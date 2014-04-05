Professional PinBar Reversal Scanner MT5

PIN BAR POWER REVERSAL SCANNER MT5

 UNLOCK THE SECRET OF INSTITUTIONAL TRADING WITHOUT THE HEDGE FUND BUDGET

What If I Told You There's a Way to Spot Reversals BEFORE They Happen?

Professional traders know: Pin bars at key levels are where fortunes are made. The institutions use them. The smart money follows them. And now, YOU can trade them with surgical precision.

 THE PROBLEM WITH TRADING TODAY:

Most retail traders are:

· Chasing price instead of predicting it
· Missing key reversal zones because they're overwhelmed by charts
· Entering trades too late and exiting too early
· Losing money trying to guess where support and resistance really are

---

 INTRODUCING: PIN BAR POWER REVERSAL SCANNER MT5

The World's First Complete Pin Bar Trading System That Does the Heavy Lifting For You

WHAT MAKES THIS DIFFERENT FROM EVERY OTHER INDICATOR?

 TRIPLE-LAYERED CONFIRMATION SYSTEM:

1. Smart Pin Bar Detection - Finds only quality pin bars at significant levels
2. Supply/Demand Zone Mapping - Shows you EXACTLY where institutions are placing orders
3. Daily Bias Integration - Tells you whether today is a BUY or SELL day before you even place a trade

 FEATURES THAT WILL REVOLUTIONIZE YOUR TRADING:

 THE SCANNER THAT NEVER SLEEPS

· Multi-Timeframe Analysis: M5 to H4 - catches opportunities you'd normally miss
· Multi-Currency Scanning: Monitors up to 50 pairs simultaneously
· Quality Scoring: Rates signals 1-100% so you only take the BEST trades
· Real-Time Dashboard: All signals displayed in one clean, organized interface

 SUPPLY & DEMAND ZONE TECHNOLOGY

· Automatic Zone Detection: Finds institutional order blocks automatically
· Smart Zone Labeling: Clear SUPPLY/DEMAND labels right on your chart
· Zone Strength Analysis: Knows which zones are strongest for entries
· H1 Order Block Display: See where the 1-hour timeframe is setting up

 DAILY BIAS INTEGRATION

· Multi-Indicator Analysis: EMA, RSI, MACD, ADX, Volume, Pivot Points
· Clear Bias Display: "TODAY: BUY ONLY" or "TODAY: SELL ONLY" at the top of your chart
· No More Guesswork: Stop fighting the daily trend
· Professional Grade: Uses the same indicators institutions monitor

 ENTRY & EXIT PRECISION

· Perfect Entry Points: Entry marked at the NEXT candle after pin bar confirmation
· Smart Stop Losses: Placed at logical pin bar extremes
· ATR-Based Take Profits: TP1 at 2ATR, TP2 at 4ATR for optimal risk:reward
· Visual Trade Setup: All levels clearly marked on your chart

---

 HOW PRO TRADERS ARE USING THIS:

THE "PIN BAR POWER" METHOD:

STEP 1: DAILY BIAS CHECK
Look at the top of your chart: Is it BUY or SELL day? Only trade in that direction.

STEP 2: ZONE IDENTIFICATION
Watch for pin bars forming at clearly marked SUPPLY or DEMAND zones.

STEP 3: QUALITY FILTER
Only take signals with 70%+ quality score from the scanner.

STEP 4: ENTRY PRECISION
Enter at the marked entry point after pin bar confirmation.

STEP 5: RISK MANAGEMENT
SL at pin bar extreme, TP1 at 2ATR, TP2 at 4ATR.

