。ロングポジションを開きます。 弱気のトレンドラインと、トレンドラインの下にある流動性は弱気トレンドを示します。市場は下落すると予想されます。ショートポジションを開きます。 他のインジケーターと自由に組み合わせて使用できます。 どの通貨ペア、どの時間足でも使用できます。 ブローカーが提示する出来高の違いにより、結果が異なる場合があります。 出来高が多いため、大
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
インディケータ
Berma Bands (BBs) インジケーターは、市場のトレンドを特定して活用したいトレーダーにとって貴重なツールです。価格と BBs の関係を分析することで、トレーダーは市場がトレンド段階にあるか、レンジ段階にあるかを判断できます。 詳細については、[ Berma Home Blog ] をご覧ください。 バーマ バンドは、上部バーマ バンド、中部バーマ バンド、下部バーマ バンドの 3 つの異なる線で構成されています。これらの線は価格の周りにプロットされ、全体的な傾向に対する価格の動きを視覚的に表します。これらのバンド間の距離から、ボラティリティや潜在的な傾向の反転についての洞察を得ることができます。 バーマ バンドの線がそれぞれ離れると、市場が横ばいまたはレンジ相場の期間に入っていることを示すことがよくあります。これは、明確な方向性の偏りがないことを示しています。トレーダーは、これらの期間中にトレンドを特定するのが難しいと感じる可能性があり、より明確なトレンドが出現するまで待つ場合があります。 バーマ バンドの線が 1 本の線に収束すると、強いトレンド環境の兆候となること
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
インディケータ
FX Volume：ブローカー視点で捉える本物の市場センチメント クイック概要 トレード手法をさらに高めたいとお考えですか？ FX Volume は、リテールトレーダーやブローカーのポジション状況をリアルタイムで提供します。これは、COTのような遅延レポートよりもはるかに早く知ることができます。安定した利益を目指す方も、さらなる優位性を求める方も、 FX Volume は大きな不均衡を見極め、ブレイクアウトを確認し、リスク管理を洗練させるのに役立ちます。今すぐ始めて、実際の出来高データがどのように意思決定を変革するかを体感してください！ 1. FX Volume がトレーダーにとって非常に有益な理由 高精度の早期警戒シグナル • 各通貨ペアを売買しているトレーダー数を、他者よりも早く、ほぼリアルタイムで把握できます。 • FX Volume は、複数のリテールブローカーから得られる本物の出来高データを収集し、分かりやすい形式で提供する 唯一 のツールです。 強力なリスク管理 • ロングやショートの大きな偏り（インバランス）を特定し、潜在的なトレンド転換を見逃しません。ストップ
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
インディケータ
Gold Entry Sniper – ゴールドスキャルピング＆スイングトレード用プロフェッショナル多時間足ATRダッシュボード Gold Entry Sniper は、XAUUSDや他の銘柄向けに正確な 売買シグナル を提供する、MetaTrader 5用の高度なインジケーターです。 ATRトレーリングストップロジック と 多時間足分析ダッシュボード を搭載し、スキャルピングからスイングトレードまで対応します。 主な特徴と利点 多時間足シグナル分析 – M1、M5、M15 のトレンドを同時表示。 ATRベースのトレーリングストップ – ボラティリティに応じて動的に調整。 プロ仕様のチャートダッシュボード – シグナル状況、ATRレベル、回帰線、売買方向を表示。 明確な売買マーカー – 自動矢印とテキストラベル。 エグジットアラートとトレード管理 – 利益確定のための自動検出。 完全カスタマイズ可能 – パネル位置、色、フォント、ATR/回帰設定を調整可能。 ゴールド(XAUUSD)に最適化 – M1〜M15のスキャルピングに最適、FXや指数、暗号資産にも対応。 Gold Entry
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
インディケータ
ACB Breakout Arrows インジケーターは、特別なブレイクアウトパターンを検出することで、市場における重要なエントリーシグナルを提供します。このインジケーターはチャートを常に監視し、一方向に勢いが定着してきた段階で、主要な値動きの直前に精度の高いエントリーシグナルを表示します。 マルチシンボル・マルチタイムフレームスキャナーはこちらから - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 用スキャナー 主な機能 ストップロスとテイクプロフィットの水準が自動で表示されます。 すべての時間足のブレイクアウトシグナルを監視できるMTFスキャナーダッシュボードを搭載。 デイトレーダー、スイングトレーダー、スキャルパーに最適。 シグナル精度を高めるための最適化されたアルゴリズム。 損益分岐点やスキャルピングターゲットに使える特別なライン（クイックプロフィットライン）。 勝率、平均利益などのパフォーマンス分析メトリクスを表示。 リペイントなし。 トレードの確認 - 低確率のトレードを除外するために ACB Trade Filter インジケーター を使用してください。 強い買い：
