GoldMaster Signal Trader

GOLD MASTER TRADER 3.0
Professional Institutional-Grade Gold Trading System

---

UNLOCK THE PROFESSIONAL'S EDGE IN GOLD TRADING

What if you could see the gold market through the eyes of institutional traders? What if you had a system that didn't just show you where price is, but where the big money is likely to move it next?

Gold Master Trader 3.0 isn't another lagging indicator that shows you what already happened. It's a comprehensive institutional-grade trading system that reveals order flow, market structure, and key institutional levels in real-time.

Bonus package: OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75

✦•·································································•✦
┏━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓
┃                                                               ┃
┃   ╔═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════╗   ┃
┃   ║                                                       ║   ┃
┃   ║        ✧･ﾟ: * ✧･ﾟ: * DAILY SCALPER EA *:･ﾟ✧ *:･ﾟ✧     ║   ┃
┃   ║                                                       ║   ┃
┃   ║   “The market breathes… we move between its pulses.”  ║   ┃
┃   ║                                                       ║   ┃
┃   ║       ░▒▓█ Precision | Rhythm | Flow █▓▒░             ║   ┃
┃   ║                                                       ║   ┃
┃   ╚═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════╝   ┃
┃                                                               ┃
┗━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┛
✦•·································································•✦
THE PROBLEM WITH ORDINARY GOLD INDICATORS

Most retail traders are flying blind in the gold market. They're using:

· Lagging indicators that confirm moves after they happen
· Oversimplified systems that ignore market structure
· Tools that show what is happening, but never why

The result? They enter at the wrong time, get stopped out by institutional levels they can't see, and wonder why the market seems to move against them.

HOW INSTITUTIONAL TRADERS REALLY ANALYZE GOLD

Professional gold traders focus on three core elements:

1. Market Bias - Are we in an institutional buying or selling environment?
2. Order Flow - Where are the big orders placed?
3. Key Levels - Where will institutions defend their positions?

Until now, this information required:

· Multiple expensive Bloomberg terminals
· Years of institutional experience
· Complex manual analysis

Gold Master Trader 3.0 packages all of this into a single, visual system.

GOLD TRADING METHODOLOGY: ORDER BLOCKS + PIVOT POINTS ONLY

Here's a professional trading methodology combining H1 Order Blocks with Daily Pivot Points - no additional buy/sell signals needed. This is a pure price action institutional approach.

---

CORE TRADING RULES

PHASE 1: IDENTIFY MARKET CONDITIONS

Daily Market Context:

· Check where price is relative to daily pivot (PP)
· Above PP = Bullish bias for the day
· Below PP = Bearish bias for the day
· Within PP ± 0.5% = Range/Consolidation day

Order Block Status:

· Fresh Order Block (not touched) = High probability
· Touched Order Block = Reduced probability
· No Order Block near price = Wait for formation

---

ENTRY METHODOLOGY

BUY SETUPS (From Bullish Perspective)

Setup 1: Order Block + Support Pivot Confluence

```
CONDITIONS:
1. Price touches S1 or S2 pivot level
2. Bullish Order Block exists at/near this level
3. Order Block is FRESH (not previously touched)
4. Daily bias is NEUTRAL or BULLISH

ENTRY:
- Buy when price REJECTS the Order Block area
- Entry: 1-3 pips above Order Block high
- Stop Loss: 5-10 pips below Order Block low
- Take Profit: R1 or PP level
```

Setup 2: Pivot Break + Order Block Retest

```
CONDITIONS:
1. Price breaks above PP (Daily Pivot)
2. Price retraces back to PP level
3. Bullish Order Block exists at PP zone
4. Daily bias is BULLISH

ENTRY:
- Buy on bullish candle close above PP + Order Block
- Entry: At retest confirmation
- Stop Loss: Below Order Block low
- Take Profit: R1 or R2 level
```

Setup 3: Double Pivot + Order Block

```
CONDITIONS:
1. Price approaches S1 or S2
2. R1 is ABOVE current price (creates trading range)
3. Bullish Order Block at S1/S2
4. Daily bias doesn't matter (range day setup)

ENTRY:
- Buy at Order Block with target to PP or R1
- Stop Loss: Below Order Block
```

---

SELL SETUPS (From Bearish Perspective)

Setup 1: Order Block + Resistance Pivot Confluence

```
CONDITIONS:
1. Price touches R1 or R2 pivot level
2. Bearish Order Block exists at/near this level
3. Order Block is FRESH (not previously touched)
4. Daily bias is NEUTRAL or BEARISH

ENTRY:
- Sell when price REJECTS the Order Block area
- Entry: 1-3 pips below Order Block low
- Stop Loss: 5-10 pips above Order Block high
- Take Profit: S1 or PP level
```

Setup 2: Pivot Break + Order Block Retest

```
CONDITIONS:
1. Price breaks below PP (Daily Pivot)
2. Price retraces back to PP level
3. Bearish Order Block exists at PP zone
4. Daily bias is BEARISH

ENTRY:
- Sell on bearish candle close below PP + Order Block
- Entry: At retest confirmation
- Stop Loss: Above Order Block high
- Take Profit: S1 or S2 level
```

Setup 3: Double Pivot + Order Block

```
CONDITIONS:
1. Price approaches R1 or R2
2. S1 is BELOW current price (creates trading range)
3. Bearish Order Block at R1/R2
4. Daily bias doesn't matter (range day setup)

ENTRY:
- Sell at Order Block with target to PP or S1
- Stop Loss: Above Order Block
```

---

SPECIFIC SCENARIOS WITH EXAMPLES

HIGH PROBABILITY BUY SCENARIOS:

1. "Bounce Play"

```
S2 + Fresh Bullish OB = Strong Buy
- S2 is major support
- Bullish OB adds institutional interest
- Target: PP (first), R1 (second)
- SL: Below OB low
```

1. "Pivot Flip"

```
PP + Fresh Bullish OB after break above = Buy
- Break above PP shows bullish momentum
- Retest with OB confirms institutional support
- Target: R1
- SL: Below OB
```

1. "Range Bound"

```
S1 + Bullish OB while R1 is above = Range Buy
- Clear S1 to R1 range
- Buy at institutional level (OB at S1)
- Target: PP or R1
- SL: Below range
```

HIGH PROBABILITY SELL SCENARIOS:

1. "Rejection Play"

```
R2 + Fresh Bearish OB = Strong Sell
- R2 is major resistance
- Bearish OB shows institutional selling
- Target: PP or S1
- SL: Above OB high
```

1. "Pivot Failure"

```
PP + Fresh Bearish OB after break below = Sell
- Break below PP shows bearish momentum
- Retest with OB confirms institutional selling
- Target: S1
- SL: Above OB
```

1. "Range Bound"

```
R1 + Bearish OB while S1 is below = Range Sell
- Clear R1 to S1 range
- Sell at institutional level (OB at R1)
- Target: PP or S1
- SL: Above range
```

---

POSITION SIZING & RISK MANAGEMENT

Risk per Trade:

· 1-2% maximum account risk
· Adjust position size based on distance to SL

Stop Loss Placement:

· BUY: 5-10 pips below Order Block LOW
· SELL: 5-10 pips above Order Block HIGH
· Never place SL inside Order Block (you'll get stopped by liquidity)

Take Profit Levels:

· TP1: Next pivot level (conservative)
· TP2: Two pivot levels away (aggressive)
· Example: Buy at S2 → TP1 at S1, TP2 at PP

Trade Management:

· Move SL to breakeven when price reaches halfway to TP1
· Consider partial profit at TP1
· Trail remaining position to next pivot level

---

DAY TRADING GOLD WITH THIS METHOD

London Session (3 AM - 12 PM EST):

· Focus on S1/R1 levels
· Look for OB touches near these pivots
· Most active period for gold

New York Session (8 AM - 5 PM EST):

· Focus on PP and daily extremes
· Watch for breaks of London ranges
· Second most active period

