Fractal Model
- インディケータ
- Barend Paul Stander
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 5
Fractal Model Indicator for Metatrader , meticulously crafted around the renowned Fractal Model by TTrades.
This powerful tool empowers traders to navigate price action with precision, leveraging multi-timeframe analysis to anticipate momentum shifts, swing formations, and trend continuations. Designed for MetaTrader , the Fractal Model Indicator combines advanced algorithmic insights with customizable features, making it an essential addition for traders seeking to capitalize on expansive market moves.
Key Features:
Fractal Model Foundation: Built on TTrades’ cyclical price movement framework, the indicator identifies key moments of expansion by analyzing higher timeframe (HTF) closures alongside lower timeframe (LTF) confirmations, ensuring alignment with market dynamics.
Countdown to HTF Close: Stay ahead with a real-time countdown timer displaying the time until the next HTF candle close, enabling precise timing for trade entries and exits.
Alerts: alert when new Fractal Model formed , new CISD, T-spot touched
Other:
Bias , HTF candles , CISD and Tmefilter can be switch on / off via buttons on the chart.
Customize object colors ans style