---

 WHAT THIS MEANS FOR YOUR TRADING:

 Stop Second-Guessing: The scanner tells you EXACTLY where to look
 Eliminate Overtrading: Only high-quality setups get through
 Master Risk:Reward: Consistent 1:2 to 1:4 ratios on every trade
 Save Hours Daily: No more manual chart scanning
 Trade with Confidence: Triple-confirmed signals mean higher probability
 Understand Market Structure: See the "why" behind every move

---

 WHO THIS IS FOR:

 Swing Traders looking for high-probability reversal entries
 Day Traders needing quick, clear signals during sessions
 Busy Professionals who can't stare at charts all day
 Beginners wanting a structured approach to trading
 Experienced Traders wanting an edge in their analysis
 Anyone tired of indicators that repaint or give false signals

---

 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:

· Platform: MetaTrader 5 Only (Modern, Faster, More Reliable)
· Timeframes: Optimized for M5, M15, M30, H1, H4
· Currency Pairs: All major/minor pairs supported
· Customization: Fully adjustable parameters for your trading style
· Resource Efficient: Smart scanning to minimize CPU usage
· Visual Design: Clean, professional charts without clutter

---

 WHAT YOU GET:

PACKAGE INCLUDES:

1. Pin Bar Power Reversal Scanner MT5 (Main Indicator)
2. Complete Installation Guide (Step-by-step setup)
3. Trading Strategy PDF (The exact method professional traders use)
4. Video Tutorial Series (How to maximize every feature)
5. Priority Support (Direct access to our trading team)
6. Free Updates (All future enhancements included)

---

 WHAT THIS IS NOT:

 NOT a "magic bullet" - You still need proper risk management
 NOT a fully automated EA - You make the final trading decisions
 NOT for gamblers - This is for serious, disciplined traders
 NOT for MT4 users - Requires the advanced capabilities of MT5

---

 WHAT TRADERS ARE SAYING:

"I was manually scanning 28 pairs across 5 timeframes... now the scanner does it in seconds. Game changer." - James R., Professional Trader

"The daily bias feature alone has increased my win rate. No more trading against the main trend." - Sarah L., Swing Trader

"Finally, an indicator that shows supply/demand zones properly. The labels are clear and accurate." - Michael T., Fund Manager

"The quality scoring is brilliant. I only take 80%+ signals and my consistency has skyrocketed." - David K., Day Trader

---

 HOW TO GET STARTED:

1. CLICK the purchase link below
2. DOWNLOAD your package immediately
3. INSTALL in under 3 minutes
4. WATCH the tutorial videos
5. START trading with institutional-level precision

---

 SUPPORT & COMMUNITY:

· 24/7 Technical Support
· Private Telegram Group for owners
· Weekly Trading Insights
· Regular Strategy Updates
· Direct Access to Development Team

---

 FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

Q: Does it work on all currency pairs?
A: Yes, optimized for all major and minor pairs.

Q: How many charts do I need open?
A: Just one! The scanner monitors all pairs from your main chart.

Q: Is there an MT4 version?
A: No, MT5 only. MT5 is faster, more stable, and has better technical capabilities.

Q: Will it work on VPS?
A: Yes, perfectly optimized for virtual private servers.

Q: How often is it updated?
A: Regular updates based on trader feedback and market changes.
 Setup Call (Get your charts perfect)

---

 FINAL WORD:

This isn't just another indicator. This is a complete trading system built around the most powerful price action pattern in existence.

The institutions have been using pin bars at supply/demand zones for decades. Now, the technology exists to do this automatically, across all pairs, in real-time.

The question isn't whether pin bars work.
The question is: Are you ready to trade them like the professionals do?

---

 [CLICK HERE TO TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING NOW]

Price increases to $297 after the next 100 sales

---

Risk Warning: Trading carries risk. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. This product is for educational purposes and shouldn't be considered financial advice. Always practice proper risk management.

Pin Bar Power Reversal Scanner MT5
Professional Trading Tools for Disciplined Traders

WhatsApp: +2347025032078

---

P.S. The market doesn't wait. While you're hesitating, pin bars are forming right now at key levels. The scanner is running, finding opportunities. The only question is: Will you be there to take them?

Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (8)
インディケータ
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
インディケータ
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
インディケータ
MT4版  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator は、 Bill Williams の高度なフラクタル、市場の正しい波構造を構築する Valable ZigZag、エントリの正確なレベルをマークする Fibonacci レベルなどの一般的な市場分析ツールを含む 1 つのインジケーター内の完全な取引システムです。 利益を得るために市場と場所に。 戦略の詳細な説明 インジケータを操作するための指示 顧問-取引助手 プライベートユーザーチャット ->購入後に私に書いて、私はプライベートチャットにあなたを追加し、あなたはそこにすべてのボーナスをダウンロードすることができます 力はシンプルさにあります！ Owl Smart Levels 取引システムは非常に使いやすいので、専門家にも、市場を勉強し始めて自分で取引戦略を選択し始めたばかりの人にも適しています。 戦略と指標に秘密の数式や計算方法が隠されているわけではなく、すべての戦略指標は公開されています。 Owl Smart Levels を使用すると、取引を開始するためのシグナルをすばやく確認し、注文を出すための
Long island reversal MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
インディケータ
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a d
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
インディケータ
TRI Visualizer Enhanced - 熱力学的市場分析の革命 概要 TRI（Thermal Range Indicator）Visualizer Enhanced は、従来のテクニカル分析を超越した、物理学の熱力学理論を応用した革新的なマーケット分析インジケーターです。市場の価格変動を「熱力学的エネルギー」として捉え、これまで見落とされていた市場の微細な変化を高精度で検出します。 革新的な仕組み 1. デュアル計算エンジン クラシックTRIモード 基本公式： |終値-始値| + (高値-安値) ローソク足の実体とヒゲを統合した純粋なボラティリティ測定 シンプルで直感的、あらゆる市場環境で安定動作 熱力学的TRIモード（独自開発） 価格加速度 ：2次微分による価格変化の勢いを測定 出来高変化率 ：相対的な出来高の変化を動的に評価 ポジションエネルギー ：正規化された価格変動エネルギーを計算 熱力学的係数 ：物理学の熱力学法則を市場分析に応用 2. 高度な平滑化システム SMA（単純移動平均） ：基本的なノイズ除去 EMA（指数移動平均） ：最新データ重視の平滑化
Magic Finger Singal
Hui Zhao
5 (1)
インディケータ
Magic Finger can help you identify trends and trading opportunities clearly. The finger points to the open position signal, and the discoloration line is confirmed by the trend. If you are a day trader, you can choose to trade during a period of active trading, referring to the discoloration line as the basis for the next order, finger signal as a filter. If you are a trend trader, you can choose a period above H1, wait for the appearance of the finger signal in the key price area, and enter th
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
インディケータ
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
インディケータ
SMC Venom Model BPR インジケーターは、スマート マネー (SMC) コンセプトで取引するトレーダー向けのプロフェッショナル ツールです。価格チャート上の 2 つの主要なパターンを自動的に識別します。 FVG   (フェアバリューギャップ) は、3 本のローソク足の組み合わせで、最初のローソク足と 3 番目のローソク足の間にギャップがあります。ボリュームサポートのないレベル間のゾーンを形成し、価格修正につながることがよくあります。 BPR   (バランス価格範囲) は、2 つの FVG パターンの組み合わせで、「ブリッジ」を形成します。これは、価格がボリュームアクティビティの少ない動きで動くときに、ブレイクアウトしてレベルに戻るゾーンで、ローソク足の間にギャップを作成します。 これらのパターンは、大規模な市場プレーヤーと一般参加者の相互作用が発生するチャート上のボリュームと価格動向の分析に基づいて、トレーダーが主要なサポート/レジスタンス レベル、ブレイクアウト ゾーン、エントリ ポイントを識別するのに役立ちます。 インジケーターは、長方形と矢印の形でパターンを視覚
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
ユーティリティ
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
RM Divergence Pro
Mohammadreza Mahdi Mavaddat
インディケータ
RM Divergence Pro is a professional, non-repainting RSI divergence indicator designed for traders who want real structural insight beyond classic divergence tools. It accurately detects Regular Divergence (RD), Hidden Divergence (HD), Inability (IA), and Potential Divergence (P-DVG) using stable swing-based logic. Built for clarity, precision, and clean market structure analysis. -------------------------------------------------- OVERVIEW RM Divergence Pro is an advanced RSI-based divergence