Asian Session (7 PM - 4 AM EST):

· Generally avoid or trade small
· May see consolidation at pivots
· Prepare for London open

---

WHAT TO AVOID

No Trade Conditions:

1. No Order Block at pivot level → Wait
2. Order Block already touched → Lower probability
3. Price mid-range between pivots with no OB → Wait
4. Major news within 30 minutes → Avoid
5. Spread widening → Wait for normalization

Warning Signs:

· Price slicing through Order Block without reaction
· Multiple failed attempts at same pivot level
· Volatility drying up (low ATR)

---

EXAMPLE TRADING DAY

Morning Analysis (Before London Open):

1. Check daily pivots: PP = 2020, S1 = 2015, R1 = 2025
2. Check H1 chart: Bullish OB at 2016-2018 (fresh)
3. Daily bias: Neutral (price at 2019, just below PP)

Trade Opportunity:

· Price at 2019 (between PP and S1)
· Bullish OB at 2016-2018 (just above S1)
· If price drops to 2016-2018 area → BUY setup
· Target: PP at 2020 (TP1), R1 at 2025 (TP2)
· SL: Below OB at 2015

Entry Execution:

· Price touches 2017 (within OB)
· Bullish rejection candle forms
· Enter: 2018.50
· SL: 2014.50
· TP1: 2020.00
· TP2: 2025.00

---

ADVANCED CONCEPTS

Order Block Strength:

· Strong OB: Large candle, clear rejection, untouched
· Moderate OB: Medium candle, decent rejection
· Weak OB: Small candle, poor rejection, already touched

Pivot Strength:

· Strong Pivot: Multiple touches historically
· Moderate Pivot: 1-2 previous touches
· Weak Pivot: First test of the level

Confluence Scoring System:

```
Strong OB + Strong Pivot = 10/10 (Highest Probability)
Strong OB + Weak Pivot = 7/10
Weak OB + Strong Pivot = 6/10
Weak OB + Weak Pivot = 3/10 (Avoid)
```

---

PERFORMANCE EXPECTATIONS

Realistic Outcomes:

· Win Rate: 55-65% (with good execution)
· Risk/Reward: Minimum 1:1.5, Aim for 1:2+
· Trades per Day: 1-3 high quality setups
· Best Sessions: London & NY overlap

Key Success Factors:

1. Patience: Wait for the right setup
2. Discipline: Follow the rules exactly
3. Risk Management: Never risk more than 2%
4. Journaling: Track every trade, win or lose

---

FINAL TRADING CHECKLIST

Before Entering ANY Trade:
✅Is there an Order Block at/near the level?
✅Is the Order Block fresh (not touched)?
✅Which pivot level are we at?
✅What's the daily bias (above/below PP)?
✅Is this London or NY session?
✅Any major news coming?
✅Am I risking 1-2% maximum?
✅Is my R:R at least 1:1.5?

---

This methodology eliminates guesswork. You're either:

1. Buying at support pivots with bullish Order Blocks
2. Selling at resistance pivots with bearish Order Blocks
3. Waiting for the right setup

No indicators needed. Just price, pivots, and institutional order flow.

THE 3-PILLAR APPROACH TO GOLD MASTERY

PILLAR 1: DAILY INSTITUTIONAL BIAS

Most traders miss the bigger picture. They're trading 5-minute charts while institutions are operating on daily biases.

Our system analyzes:

· Multi-timeframe confirmation (D1, H4, H1 alignment)
· Smart Money Indicators (not just basic EMA/RSI)
· Volume profile analysis to identify institutional interest zones

Result: You know whether you should be looking for buys or sells before you even zoom into lower timeframes.

PILLAR 2: ORDER BLOCK DETECTION

This is the "secret sauce" institutional traders don't want you to know about.

Order Blocks are price zones where institutions placed significant orders. When price returns to these zones, institutions typically defend their positions, creating explosive moves.

Our proprietary algorithm:

· Identifies genuine order blocks (not just random consolidation)
· Tracks which blocks are still "fresh" (untouched by price)
· Alerts you when price approaches these institutional levels
· Shows you whether it's a buy-side or sell-side block

Example: Spot a bullish order block at $2025, wait for price to return to it, and enter with institutional flow pushing price higher.

PILLAR 3: PIVOT POINT SYSTEM

Not just ordinary pivot points. Our system calculates:

· Daily institutional pivots (S2, S1, PP, R1, R2)
· Historical relevance weighting (which levels matter most)
· Confluence detection (when pivots align with order blocks)

This tells you: Where institutions are likely to take profits, where they'll add to positions, and where they'll defend stop losses.

---

WHAT MAKES GOLD MASTER TRADER 3.0 DIFFERENT?

IT'S NOT AN INDICATOR - IT'S A TRADING SYSTEM

Most "indicators" give you signals. Our system gives you:

1. Context (Market bias: Bullish/Bearish/Neutral)
2. Levels (Key institutional zones)
3. Triggers (When to enter with institutional flow)

IT'S BUILT FOR GOLD'S UNIQUE CHARACTERISTICS

Gold isn't like forex pairs. It has:

· Different volatility patterns
· Unique institutional participation
· Distinct trading sessions that matter

Our system is specifically engineered for XAUUSD/XAUUSD trading.

PROFESSIONAL VISUAL DESIGN

No cluttered charts. Clean, professional visual cues:

· Color-coded institutional levels
· Clear order block identification
· Unobtrusive but actionable alerts

---

KEY FEATURES AT A GLANCE

Core Analysis Engine:

· Multi-timeframe institutional bias detection
· Proprietary order block identification algorithm
· Smart pivot point calculation system
· ATR-based volatility filters (no trading in dead markets)

Visual Interface:

· Clean dashboard with all key information
· Color-coded order blocks (blue for bullish, magenta for bearish)
· Professional pivot point display with S2/R2 levels
· Real-time signal status display

Risk Management Integration:

· Automatic SL/TP level calculation
· Entry-level visualization with trendlines
· ATR-based position sizing guidance

Professional Tools:

· Order block touch detection with alerts
· Institutional bias meter
· Signal cooldown system (prevents over-trading)
· Comprehensive logging for performance review

---

WHO THIS IS FOR

This system is designed for:

· Serious gold traders who want institutional-level analysis
· Technical traders looking to add order flow to their toolkit
· Price action traders who want to understand the "why" behind moves
· Professional traders who need reliable institutional level identification
· Swing traders looking for high-probability gold setups

This is NOT for:

· Beginners looking for "buy/sell" arrows without understanding why
· Scalpers wanting 10 trades per day
· Traders who don't believe in technical analysis
· Those looking for a "set and forget" system

---

THE TRADING METHODOLOGY

Step 1: Check Daily Bias

· Is the institutional flow bullish or bearish?
· This determines your primary direction bias

Step 2: Identify Key Levels

· Where are the nearest order blocks?
· What are today's key pivot levels?
· Look for confluence between multiple factors

Step 3: Wait for Institutional Re-engagement

· Price returns to order block or key pivot
· Volatility confirms (ATR filter)
· RSI shows oversold/overbought at institutional level

Step 4: Execute with Institutional Flow

· Enter with trendline break or rejection at level
· Place stop loss beyond institutional zone
· Take profit at next institutional level

---

WHAT YOU'RE GETTING

Gold Master Trader 3.0 Package Includes:

1. Main Indicator File (.ex4) - The complete trading system
2. Installation Guide - Step-by-step setup instructions
3. Trading Manual - Complete methodology explanation
4. Example Setups PDF - Real-world trading examples
5. Parameter Optimization Guide - How to adjust for your style

System Requirements:

· MetaTrader 5
· Minimum: Gold M15 chart timeframe
· Recommended: Multi-monitor setup for optimal viewing

---

TRADING IS HARD. YOUR TOOLS SHOULDN'T MAKE IT HARDER.

