UT Bot LineReg Expert Advisor

UT Bot LineReg Expert Advisor is an advanced, fully automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It combines the popular UT Bot trend logic with Linear Regression–based trend confirmation to identify high-probability market entries while filtering out sideways and low-quality signals.

The Expert Advisor is built with a strong focus on risk control, execution safety, and stable performance, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.


作者のその他のプロダクト
UT BoT
Suresh Pargunam
エキスパート
The UT Bot LineRegression Program is a fully automated trading system designed to bring precision, discipline, and consistency to short-term market execution. Built around the UT Bot concept and enhanced with advanced Line Regression logic, the program analyzes price structure, volatility, and momentum to identify high-probability trade setups—especially effective on pairs like XAUUSD .
The Super Trend
Suresh Pargunam
エキスパート
The Supertrend indicator is a popular technical analysis tool that overlays on price charts to show market trends (up/down) and signal potential buy/sell points, using price action and volatility (Average True Range - ATR) to create a visual line that changes color (green for uptrend, red for downtrend) and acts as dynamic support/resistance, helping traders identify trend direction but requiring confirmation due to its lagging nature.  
UT Master
Suresh Pargunam
エキスパート
UT Bot LineReg EA (M5) – Strategy Description The UT Bot LineReg EA (v9.3.4) is an advanced trend-following and reversal-protected automated trading system developed in MQL5 , optimized for M5 timeframe trading . It combines Linear Regression price tracking , Adaptive ATR volatility control , and a Safe Reverse Engine to deliver controlled, risk-managed entries with strong trend confirmation. Core Trading Logic 1. Linear Regression Price Channel The EA calculates a Linear Regression baseline ove