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator
Kulvinder Singh
インディケータ
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Unlock effortless risk-reward mastery with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator —a sleek, professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that automates TP/SL calculations and delivers crystal-clear visual setups directly on your chart. No more tedious manual math or miscalculations: it instantly computes precise dollar amounts based on your lot size and position direction (buy/sell), displaying interactive lines for TP, SL, half-price targets, and open levels. Perfect for traders
Volality Index Scalper
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
5 (1)
インディケータ
Volality Index scalper indicator  Meant for Volality pairs such as Volality 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1 minute to the monthly timeframe the indicator is non repaint the indicator has 3 entry settings 1 color change on zero cross 2 color change on slope change 3 color change on signal line cross Orange line is your sell signal Blue line is your buy signal.
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
インディケータ
これはほぼ間違いなく、MetaTraderプラットフォームで見つけることができる最も完全な調和価格形成自動認識インジケーターです。 19種類のパターンを検出し、フィボナッチプロジェクションをあなたと同じように真剣に受け止め、潜在的逆転ゾーン（PRZ）を表示し、適切なストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルを見つけます。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 19の異なる調和価格形成を検出します プライマリ、派生および補完フィボナッチ投影（PRZ）をプロットします 過去の価格行動を評価し、過去のすべてのパターンを表示します この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 適切なストップロスとテイクプロフィットのレベルを表示します ブレイクアウトを使用して適切な取引を通知します すべてのパターン比をグラフにプロットします 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します スコット・M・カーニーの本に着想を得て、この指標は最も純粋で急を要するトレーダーのニーズを満たすように設計されています。ただし、トレードを容易にする
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
インディケータ
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
インディケータ
プレミアムレベルは、正しい予測の精度が80％を超える独自の指標です。 この指標は、最高のトレーディングスペシャリストによって2か月以上テストされています。 あなたが他のどこにも見つけられない作者の指標！ スクリーンショットから、このツールの正確さを自分で確認できます。 1は、1キャンドルの有効期限を持つバイナリーオプションの取引に最適です。 2はすべての通貨ペア、株式、商品、暗号通貨で機能します 手順： 赤い矢印が表示されたらすぐにダウントレードを開き、青い矢印が表示されたら閉じます。青い矢印の後に開くこともできます。 試してテストしてください！推奨設定はデフォルトです！ 日足チャートで最高の精度を示します！ インディケータは、2600 Pipsの収益性に対して、約10Pipsという非常に小さなマージンを使用します。
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
ユーティリティ
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds MT5
Libertas LLC
インディケータ
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds   adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests,   Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC)   is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the
Pro Gold System Indicator
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
インディケータ