Most traders spend years trying to piece together a working system from random indicators. They bounce from strategy to strategy, losing money and confidence along the way.

Gold Master Trader 3.0 represents what we believe is the most comprehensive gold-specific trading system available to retail traders. It's not a magic bullet. It won't make you rich overnight. But it will give you something much more valuable:

Clarity in a chaotic market.

You'll know:

· Where institutions are likely to defend their positions
· What the overall market bias is
· Where key turning points are likely to occur
· When volatility supports entering a trade

---

THIS ISN'T FOR EVERYONE

We're not making exaggerated promises. We're not offering bonuses. We're not guaranteeing results.

We're offering a professional-grade trading system built on institutional trading principles, specifically for the gold market.

If you're:

· Tired of guessing where key levels are
· Frustrated with indicators that repaint
· Looking for a systematic approach to gold trading
· Willing to put in the screen time to learn the methodology

...then Gold Master Trader 3.0 might be what you've been searching for.

If you're looking for a "buy now, get rich tomorrow" scheme, this isn't it. This is for serious traders who understand that consistent profits come from consistent methodology.

---

Ready to trade gold like the institutions do?

Gold Master Trader 3.0
See What the Institutions See

---

Note: Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This software is for educational purposes only. Always test new systems on a demo account first.

おすすめのプロダクト
Harmonic Finder
Ezinne Judith Orji
インディケータ
Automatically finding harmonic patterns  has been made easy for traders. For those who do not know harmonic patterns : it is a method of technical analysis based on Fibonacci ratios in the markets and patterns made of these. Kind of like patterns such as triangles and double tops, but with precise measurements which makes computerized measuring tools especially appealing for trading these patterns.   Some highlights from this Indicator include: Efforts to reduce the amount of screen clutter thro
Daily Decider BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
インディケータ
THE DAILY DECIDER BUYSELL PRO INDICATOR OVERVIEW Unlock the Market's Daily Secret: The Daily Decider BuySell Indicator is Here! Tired of analysis paralysis? Struggling with false signals and noisy markets? What if you could know the market's primary intention within the first few hours of the day and trade with unwavering confidence? Introducing the Daily Decider BuySell Indicator for MetaTrader 5. Pro Tip: Never Miss the first signal of the day This isn't just another indicator cluttering yo
Scalper Pivot
Yosi Malatta Madsu
インディケータ
Scalper Pivot detects respectable small reversal areas that can be used to mark repeatable opportunity windows. For M1 timeframe. Setup/inputs: First, set one pip on price, e.g. EURUSD to 0.0001, USDJPY to 0.01, or XAUUSD to 0.1. Or select AUTO for autodetect common symbols. Set minimum and maximum range on pips, if you want scalp between 10 to 20 pips then set it to 10 and 20 respectively. Set detection window to any candle count you want. Set it too low or too high would be less accurate.
Harmony Signals Pro
Giuseppe Papa
インディケータ
Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
Auto Fib Retracements
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
4.2 (5)
インディケータ
Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Line Indicator. This indicator takes the current trend and if possible draws Fibonacci retracement lines from the swing until the current price. The Fibonacci levels used are: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 100%. This indicator works for all charts over all timeframes. The Fibonacci levels are also recorded in buffers for use by other trading bots. Any comments, concerns or additional feature requirements are welcome and will be addressed promptly. 
FREE
Demand with Alert
Hammed Oluwatosin Adeboye
インディケータ
Supply & Demand Visible Range Indicator with Smart Alerts Master the art of supply and demand trading with this powerful indicator that brings institutional-grade volume analysis to your charts! This sophisticated tool helps you identify key market levels where big players are active. Key Features: - Dynamic supply and demand zone identification based on volume analysis - Smart alerts at crucial price levels (supply, demand, and mid-point zones) - Volume-weighted average calculations for pr
Advanced Trading Chaos
Sergei Gurov
5 (1)
インディケータ
Advanced Trading Chaos  The main purpose of the indicator is to help the trader detect the signals described by Bill Williams in his books to make a quick and correct trading decision. 1)Bullish/Bearish Reversal Bar(BDB) 2) Divergent Bar(DB) 3) Second Sage Signal — the third consecutive Awesome Oscillator bar  4) Working fractals (Fractals that worked above/below the red forehead  5) Three bar coloring modes 5.1) Coloring of bars according to the AO indicator (Including the squatting bar) 5.2
Pattern 123 Pro Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
インディケータ
PATTERN 123 PRO - REVOLUTIONARY TRADING SIGNALS INDICATOR     WHY 98% OF TRADERS FAIL - AND HOW WE FIXED IT Traders lose money not because they can't read charts, but because they can't filter NOISE from REAL OPPORTUNITIES. They see patterns everywhere, but which ones actually work? Which signals are still valid by the time they spot them? SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•
Account Protector Metatrader 5
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
ユーティリティ
Account Protector Meta Trader 5 This utility prevents risk of ruin per trading cycle.  Retail forex trading accounts are designed with   stop out levels   that make it impossible to quickly restore lost trading capital   (to initial levels)   in the event of a human or algorithm trader  " blowing"   an account. This hampers the efforts of a trader who after growing an account investment to a multiple of its initial value, suddenly suffers irreparable loss because of several trade entry mishaps.
Mean Reversion Supply Demand MT5
Young Ho Seo
2 (1)
インディケータ
Mean Reversion Supply Demand Indicator Mean Reversion Supply Demand is the indicator to detect the important supply demand zone in your chart. The concept of supply demand trading relies on the quantity mismatching between buying and selling volumes in the financial market. Typically, supply demand zone serves to predict the turning point. The wave pattern, for any supply demand zone to work as an successful trade, looks like the price must touch the base zone, move away and then return to zone
