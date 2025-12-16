UT Bot LineReg Expert Advisor

UT Bot LineReg Expert Advisor is an advanced, fully automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It combines the popular UT Bot trend logic with Linear Regression–based trend confirmation to identify high-probability market entries while filtering out sideways and low-quality signals.

The Expert Advisor is built with a strong focus on risk control, execution safety, and stable performance, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.


The UT Bot LineRegression Program is a fully automated trading system designed to bring precision, discipline, and consistency to short-term market execution. Built around the UT Bot concept and enhanced with advanced Line Regression logic, the program analyzes price structure, volatility, and momentum to identify high-probability trade setups—especially effective on pairs like XAUUSD .