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
Trend Line Map Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.09 (11)
インディケータ
トレンドラインマップインジケーターは、トレンドスクリーナーインジケーターのアドオンです。トレンドスクリーナー（トレンドラインシグナル）によって生成されたすべてのシグナルのスキャナーとして機能します。 これは、トレンドスクリーナーインジケーターに基づくトレンドラインスキャナーです。 Trend Screener Pro インジケーターがない場合、Trend Line Map Proは機能しません。 It's a Trend Line Scanner based on Trend Screener Indicator. If you don't have Trend Screener Pro Indicator,     the Trend Line Map Pro will not work . ブログにアクセスすると、トレンドラインマップインジケーターの無料バージョンをダウンロードできます。 Metatrader Testerの制限なしで、購入する前に試してみてください。 ：  ここをクリック 1.簡単になる利点 通貨と時間枠に基づいて売買シグナルを表示します。 チャー
Gann Squaring Out of Time and Price
Yardley Zuniga
インディケータ
Gann Time–Price Square Cycles (MT5) このインジケーターは、W.D. Gann が提唱した「時間と価格のバランス」という概念を応用しています。 チャート上のスイングを検出し、 Quarter, Half, Full サイクルの時間間隔を将来に向けて投影し、垂直線で表示します。 このツールは、トレーダーがスイングの大きさと経過時間の関係を、MT5チャート上で直接研究できるよう設計されています。 機能 PivotDepth と最小スイングサイズに基づき、スイングの高値・安値を検出。 Quarter, Half, Full の調和的な時間間隔を投影。 計算されたサイクルポイントを示す垂直線を描画。 インジケーターを削除するまで、描画されたラインはチャート操作中も保持。 特徴 Quarter, Half, Full サイクルごとに独立した PivotDepth と MinSwingSize パラメータを設定可能。 新しいバー生成時、シンボル変更、タイムフレーム変更時に自動更新。 最大 5000 本の履歴バーを処理できる設計。 同じチャートに複数インスタンスを
DYJ BoS
Daying Cao
インディケータ
DYJ BoS インジケーターは、次のような市場構造の変化の主な要素を自動的に識別してマークします。 構造のブレイクアウト (BoS): 価格が大きく変動し、構造の前のポイントを突破したときに発生します。 彼は上昇トレンドと下降トレンドの可能性のあるライン（UP と DN、つまり連続した新高値と新安値）をマークし、価格がこれらのラインを突破すると、赤（弱気）と緑（強気）の矢印でマークします。 BoS は通常、価格が以前の価格変動によって確立されたスイング安値または高値を決定的に突破したときに発生します。価格がスイング高値を上回ったりスイング安値を下回ったりすると、単に以前に形成された市場構造から抜け出すだけなので、「ブレイクアウト」構造と呼ばれます。これは多くの場合、市場センチメントとトレンドの方向の変化を示し、既存のトレンドの継続または新しいトレンドの始まりを示唆します。 ポジションのクローズの精度を高めるために、通常はストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定しないことが推奨されます。最終ポジションは通常、同じ方向の次のブレイクスルー ポイント、または反対方向のブレイクスルー
Better RSI MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
インディケータ
This Indicator enhances the default Relative Strength Index (RSI) by introducing several improvements. First, it visually highlights overbought and oversold regions by changing the RSI color from white to red. Second, it includes additional reference lines at 20, 40, 50, 60, and 80, providing a clearer framework for assessing RSI values. The most notable feature is the use of the middle 50-line to indicate the current market cycle. The color of the 50-line dynamically reflects the cycle: green f
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
インディケータ
サポート線と抵抗線のプロットにうんざりしていませんか？ サポートレジスタンス は、非常に興味深いひねりを加えてチャート内のサポートとレジスタンスラインを自動検出およびプロットするマルチタイムフレームインジケーターです。価格レベルは時間とともにテストされ、その重要性が高まるにつれて、ラインは太くなり、暗くなります。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 一晩でテクニカル分析を強化 チャートを閲覧せずに重要な価格レベルを検出 一目ですべての価格レベルの相対的な強さを認識する すべての取引で最大30時間のプロットラインを節約 インジケーターは、すべての価格レベルの年齢を表示します インジケーターは再描画されていません 過去および現在の価格レベルは近接によって崩壊し、現在の市場行動に合わせて調整されます。動作は、必ずしもピークではない場所に線が引かれます。 価格レベルは、時間とともに拒否されるにつれて、より暗く、より広くなります ノイズを避けるために、重要でない価格レベルは定期的にクリアされます カスタマイズ可能な時間枠の