Three Days Timeframe Chart 3D
Michael Temitope Sajimi
インディケータ
The 3-Day Currency Overlay Indicator aggregates trading days into customizable multi-day candles (default: 3 days), overlaying them directly on your MT5 chart for seamless higher-timeframe analysis. Ideal for forex, CFDs, indices and synthetics(deriv assets), it helps identify trends, support/resistance, and reversals without switching timeframes. It displays 3Days timeframe just like every other timeframes. It also accomodate for holidays, weekends or days with market closed in its calculati
Quant Ladder Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
エキスパート
Ladder Quant EA - Multi-Session Expert Advisor The Ladder Quant EA is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to optimize forex trading across major market sessions. It integrates multiple strategies, including breakout, reversal, and range-bound trading, into a robust system. Tailored for major currency pairs, it combines sophisticated risk management with customizable settings. Professional Multi-Session Forex Trading Robot Version:   1.06 - Enhanced Edition Category:   Expert A
FREE
Flat finder
Yuriy Lyachshenko
インディケータ
このインジケータは、横ばいを検出し、検出された領域を色の付いた四角形で塗りつぶします。 このインディケータの主なアイデアは、価格がチャート上の特定の領域を埋 めたときにフラットを検出することです。 入力パラメータ Color rectangle - 影を付ける矩形の色。 Bars in rectangle - 長方形内のバーの最小許容数。 Density in % - 平坦の密度。矩形の面積に対するパーセンテージで設定。 __________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________
Auto Fibo Retracement MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (10)
インディケータ
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This isn’t just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator. It’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please consider leaving a review or comment — your feedback means a lot! Check out my other helpful tools below: Smart Alert Manager   - Set up advanced alerts and send them to Mobile, Telegram, Discord, Webhook... Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timefr
FREE
TradeForge AlphaGain AI
Akshay Chunilal Patil
エキスパート
AlphaGain AI – 次世代AIによるエリートトレーディング精度 AlphaGain AIは、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高性能エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）で、AIと過去10年以上のデータを活用し、マーケット環境に応じた自動適応戦略で正確なシグナルを提供します。 主な特徴： AIコア：ローソク足パターン、ボラティリティゾーン、モメンタムロジックを解析； 10年以上のヒストリカルデータで学習； 高度なエントリー/エグジットロジック：SL/TP、トレーリングストップ、ブレイクイーブン、ボラティリティに応じたTP； 資金保護：ドローダウン制限、エクイティガード、最大スプレッドフィルター、取引時間制限； 完全自動運用：人間の介入不要； 低レイテンシー対応：ECN環境に最適化。 推奨設定： 通貨ペア：EUR/USD 時間足：15分（M15） 最低残高：100ドル アカウントタイプ：ECNまたはRaw Spread レバレッジ：1:100以上 AlphaGain AIを選ぶ理由： 簡単導入：.ex5ファイル、.set設定、PDFガイド付属；
PUA MultiType Pivot MT5
Yuriy Ponyatov
インディケータ
The PUA MultiType Pivot indicator is built on the daily chart of the previous day. The PUA MultiType Pivot indicator is one of the most popular tools in technical analysis, used by traders to identify potential reversal points in financial markets. This indicator constructs three types of Pivot points: Classic, Fibonacci, and Camarilla, each offering its unique approach to market analysis. The advantages of this indicator include: Simplicity and Clarity PUA MultiType Pivot provides clearly defi
Stratos Pali mt5
Michela Russo
4.5 (8)
インディケータ
Stratos Pali Indicator is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost ! Down
Mega Spikes Max
Niccyril Chirindo
1 (2)
インディケータ
Mega Spikes Max is a specialized indicator for Boom and Crash synthetic indices that generates trading signals with automatic alert notifications. Features The indicator analyzes market conditions using proprietary algorithms and displays buy/sell arrows directly on the chart. It works specifically with Boom and Crash indices on M5 timeframe. Signal generation combines multiple technical analysis methods to identify potential trading opportunities. The system provides two TP levels and SL calcu
Weekly Levels Pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
インディケータ
日本語 (Japonais) – Weekly Levels Pro Weekly Levels Pro – 週間主要レベル は MetaTrader 5 向けのシンプルかつ強力なインジケーターで、各取引週の最も重要な4つのレベルを自動的に表示します： 週間高値 (Weekly High) → 自然なレジスタンス 週間安値 (Weekly Low) → 自然なサポート 週間始値 (Weekly Open) → トレンドの基準点 週間終値 (Weekly Close) → 強気・弱気の指標 特徴: 新しい週の開始時に自動更新 チャート上で分かりやすく表示 主要なサポート・レジスタンスを迅速に特定 外国為替、株価指数、商品、暗号資産に対応 シンプルな設定 – 複雑な調整は不要
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
インディケータ
SMC Venom Model BPR インジケーターは、スマート マネー (SMC) コンセプトで取引するトレーダー向けのプロフェッショナル ツールです。価格チャート上の 2 つの主要なパターンを自動的に識別します。 FVG   (フェアバリューギャップ) は、3 本のローソク足の組み合わせで、最初のローソク足と 3 番目のローソク足の間にギャップがあります。ボリュームサポートのないレベル間のゾーンを形成し、価格修正につながることがよくあります。 BPR   (バランス価格範囲) は、2 つの FVG パターンの組み合わせで、「ブリッジ」を形成します。これは、価格がボリュームアクティビティの少ない動きで動くときに、ブレイクアウトしてレベルに戻るゾーンで、ローソク足の間にギャップを作成します。 これらのパターンは、大規模な市場プレーヤーと一般参加者の相互作用が発生するチャート上のボリュームと価格動向の分析に基づいて、トレーダーが主要なサポート/レジスタンス レベル、ブレイクアウト ゾーン、エントリ ポイントを識別するのに役立ちます。 インジケーターは、長方形と矢印の形でパターンを視覚
Ultimate Candle Patterns
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
インディケータ
Check out my TRADE PLANNER MT5 – strongly recommended to anticipate account scenarios before risking any money. This is a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe, table-based indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies 46 types of candlestick formations. Each formation has its own image for easier recognition. The indicator includes popular patterns such as Engulfing, Hammer, Three Line Strike, Piercing, and Doji-like candles. You can check the full list of patterns in the screenshots below. Also you can
VSA target
Evgenii Bazhenov
インディケータ
VSAゴール この指標は、VSA（Volume Spread Analysis）システムを使用してチャート上のプロの買い手またはプロの売り手を識別し、これらのバー（ローソク足）および目標レベルに対す  特徴: 1. このインジケータでは、プロの買い手またはプロの売り手のみが決定され、両方のプロの参加者が同時に決定されるモードを選択することができます。 2. シンボルに任意の時間枠を設定して、サポートゾーンと目標レベルを決定することができます。 取引時には、サポートゾーンと目標レベルを決定するために大きな時間枠が設定され、取引自体はより正確な取引への参入のために小さな時間枠で実  3. インジケータ設定では、ティックボリュームが使用されている場合はティックボリュームを選択し、実際のボリュームが使用されている場合はリアルボリュームティックボリュームを選択することができます。 4. 大規模な販売者または購入者を決定するときは、ボリュームサイズとこのボリュームの検索期間を手動で選択できます。 5. 専門家を作成するために使用することができます。 説明: 緑色の点線は、購入者のサポートゾーンで
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
エキスパート
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Triple SuperTrend Histo
Ryszard Kadow
インディケータ
