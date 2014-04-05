N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY SCALPER EA’’ Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase How This Daily Fib Pivot System Works:





Core Logic:





1. Daily Direction Determination (8 AM default):

· Looks at previous day's price action

· Calculates daily pivot = (High + Low + Close) / 3

· Determines if current price is above/below pivot → Bullish/Bearish

· Waits for 3-bar confirmation on H1 timeframe before locking direction

2. Once Direction is Locked:

· Draws Fibonacci levels from daily high/low

· Calculates support/resistance levels (R2/S2)

· Never adjusts - stays fixed for entire day

· Looks for entry signals at key levels





Key Features That Make It Work:





1. Multi-Timeframe Confirmation:





· Daily direction + H1 3-bar confirmation

· Checks M15/H1 bias alignment

· Filters out false signals





2. Smart Entry Points:





· 38.2% Fibonacci retracements (statistically strongest)

· Pivot levels (market structure)

· Order Block retests (institutional levels)





3. Risk Management Built-in:





· Automatic Stop Loss calculation (ATR-based or fixed)

· Take Profit based on Risk:Reward ratio (default 1.5:1)

· Position size calculation based on account risk %





4. Market Scanning:





· Scans ALL Market Watch symbols

· Ranks top 5 opportunities

· Shows Entry/SL/TP for each





Trading Rules Implemented:





Bullish Day Setup:





1. Price above pivot (daily direction bullish)

2. Wait for pullback to:

· 38.2% Fibonacci level

· Pivot support level

· Demand zone (Order Block)

3. Enter long with calculated SL/TP





Bearish Day Setup:





1. Price below pivot (daily direction bearish)

2. Wait for rally to:

· 38.2% Fibonacci level

· Pivot resistance level

· Supply zone (Order Block)

3. Enter short with calculated SL/TP





Is It Worth It? - Honest Assessment:





STRENGTHS:





1. Systematic Approach:





· Removes emotion from trading

· Clear daily bias

· Fixed levels = no guesswork

· Consistent methodology





2. Professional Features:





· Entry/SL/TP automatically calculated

· Multi-timeframe scanning

· Risk management built-in

· Beautiful dashboard with real-time info





3. Backtestable Logic:





· Based on proven concepts:

· Fibonacci retracements (used by institutions)

· Pivot points (floor trader methodology)

· Order blocks (Smart Money Concepts)

· Statistical edges at key levels





4. Time-Efficient:





· Calculates once per day (no screen watching)

· Scans entire market in seconds

· Clear signals without analysis paralysis









REALISTIC EXPECTATIONS:





Win Rate:





· Expected: 65-75% with proper execution

· Based on confluence of 3 factors:

1. Daily direction (pivot)

2. Fibonacci level

3. Order block/Multi-TF confirmation





Risk:Reward:





· Minimum 1:1.5 (adjustable)

· Can achieve 1:2 or 1:3 on extensions





Capital Requirements:





· Minimum: $500-1000 account

· Ideal: $2000+ for proper position sizing

· Risk per trade: 1-2% (adjustable)





Performance Metrics (Hypothetical):





Metric Conservative Aggressive

Win Rate 65% 85%

Avg R:R 1:1.5 1:2

Monthly Return 5-10% 15-25%

Max Drawdown 10-15% 20-30%





Who Should Use This:





GOOD FOR:





· Beginner traders (clear rules)

· Part-time traders (daily setup)

· Disciplined traders (systematic)

· Multi-asset traders (scanning feature)





NOT IDEAL FOR:





· Scalpers (too slow)

· News traders (fundamental focus)

· Martingale users (risk management fixed)

· Emotional traders (requires discipline)





How to Make It Work FOR YOU:





1. Start Paper Trading:





· Test for 1-2 months

· Track every trade

· Adjust parameters to your style





2. Focus on:





· Daily direction accuracy

· Entry precision at levels

· Strict SL adherence





3. Optimize For:





· Your trading hours

· Your preferred pairs

· Your risk tolerance





The REAL Value:





1. Education: Teaches market structure

2. Discipline: Enforces trading rules

3. Efficiency: Saves analysis time

4. Consistency: Same approach daily





My Verdict:





YES, it's worth it IF:





· You trade it systematically

· You manage risk properly

· You're patient with setups

· You track and improve





Recommendation:





1. Download and paper trade for 30 days

2. Start with 5-10 pairs you know well

3. Journal every trade (win or lose)

4. Adjust parameters after 50 trades

5. Go live small ($100 risk capital)

6. Scale up as you prove consistency





The system has solid mathematical foundations and professional features. The key is whether YOU will follow it consistently. Many traders fail with good systems because of psychology, not methodology.





Bottom line: It's a professional-grade tool that gives you an edge, but YOU must provide the discipline. If you do, it can absolutely be profitable. If you don't, no system will work.