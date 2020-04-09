Stream Deck EA

Product Name: Stream Deck Pro Trader - Ultimate Manager & Charting Suite

Short Description:

The definitive Trading Assistant for manual execution. Features professional Setup Tagging, "Ghost Mode" risk management, and built-in Institutional Indicators (Volume Profile, VWAP, S/D Zones).

Full Description:

Stream Deck Pro Trader is a professional trading ecosystem designed for high-performance manual traders and Prop Firm candidates who need speed, precision, and consistent risk management.

Stop wasting valuable seconds calculating lot sizes or drawing repetitive levels. This utility handles the math and the visuals, allowing you to focus purely on price action and execution. While optimized for Elgato Stream Deck mapping, it works perfectly with standard keyboard shortcuts.

🔥 KEY FEATURES

1. Professional Trade Tagging System (v9.0)

Instantly tag your trades directly on the chart for detailed post-session journaling. The on-screen panel supports 18 specific setups used by professional equities and futures traders, adapted for Forex/CFDs.

--- LONG PLAYS (Bullish) ---

  • VPBU: Volume Profile Break Up

  • VWAPB: VWAP Bounce

  • FGD: First Green Day

  • GG: Gap and Go

  • DBP: Deep Buying Panics

  • PMHBO: Pre Market High Breakout

  • GE: Gap and Extension

  • BH: Buy and Hold

  • RLB: Round Level Bounce

--- SHORT PLAYS (Bearish) ---

  • VPBD: Volume Profile Break Down

  • RLR: Round Level Rejection

  • VWAPR: VWAP Reclaim (Bearish context)

  • FRD: First Red Day

  • GC: Gap and Crap

  • SIR: Short Into Resistance

--- NEUTRAL / CONTEXTUAL PLAYS ---

  • ORB: Opening Range Breakout

  • RPOC: Reversion to POC (Point of Control)

  • BSK: Bernd Skorupinsky Strategy

2. "Ghost Mode" (Stealth Trading)

Keep your levels hidden from the broker.

  • Virtual SL/TP: The EA draws visual lines for SL and TP but does not send hard orders to the market.

  • Auto-Execution: When price touches a virtual line, the EA instantly closes the position.

3. Institutional Charting Suite

Clean up your workspace by replacing multiple external indicators.

  • Volume Profile (M1 Precision): Displays the daily distribution, including POC (Point of Control), VAH, and VAL.

  • Daily VWAP: The institutional benchmark for intraday direction.

  • Supply & Demand Zones: Auto-detection of fresh zones based on configurable wick/body logic.

  • Round Numbers: Automatically draws psychological price levels.

4. Dynamic Risk Management

  • Auto-Lot Size: Automatically calculates risk based on a fixed % of your account balance.

  • Global Basket Management: Manages all open trades as a single basket with a combined Stop Loss and Take Profit (R:R based).

  • Profit Locking: Secure partial profits with trailing stops and breakeven functions.

⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS OVERVIEW

  • Visual Theme: Customize colors for candles, background, and all indicators.

  • Trade Settings: Define 3-tier lot sizes and daily trade limits.

  • Risk: Set Risk %, default R:R, and enable/disable Real Mode (Ghost Mode).

  • Tags Config: Fully customizable tag names if you prefer your own terminology.

  • Indicator Settings: Adjust lookback periods and sensitivity for VP, VWAP, and S/D zones.

⚠️ Disclaimer:

This tool is an assistant for manual trading; it does not open trades automatically based on the setups listed. The user is responsible for identifying the setup and executing the trade using the provided shortcuts.

🔎 Search Keywords (For MQL5 Seller Dashboard):

Trade Manager , Risk Management , Manual Trading , Volume Profile , VWAP , Supply and Demand , Stream Deck , Ghost Mode , Trading Journal , Prop Firm Tool