Supertrend indicator uses a combination of a moving average and average true range to detect the trend of a trading instrument. Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5 easily shows the trend as a line following the price. Triple SuperTrend Histo indicator  calculate  three supertrends to show the trend as a histogram. Changing the color from red to green means you can BUY , from green to red means you can SELL . Description of the method of drawing a histogram. The price is above the EMA 200,
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
インディケータ
プレミアムレベルは、正しい予測の精度が80％を超える独自の指標です。 この指標は、最高のトレーディングスペシャリストによって2か月以上テストされています。 あなたが他のどこにも見つけられない作者の指標！ スクリーンショットから、このツールの正確さを自分で確認できます。 1は、1キャンドルの有効期限を持つバイナリーオプションの取引に最適です。 2はすべての通貨ペア、株式、商品、暗号通貨で機能します 手順： 赤い矢印が表示されたらすぐにダウントレードを開き、青い矢印が表示されたら閉じます。青い矢印の後に開くこともできます。 試してテストしてください！推奨設定はデフォルトです！ 日足チャートで最高の精度を示します！ インディケータは、2600 Pipsの収益性に対して、約10Pipsという非常に小さなマージンを使用します。
Divergence Hunter
Rizwan Akram
インディケータ
Divergence Hunter - Professional Multi-Oscillator Divergence Detection System Overview Divergence Hunter is a professional-grade technical indicator designed to automatically detect and visualize price-oscillator divergences across multiple timeframes. Built for serious traders who understand the power of divergence trading, this indicator combines precision detection algorithms with an intuitive visual interface. Key Features Multiple Oscillator Support: RSI (Relative Strength Index) MACD (Mo
FREE
Enhanced Candlestick DCA
Khac Thanh Bui
エキスパート
Enhanced Candlestick DCA EA - Professional Trading Strategy Description The Enhanced Candlestick DCA EA is a sophisticated multi-strategy trading system that combines Japanese candlestick pattern analysis with advanced Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) position management. Developed with both safety and profitability in mind, this EA dynamically adapts to changing market conditions through its intelligent entry system and comprehensive risk management framework. Key Features Entry System Candlestick P
Excessive Momentum Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (3)
インディケータ
Introduction Excessive Momentum Indicator is the momentum indicator to measure the excessive momentum directly from raw price series. Hence, this is an extended price action and pattern trading. Excessive Momentum Indicator was originally developed by Young Ho Seo. This indicator demonstrates the concept of Equilibrium Fractal Wave and Practical Application at the same time. Excessive Momentum detects the market anomaly. Excessive momentum will give us a lot of clue about potential reversal and
Trendline with Fibonacci Retracement
Abdelkhabir Yassine Alaoui
インディケータ
The Swing High Low and Fibonacci Retracement Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify key price levels and potential reversal zones in the market. It automatically detects recent swing highs and swing lows on the chart and overlays Fibonacci retracement levels based on these points. This indicator helps traders: Visualize market structure by highlighting recent swing points. Identify support and resistance zones using Fibonacci ratios (e.g., 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%). Adapt
Stargogs Spike Catcher
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
4.5 (8)
インディケータ
Stargogs Spike Catcher V4.0 This Indicator is Developed To milk the BOOM and CRASH indices . Now Also work on weltrade for PAIN and GAIN indices. Send me Message if you need any help with the indicator.  CHECK OUT THE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER EA/ROBOT V3: CLICK HERE ALSO CHECK OUT SECOND TO NONEFX SPIKE CATCHER:   CLICK HERE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER V4.0 WHATS NEW! Brand New Strategy. This is the Indicator you need for 2025. New Trend Filter to minimize losses and maximize profits. New Trendline th
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入すると、プロ仕様のトレードマネージャーを無料で差し上げます。 まず第一に、このトレーディングシステムがノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグのインジケーターであることを強調する価値がある。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになっています。 オンラインコース、マニュアル、プリセットのダウンロード。 「スマートトレンドトレーディングシステム MT5」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的なトレーディングソリューションです。10以上のプレミアムインジケーターを組み合わせ、7つ以上の堅実なトレーディング戦略を備えており、多様な市場状況に対応する多目的な選択肢となっています。 トレンドフォロー戦略：トレンドを効果的に乗り越えるための正確なエントリーとストップロス管理を提供します。 リバーサル戦略：潜在的なトレンドの反転を特定し、トレーダーがレンジ相場を活用できるようにします。 スキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイトレードおよび短期取引のために設計されています。 安定性：すべてのインジケーターはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノ
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を 無料 で提供しています： 各トレードを自動で管理し、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定し、戦略ルールに基づいてポジションを決済する補助ツール 「Bomber Utility」 様々な銘柄に合わせたインジケーターの設定ファイル（セットファイル） 「最小リスク」、「バランスリスク」、「待機戦略」 の3つのモードで使用できる Bomber Utility 用の設定ファイル このトレーディング戦略をすぐに導入・設定・開始できる ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル ご注意： 上記の特典を受け取るには、MQL5のプライベートメッセージシステムを通じて販売者にご連絡ください。 オリジナルのカスタムインジケーター 「Divergence Bomber（ダイバージェンス・ボンバー）」 をご紹介します。これは、MACDのダイバージェンス（乖離）戦略に基づいた 「オールインワン」型のトレーディングシステム です。 このテクニカルインジケーターの主な目的は、価格とMACDインジケーターの間に発生するダイバージェンスを検出 し、将来の価格の動きを示す
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
インディケータ
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - MetaTrader 5 用 ゴールド (XAU/USD) トレーディングシステム 真剣なトレーダーのために: 複数の市場分析要因を組み合わせた、構造化され、データ駆動型の方法論でゴールド取引に取り組みます。このツールは、あなたのゴールド取引分析をサポートするために構築されています。 限定価格の機会 これは、価格が上昇する前に Gold Sniper Scalper Pro を所有するチャンスです。 その後の購入 10 件ごとに $50 ずつ上昇します。 最終価格: $498 あなたの分析的優位性を定義する機能 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro は、深い洞察と明確な統計的優位性を提供するために設計された包括的なツールキットです: システム、入力のカスタマイズ、およびインジケーター使用時の注意事項を含む詳細なインジケーター使用ガイドは、以下の MQL 記事に記載されています。ドキュメントを参照してください。 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System o
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
インディケータ
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe は、Smart Money Concepts（SMC）に基づいて開発された リアルタイム市場分析ツール です。 本システムは、トレーダーがマーケットストラクチャーを体系的に分析し、市場全体の方向性をより明確に把握できるよう設計されています。 システムは複数の時間軸にわたり、 反転ポイント（Reversal Points）・主要ゾーン（Key Zones）・マーケットストラクチャー を自動的に解析します。さらに、 POI（Point of Interest）・ノーリペイントシグナル・Auto Fibonacci Levels を表示し、プルバックや反転ポイントを高精度で検出します。 リアルタイムシグナルとアラートにより、価格が主要ゾーンに到達したときや、ゾーン内で反転シグナルが発生した際に、重要な機会を逃すことはありません。 また、本システムは インジケーター と シグナルシステム の両方の機能を兼ね備えた 2-in-1ツール であり、ゾーン分析とリアルタイムエントリーシグナルを一体化しています。 さらに