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
インディケータ
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition プロ仕様のノンリペイント / ノーラグ・トレンドシグナルシステム。卓越した勝率を実現 | MT4 / MT5 対応 主な特徴： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition は、トレンド取引に特化したスマートなシグナルシステムです。マルチレイヤーのフィルターロジックを用いて、明確な方向性と実際のモメンタムに支えられた強力なトレンドのみを検出します。 このシステムは 天井や底を予測するものではありません 。次の3つの条件がすべて満たされた場合にのみシグナルを発生させます： 明確なトレンド方向 モメンタムの増加 健全なボラティリティ構造 市場セッションに基づく流動性分析と組み合わせることで、シグナルの精度とタイミングがさらに向上します。 シグナルの特性： すべての矢印シグナルは 100% 非リペイント / 遅延なし 一度出現したシグナルは固定され、点滅・消失しません チャート上の矢印、情報パネル、ポップアップ通知、音声アラート、プッシュ通知に対応 EAとの統合が可能（バッファ出力対応）、自動売買やシグナル
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.62 (55)
インディケータ
AtBot： どのように機能し、どのように使用するか ### どのように機能するか MT5プラットフォーム用の「AtBot」インジケーターは、テクニカル分析ツールの組み合わせを使用して売買シグナルを生成します。単純移動平均（SMA）、指数移動平均（EMA）、および平均真実範囲（ATR）インデックスを統合して取引機会を特定します。さらに、Heikin Ashiキャンドルを使用してシグナルの精度を向上させることもできます。 購入後にレビューを残すと、特別なボーナスギフトを受け取ります。 ### 主な機能： - 再描画なし： シグナルはプロット後に変更されません。 - 再描画なし： シグナルは一貫しており、変更されません。 - 遅延なし： 遅延なくタイムリーなシグナルを提供します。 - 多様な時間枠： あらゆる時間枠で使用可能で、取引戦略に合わせることができます。 ### 操作手順： #### 入力と設定： - firstkey (TrendValue)： トレンド検出の感度を調整します。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 売買シグナル生成の感度を定義します。 - ma
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
インディケータ
TPSproTrend PRO は、市場が実際に方向転換する瞬間を識別し、動きの開始時にエントリー ポイントを形成します。 価格が動き始めた直後に市場に参入し、すでに動き出した後に参入してはいけません。 インジケーター   シグナルを再描画せず、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを自動的に表示するため、取引が明確かつ視覚的かつ構造化されます。 説明書 RUS   -   MT4 バージョン 主な利点 再描画のない信号。 すべての信号は固定です。 矢印が表示された場合 -     もう変化したり消えたりすることはありません。 誤ったシグナルのリスクなしに、安定したデータに基づいて取引の決定を下すことができます。 既製の買い/売りエントリーポイント このインジケーターは、取引を開始するのに最適なタイミングを自動的に決定し、チャート上に矢印で表示します。 推測や主観的な分析は不要。明確なシグナルだけです。 自動ストップロスとテイクプロフィットゾーン 信号の直後に次のものが表示されます: エントリーポイント リスク制限ゾーン（ストップロス） 利益確定ゾーン これにより、
Volatility Master MT5
INTRAQUOTES
インディケータ
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
インディケータ
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
作者のその他のプロダクト
FDOM First day of a Month High Low
Evaldas Jakas
インディケータ
For those who needs a levels of a first day of a month fully coded with Grok AI Standard settings: * line width * historic Lvl's * Line colors/type *************************************************************************************** Inspired by trader, to use these levels, but i wanted to mark these levels fast and not waste my time on drawing them.
FREE
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信