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引ツールはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグの指標であり、プロの取引に理想的ですことを強調する価値があります。 オンラインコース、ユーザーマニュアル、デモ。 スマートプライスアクションコンセプトインジケーターは、新米から経験豊富なトレーダーまで、非常 に強力なツールです。Inner Circle Trader AnalysisやSmart Money Concepts Trading Strategiesなど、20以上の有用な指標を1つに組み合わせています。このインジケーターはスマートマネーコンセプトに焦点を当て、大手機関の取引方法を提供し、彼らの動きを予測するのに役立ちます。 特に、流動性分析に優れており、機関がどのように取引しているかを理解しやすくしています。市場のトレンドを予測し、価格の動きを慎重に分析するのに優れています。機関の戦略とトレードを合わせることで、市場の動向についてより正確な予測ができます。このインジケーターは多目的であり、市場構造を分析し、重要な注文ブロックを特定し、さまざまなパターンを認識するのに優れています。 このインジケーター
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
インディケータ
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Trend Master Chart MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
インディケータ
Trend Master Chart、必要なトレンド指標です。 チャートをオーバーレイし、色分けを使用してさまざまな市場のトレンド/動きを定義します。 2 つの移動平均と異なるオシレーターを組み合わせたアルゴリズムを使用します。 これら 3 つの要素の周期は変更可能です。 どの時間枠やペアでも機能します。 上昇トレンドまたは下降トレンド、およびこのトレンドへのさまざまなエントリーポイントを一目で識別できます。 たとえば、顕著な上昇トレンド (薄緑色) では、このトレンド内のさまざまな市場インパルスが濃い緑色のローソク足で表示されます。 設定可能なアラートを使用すると、これらの衝動を決して見逃すことがなくなります。 MT4のバージョンです。 入力パラメータ: Period 1: 高速期間移動平均。 Period 2: 低速期間の移動平均。 Oscillator period: オシレーター周期。 Sell/Buy alert: 市場衝動アラート、トレンドエントリーポイント。 Bullish/Bearish alert: トレンドが変化した場合のアラート。 ポップ
Basic Support and Resistance MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
インディケータ
Basic Support and Resistance   インジケータは、テクニカル分析を強化するために必要なソリューションです。このインジケータを使用すると、チャートにサポートレベルとレジスタンスレベルを投影できます/ mt4バージョン 機能 フィボナッチレベルの統合： サポートと抵抗レベルとともにフィボナッチレベルを表示するオプションを使用すると、私たちの指標は市場行動と逆転領域の可能性についてさらに深い洞察を提供します。 パフォーマンスの最適化： 各バーの開口部のみで拡張ラインを更新するオプションを使用すると、インジケータは、サポートレベルと抵抗レベルの精度を犠牲にすることなく最適なパフォーマンスを保証します。 入力 メイン設定 Timeframe:  この入力を通じて、より高い時間枠のサポートラインとレジスタンスラインをチャート上に表示することを選択できます。 Support/Resistance Strength [Number of Bars]:   この入力を使用して、サポートと抵抗の強度を決定できます。数が高いほど、サポート/抵抗がより強くなります。 Pric
Day Trading Indicator MT5
Yan Zhen Du
インディケータ
This trading indicator is non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging, making it an ideal choice for both manual and automated trading. It is a Price Action–based system that leverages price strength and momentum to give traders a real edge in the market. With advanced filtering techniques to eliminate noise and false signals, it enhances trading accuracy and potential. By combining multiple layers of sophisticated algorithms, the indicator scans the chart in real-time and translates comple
Norepaint Harmonic Patterns with minimal Lag MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
インディケータ
インジケーターは、可能な限り最小のラグで 再描画せず にチャートに高調波パターンを表示します。インディケータトップの検索は、価格分析の波動原理に基づいています。 詳細設定では、取引スタイルのパラメータを選択できます。ろうそく（バー）のオープニングで、新しいパターンが形成されると、価格変動の可能性のある方向の矢印が固定され、変更されません。 インジケーターは、次のパターンとその種類を認識します：ABCD、Gartley（Butterfly、Crab、Bat）、3Drives、5-0、Batman、SHS、One2One、Camel、Triangles、WXY、Fibo、Vibrations。デフォルトでは、ABCDとGartleyの数字のみが設定に表示されます。多くの追加の構成可能なパラメーター。 主なパラメータ: ShowUpDnArrows-予想される方向矢印を表示/非表示 ArrowUpCode-上矢印コード ArrowDnCode-下矢印コード Show old history patterns-古いパターンの表示を有効/無効にします Enable alert messages,
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
インディケータ
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