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引インジケーターは再描画されず、再描画されず、遅延しないことを強調する価値があります。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになります。 ユーザーマニュアル：設定、入力、戦略。 アトミックアナリストは、価格の強さとモメンタムを利用して市場でより良いエッジを見つけるためのPA価格アクションインジケーターです。ノイズや誤ったシグナルを除去し、取引ポテンシャルを高めるための高度なフィルターを備えています。複雑なインジケーターの複数のレイヤーを使用して、アトミックアナリストはチャートをスキャンし、複雑な数学的計算をシンプルなシグナルと色に変換します。これにより、どのような初心者トレーダーでも理解して使用し、一貫した取引の決定を行うことができます。 「アトミックアナリスト」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的な取引ソリューションです。プレミアムインジケーターとトップノッチの機能を1つの取引戦略に組み合わせ、すべてのタイプのトレーダーにとって汎用性のある選択肢にします。 デイリートレーディングとスキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイ
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
インディケータ
FX Power: 通貨の強弱を分析して、より賢い取引を実現 概要 FX Power は主要通貨と金の実際の強弱をあらゆる市場状況で理解するための必須ツールです。強い通貨を買い、弱い通貨を売ることで、 FX Power は取引の意思決定を簡素化し、高い確率の取引機会を見出します。トレンドを追従する場合でも、極端なデルタ値を使用して反転を予測する場合でも、このツールはあなたの取引スタイルに完全に適応します。ただ取引するだけではなく、 FX Power で賢く取引をしましょう。 1. なぜ FX Power がトレーダーにとって非常に有益なのか 通貨と金のリアルタイム強弱分析 • FX Power は主要通貨と金の相対的な強弱を計算し、マーケットダイナミクスに関する明確な洞察を提供します。 • どの資産がリードしているか、または後れを取っているかを監視して、取引するペアを賢く選びましょう。 マルチタイムフレームの包括的なビュー • 短期、中期、長期のタイムフレームで通貨と金の強弱を追跡し、マーケットトレンドに基づいて取引戦略を調整できます。 • スキャルピングからスイングトレード
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
インディケータ
トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターでトレンド取引の力を解き放ちます。ファジー ロジックと複数通貨システムを活用した究極のトレンド取引ソリューションです。 ファジー ロジックを活用した革新的なトレンド インジケーターである Trend Screener を使用して、トレンド取引を向上させます。 これは、13 を超えるプレミアム ツールと機能、および 3 つの取引戦略を組み合わせた強力なトレンド追跡インジケーターであり、Metatrader をトレンド アナライザーにする多用途の選択肢となります。 期間限定オファー : トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターは、わずか 100 ドルで生涯ご利用いただけます。 (元の価格 50$ ) (オファー延長) Trend Screener の 100% 非再描画精度の揺るぎない精度を体験して、取引の決定が過去の価格変動の影響を受けないようにしてください。 マルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨機能の多用途性を解放し、比類のない自信を持って外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックスの世界を取引できるようにします。 Trend Screener の包括的な
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
インディケータ
発売プロモーション Azimuth Proは先着 100 名様限定で 299 ドルでご提供します。 最終価格は 499 ドルとなります。 リテールとインスティテューショナルのエントリーの違いはインジケーターではなく、ロケーションにあります。 多くのトレーダーは、モメンタムを追いかけたり、遅行シグナルに反応して、任意の価格レベルでエントリーします。機関投資家は、需給が実際にシフトする構造的なレベルに価格が到達するのを待ちます。 Azimuth Proはこれらのレベルを自動的にマッピングします：スイングアンカーVWAP、マルチタイムフレーム構造ライン、高確率ロケーションにのみ出現するABCパターン。 Azimuth Proは、構造分析とインテリジェントな自動化の両方を求めるプロフェッショナルトレーダー向けに構築されています。 Azimuthが外科的精度で市場構造をマッピングする一方、Azimuth Proはインテリジェンスレイヤーを追加します：トレーディングスタイルの自動検出、スマート設定された移動平均線、20年のデータでバックテストされた最適化パラメータ。その結果、お使いの
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
インディケータ
Quantum TrendPulse を ご紹介します。これは、   SuperTrend   、   RSI   、および Stochastic のパワーを 1 つの包括的なインジケーターに組み合わせて、取引の可能性を最大限に引き出す究極の取引ツールです。精度と効率を求めるトレーダー向けに設計されたこのインジケーターは、市場のトレンド、勢いの変化、最適なエントリー ポイントとエグジット ポイントを自信を持って特定するのに役立ちます。 主な特徴: SuperTrend 統合: 現在の市場動向に簡単に追従し、収益性の波に乗ることができます。 RSI精度: 買われすぎと売られすぎのレベルを検出し、市場の反転のタイミングに最適で、SuperTrendのフィルターとして使用されます。 確率的精度: 確率的振動を活用して、変動の激しい市場で隠れたチャンスを見つけます。SuperTrend のフィルターとして使用されます。 マルチタイムフレーム分析:   M5 から H1 または H4 まで、さまざまなタイムフレームで市場を常に把握します。 カスタマイズ可能なアラート: カスタム取引条件が満たされ
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
インディケータ
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
インディケータ
優れたテクニカルインジケーター「Grabber」をご紹介します。これは、すぐに使える「オールインワン」トレーディング戦略として機能します。 ひとつのコードに、市場のテクニカル分析ツール、取引シグナル（矢印）、アラート機能、プッシュ通知が強力に統合されています。 このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を無料で提供します： Grabberユーティリティ：オープンポジションを自動で管理するツール ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル：インジケーターのインストール、設定、取引方法を解説 カスタムセットファイル：インジケーターをすばやく自動設定し、最大限の成果を出すための設定ファイル 他の戦略はもう忘れてください！Grabberだけが、あなたを新たなトレードの高みへと導いてくれるのです。 Grabber戦略の主な特徴： 推奨タイムフレーム：M5〜H4 対応通貨ペア・資産：どれでも使用可能ですが、私が実際に検証した以下を推奨します（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、E
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引ツールはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグの指標であり、プロの取引に理想的ですことを強調する価値があります。 オンラインコース、ユーザーマニュアル、デモ。 スマートプライスアクションコンセプトインジケーターは、新米から経験豊富なトレーダーまで、非常 に強力なツールです。Inner Circle Trader AnalysisやSmart Money Concepts Trading Strategiesなど、20以上の有用な指標を1つに組み合わせています。このインジケーターはスマートマネーコンセプトに焦点を当て、大手機関の取引方法を提供し、彼らの動きを予測するのに役立ちます。 特に、流動性分析に優れており、機関がどのように取引しているかを理解しやすくしています。市場のトレンドを予測し、価格の動きを慎重に分析するのに優れています。機関の戦略とトレードを合わせることで、市場の動向についてより正確な予測ができます。このインジケーターは多目的であり、市場構造を分析し、重要な注文ブロックを特定し、さまざまなパターンを認識するのに優れています。 このインジケーター
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
インディケータ
Trend Ai indicatorは、トレンドの識別と実用的なエントリポイントと反転アラートを組み合わせることで、トレーダーの市場分析を強化する優れたツールです。 この指標は、ユーザーが自信と正確さで外国為替市場の複雑さをナビゲートすることを可能にします トレンドAiインジケーターは、主要なシグナル以外にも、プルバックやリトレースメント中に発生するセカンダリエントリポイントを識別し、トレーダーが確立されたトレンド内の価格修正を活用できるようにします。 重要な利点: *MT4およびMT5の仕事 *明確な買いまたは売りシグナル *再描画しません ·すべての資産で動作します 私はeaやセットをtelegram it詐欺で販売しないように注意してください。 すべての設定はここでブログで無料です。  重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ 私の他のプロダクトと同様、実質操作の監視はここに見つけることができます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 設定および入力: すべての
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
インディケータ
これまでに、 素晴らしいバックテスト結果、 驚くべき数値を持つ ライブ口座のパフォーマンス証明 、そして あらゆる場所での統計情報 がある取引インジケーターを購入し、しかし使用後に 口座を破綻させてしまった ことは何度ありますか？ シグナル単独を信用すべきではありません。そもそもなぜそれが表示されたのかを知る必要があります。そして、それこそがRelicusRoad Proの得意とすることです！ ユーザーマニュアル + 戦略 + トレーニングビデオ + VIPアクセス付きプライベートグループ + モバイル版利用可能 市場の見方を変える新しい方法 RelicusRoadは、FX、先物、仮想通貨、株式、指数に対応する、 世界で最も強力で最高の取引インジケーター であり、トレーダーが口座を 成長させる ために必要なすべての情報とツールを提供します。 初心者 から 上級者 まで、 すべてのトレーダー が成功できるよう、 テクニカル分析 と 取引計画 を提供します。 これは、将来の市場を 予測する のに十分な情報を提供する 主要な取引インジケーター です。私たちは、チャート上で意味をなさない複
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
インディケータ
Berma Bands (BBs) インジケーターは、市場のトレンドを特定して活用したいトレーダーにとって貴重なツールです。価格と BBs の関係を分析することで、トレーダーは市場がトレンド段階にあるか、レンジ段階にあるかを判断できます。 詳細については、[ Berma Home Blog ] をご覧ください。 バーマ バンドは、上部バーマ バンド、中部バーマ バンド、下部バーマ バンドの 3 つの異なる線で構成されています。これらの線は価格の周りにプロットされ、全体的な傾向に対する価格の動きを視覚的に表します。これらのバンド間の距離から、ボラティリティや潜在的な傾向の反転についての洞察を得ることができます。 バーマ バンドの線がそれぞれ離れると、市場が横ばいまたはレンジ相場の期間に入っていることを示すことがよくあります。これは、明確な方向性の偏りがないことを示しています。トレーダーは、これらの期間中にトレンドを特定するのが難しいと感じる可能性があり、より明確なトレンドが出現するまで待つ場合があります。 バーマ バンドの線が 1 本の線に収束すると、強いトレンド環境の兆候となること
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
インディケータ
FX Volume：ブローカー視点で捉える本物の市場センチメント クイック概要 トレード手法をさらに高めたいとお考えですか？ FX Volume は、リテールトレーダーやブローカーのポジション状況をリアルタイムで提供します。これは、COTのような遅延レポートよりもはるかに早く知ることができます。安定した利益を目指す方も、さらなる優位性を求める方も、 FX Volume は大きな不均衡を見極め、ブレイクアウトを確認し、リスク管理を洗練させるのに役立ちます。今すぐ始めて、実際の出来高データがどのように意思決定を変革するかを体感してください！ 1. FX Volume がトレーダーにとって非常に有益な理由 高精度の早期警戒シグナル • 各通貨ペアを売買しているトレーダー数を、他者よりも早く、ほぼリアルタイムで把握できます。 • FX Volume は、複数のリテールブローカーから得られる本物の出来高データを収集し、分かりやすい形式で提供する 唯一 のツールです。 強力なリスク管理 • ロングやショートの大きな偏り（インバランス）を特定し、潜在的なトレンド転換を見逃しません。ストップ
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
インディケータ
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
インディケータ
TPSproTrend PRO は、市場が実際に方向転換する瞬間を識別し、動きの開始時にエントリー ポイントを形成します。 価格が動き始めた直後に市場に参入し、すでに動き出した後に参入してはいけません。 インジケーター   シグナルを再描画せず、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを自動的に表示するため、取引が明確かつ視覚的かつ構造化されます。 説明書 RUS   -   MT4 バージョン 主な利点 再描画のない信号。 すべての信号は固定です。 矢印が表示された場合 -     もう変化したり消えたりすることはありません。 誤ったシグナルのリスクなしに、安定したデータに基づいて取引の決定を下すことができます。 既製の買い/売りエントリーポイント このインジケーターは、取引を開始するのに最適なタイミングを自動的に決定し、チャート上に矢印で表示します。 推測や主観的な分析は不要。明確なシグナルだけです。 自動ストップロスとテイクプロフィットゾーン 信号の直後に次のものが表示されます: エントリーポイント リスク制限ゾーン（ストップロス） 利益確定ゾーン これにより、
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
インディケータ
私たちはあなたにトレンド取引の世界でゲームのルールを変える革命的な指標を提示します。 指標は、パフォーマンスを再考し、前例のない高さにあなたの取引経験を高めるように設計されています。 私たちの指標は、競合他社とは一線を画す高度な機能のユニークな組み合わせを誇っています。 "実質の価格設定要因"の先端技術は最も困難で、揮発市況の最高の安定性を保障する。 不安定なパターン、壊れた指標に別れを告げ、意識的で制御された取引を歓迎します。 指標は単なる美しい絵ではありません！ 指標は、トレーダーの側にオッズをシフトし、それによって利益を得る必要があります。 インジケータ信号（完全自動モード）に基づいて取引結果に慣れる： https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/2339244 AceTrendは、rbtiバージョンによるトレンド指標のランキングで第一位にランクされています。 インターネット上の"AceTrend trend indicatorのテスト"に関する情報を検索することで、詳細を調べることができます。 AceTrend-取引における最大の収益性と制御。 私たちの指標
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
インディケータ
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT4のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間:すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイムフ
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
インディケータ
現在33％オフ 初心者にもエキスパートトレーダーにも最適なソリューション このインジケーターは独自の機能と新しい公式を多数内蔵しており、ユニークで高品質かつ手頃な取引ツールです。このアップデートでは、2つの時間枠ゾーンを表示できるようになります。より長いTFだけでなく、チャートTFとより長いTF（ネストゾーンを表示）の両方を表示できます。すべてのSupply Demandトレーダーの皆さんのお気に召すはずです。:) 重要情報の公開 Advanced Supply Demandの可能性を最大化するには、 https://www.mql5.com/ja/blogs/post/720245 にアクセスしてください。   エントリーまたはターゲットの正確なトリガーポイントを正確に特定できれば取引がどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。新しい基盤となるアルゴリズムに基づいて構築されているため、買い手と売り手の間の潜在的な不均衡をさらに簡単に特定できます。これは、最も強い需要と供給のゾーンと、過去のパフォーマンス（古いゾーンを表示）がグラフィカルに表現されるためです。これらの機能は、最適な
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
インディケータ
これはMT5のインジケーターで、再描画なしで取引に参入するための正確なシグナルを提供します。 外国為替、暗号通貨、金属、株式、インデックスなど、あらゆる金融資産に適用できます。かなり正確な見積もりを提供し、取引を開始して終了するのに最適な時期を教えてくれます。1つのシグナルを処理しただけでインジケーターの元が取れた例の 動画 （6:22）をご覧ください。Entry PointsPro インジケーターの助けを借りたほとんどのトレーダーの最初の1週間の結果が改善しています。 Telegramグループ に登録してください。Entry Points Proインジケーターのメリットは次の通りです。 再描画のないエントリーシグナル 再描画されるインジケーターでは一度表示されたシグナルが削除されて大きな金銭的損失につながることがありますが、これと異なり、表示されて確認されたシグナルは消えることがありません。 エラーなしの取引開始 インジケーターアルゴリズムによって取引を開始する（資産を売買する）理想的な瞬間を見つけることができます。それを使用するすべてのトレーダーの成功率が向上します。 あら
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
インディケータ
このダッシュボードは、選択されたシンボルの最新の利用可能なハーモニックパターンを表示するので、時間を節約し、より効率的に /   MT4バージョン 。 無料インジケーター：   Basic Harmonic Pattern インジケーター列 Symbol ： 選択したシンボルが表示されます。 Trend ：   強気または弱気 Pattern ： パターンの種類（ガートレー、バタフライ、バット、カニ、サメ、サイファー、ABCD） Entry ： エントリー価格 SL： ストップロス価格 TP1： 1回目の利食い価格 TP2： 2回目の利食い価格 TP3:   3回目の利食い価格 Current price :   現在値 Age (in bars):    最後に描画されたパターンの年齢 主な入力項目 Symbols:   "28 Major Currency Pairs "または "Selected Symbols "から選択。 Selected Symbols:   カンマで区切られた監視したいシンボル（"EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD"）。ブローカーがペアに接
Volatility Master MT5
INTRAQUOTES
インディケータ
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
インディケータ
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
インディケータ
マトリックスアローインジケーターMT5は、すべてのシンボル/商品（外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックス、株式）で使用できる100％再描画されていないマルチタイムフレームインジケーターに続くユニークな10in1トレンドです。マトリックスアローインジケーターMT5は、初期段階で現在のトレンドを判断し、最大10の標準インジケーターから情報とデータを収集します。 平均方向移動指数（ADX） 商品チャネルインデックス（CCI） クラシック平研アシキャンドル 移動平均 移動平均収束発散（MACD） 相対活力指数（RVI） 相対力指数（RSI） 放物線SAR ストキャスティクス ウィリアムズのパーセント範囲 すべてのインジケーターが有効な買いまたは売りシグナルを与えると、対応する矢印がチャートに印刷され、次のろうそく/バーの開始時に強い上昇トレンド/下降トレンドを示します。ユーザーは、使用するインジケーターを選択し、各インジケーターのパラメーターを個別に調整できます。マトリックスアローインジケーターMT5は選択されたインディケーターからのみ情報を収集し、それらのデータのみに基づいてアローを印刷
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
インディケータ
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
KT Momentum Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
インディケータ
KT Momentum Arrows インジケーターは、一方向への急激なボラティリティとバンドの乖離に基づいて計算される、瞬間的なブレイクアウトを検出するツールです。動きの強さとタイミングを捉えることに特化しており、モメンタムトレードに最適です。 価格が上部バンドを上抜けして終値が確定したときに買いシグナルが、下部バンドを下抜けしたときに売りシグナルが発生します。 バンドの広がりとボラティリティの両方に影響を与える「係数（Magnitude Coefficient）」が入力として用いられます。通貨ペアや時間軸に応じて最適な値を選定し、分析することが推奨されます。 主な特徴 リペイントなし！ モメンタムトレーダーにとって優れたエントリーツール。 勝率、平均利益、勝ち/負けなどのパフォーマンス分析機能付き。 デイトレード、スイングトレード、スキャルピングに対応。 入力パラメーター 履歴バー数:  インジケーター計算に使用するローソク足の数。 マグニチュード係数:  バンドの拡張とボラティリティ計測に使う単一の係数。 パフォーマンス分析:  利益傾向のラインを含む分析を表示/非表示に切
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.62 (55)
インディケータ
AtBot： どのように機能し、どのように使用するか ### どのように機能するか MT5プラットフォーム用の「AtBot」インジケーターは、テクニカル分析ツールの組み合わせを使用して売買シグナルを生成します。単純移動平均（SMA）、指数移動平均（EMA）、および平均真実範囲（ATR）インデックスを統合して取引機会を特定します。さらに、Heikin Ashiキャンドルを使用してシグナルの精度を向上させることもできます。 購入後にレビューを残すと、特別なボーナスギフトを受け取ります。 ### 主な機能： - 再描画なし： シグナルはプロット後に変更されません。 - 再描画なし： シグナルは一貫しており、変更されません。 - 遅延なし： 遅延なくタイムリーなシグナルを提供します。 - 多様な時間枠： あらゆる時間枠で使用可能で、取引戦略に合わせることができます。 ### 操作手順： #### 入力と設定： - firstkey (TrendValue)： トレンド検出の感度を調整します。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 売買シグナル生成の感度を定義します。 - ma
作者のその他のプロダクト
Perfect Entry Target Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
インディケータ
THE PERFECT ENTRY INDICATOR  Enter Trades Like a Pro With the Perfect Entry Indicator! No More Guesswork. Just Precision. Double-ZigZag + Fractal Confirmation = Only the Strongest Buy & Sell Setups. Are you tired of false signals, late entries, and endless chart confusion? The Perfect Entry Indicator was built to give traders crystal-clear entry points without hesitation. SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •···································
ReversalPower Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
インディケータ
REVERSAL POWER PRO The ONLY Indicator That Shows You Where Markets WILL Reverse - BEFORE They Move   WELCOME TO THE NEXT LEVEL OF TRADING PRECISION Tired of guessing where the market will turn?     Missing entries because you don't know where support/resistance REALLY is?     Getting stopped out at "fake" levels?     Wondering if your bias is correct before entering? What if you had:     Crystal-clear Supply/Demand Zones that markets RESPECT     Daily Bias Engine telling you market directio
FREE
Level 3 Power Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
5 (3)
インディケータ
LEVEL 3 POWER INDICATOR   The Professional’s Timing Masterpiece Stop guessing market turns. Start seeing them before they happen. ---   Are You Missing Out on Big Moves? Entering trades just before the market reverses? Unsure whether a trend is truly over—or simply pausing? Struggling with confidence when holding trades? You’re not alone. Most traders wrestle with these exact challenges… until they discover the Level 3 Power Indicator. ---   The Game-Changing “Traffic Light” Syst
FREE
SEER Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
インディケータ
SEER SPIKE DETECTOR The Ultimate Market-Reversal & Spike Forecasting Tool for Crash & Boom Indices, Forex & Synthetic Markets SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•                                                                                          
Advance Market Analysis Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
インディケータ
ADVANCED MARKET ANALYSIS INDICATOR        Overview of the Indicator This is not a simple indicator — it’s a multi-analysis predictive system. It combines: Volume Profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Fibonacci Extensions Pivot Levels (Daily, Weekly, 4H) Trend Determination (MA-based) Smart Money Concepts & Pattern Detection (basic placeholders for expansion) Prediction Engine (projects price forward for 1 hour) It gives you: Target Price Line (projection) Stop Loss Line (usually at Volume POC)
FREE
Omega One Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
インディケータ
OMEGA ONE SPIKE DETECTOR: Catch Every Explosive Move /Spikes with Surgical Precision   "I Used To Watch Spikes Fly By - Now I Catch Them Consistently Using Institutional Order Levels"   WATCHING 500-POINT SPIKE and not profiting?   ENTERING TOO LATE after the big move already happened?   GETTING STOPPED OUT right before the explosion? What If You Could See Spikes BEFORE They Happen - And Know Exactly Where to Enter? Introducing Omega One Spike Detector - The Only Tool That Combines Real-T
ZPower BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
1 (1)
インディケータ
ZPOWER BUY & SELL INDICATOR   Trade Smarter. Trade Confidently. Trade Profitably. Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Do you enter late and exit too early — leaving money on the table? It’s time to upgrade your strategy with the ZPOWER BUY & SELL INDICATOR, built with institutional-grade logic that helps you catch high-probability trade setups with precision.   Why ZPOWER is Different Unlike ordinary indicators that flood your charts with noise, ZPOWER is engineered with advanced
FREE
Smart SD Arrow indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
インディケータ
SMART SD ARROW INDICATOR  Trade Smarter, Not Harder: The Smart SD Arrow Indicator That Paints Clear Buy & Sell Signals Right On Your Chart!  Finally, an All-in-One Supply & Demand Tool That Doesn’t Just Draw Zones—It Gives You Precise, Actionable Entry Arrows. Stop Analyzing, Start Executing. Dear Trader, Let's be honest. You've tried indicators that draw complicated zones all over your chart. They look smart, but when it's time to pull the trigger, you're left with the same old question:
Premium PBKS indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
インディケータ
THE 4 GUARDIANS OF PROFIT BANKER 1.     LEVEL 3 POWER INDICATOR (The General) · Identifies MAJOR market turning points · Filters out noise and minor fluctuations · Only acts on significant high/low points 2.     ZIGZAG FRACTALS (The Confirmer) · Validates the Level 3 signals · Ensures swing point authenticity · Adds second-layer confirmation 3.     BOLLINGER BANDS (The Boundaries) · Identifies overextended price levels · Provides natural support/resistance zones · Ensures entries at op
Eternal Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
インディケータ
Eternal Spike Detector Pro - M5 Mastery System   HOW TO TRADE THIS SYSTEM   TRADING RULES For CRASH 500/900/1000: SELL SETUP: · Wait for RED DOWN ARROW to appear · Enter SELL at the close of the M5 candle where arrow appears · Stop Loss: 1.5x ATR above the entry high · Take Profit: 2-3x ATR below entry · Only trade maximum 7 signals per day For BOOM 500/900/1000: BUY SETUP: · Wait for GREEN UP ARROW to appear · Enter BUY at the close of the M5 candle where arrow appears · Stop Loss: 1.5
HolyGrail MostWanted Scanner Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
インディケータ
HolyGrail Most wanted Edition Overview   ATTENTION ALL TRADERS!  FINALLY UNVEILED: The "HolyGrail MostWanted" Indicator - Your All-in-One Institutional Trading Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•                                                                    
Daily Bias indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
インディケータ
INTRODUCING the Powerful Daily Bias Indicator  The Daily Bias Indicator Stop Guessing. Start Trading with Confidence. Tired of staring at your charts and not knowing if today is a buy day or a sell day? The Daily Bias Indicator does the heavy lifting for you. It scans the market using 7 powerful tools (EMA trend, RSI, MACD, ADX, Volume, Pivot Points & Price Action). It tells you in plain language: “TODAY: BUY ONLY” “TODAY: SELL ONLY” Or “NO CLEAR BIAS” (so you don’t waste money
FREE
Advance Price Predictor Guru Edition
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
インディケータ
THE ADVANCE PRICE PREDICTOR - GURU EDITION   Tired of Guesswork? Meet the AI-Powered "Almighty Predictor" – Pinpoints High-Probability Targets Before the Move, With Surgical Precision     Stop chasing pips. Start attracting them. Our proprietary algorithm fuses Multi-Timeframe Analysis + Smart Money Concepts + Real-Time Confluence Scoring to give you a clear, calculated edge on every trade.   Are You Constantly Wondering…   "Is this the top, or will it keep going?"   "Where should I real
FREE
Professional Double Top and Bottom Scanner MT5
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
インディケータ
PROFESSIONAL DOUBLE TOP/BOTTOM PATTERN SCANNER The Ultimate Reversal Trading System for Forex & Crypto Traders  TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING WITH INSTANT PATTERN RECOGNITION Are you tired of missing profitable reversal setups? Exhausted from staring at charts for hours, trying to spot double tops and bottoms? Frustrated with false breakouts and missed entries? What if I told you there's a professional-grade tool that:   SCANS ALL SYMBOLS AUTOMATICALLY - No more manual chart hunting   DRAWS PATTER
Price Predictor Pro
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
インディケータ
Price Predictor Pro Turn Market Patterns into Predictable Profits! Are you tired of guessing where the market will go next? With Price Predictor Pro , you’ll trade with confidence by spotting powerful chart patterns and receiving precise price projections —directly on your MT5 chart. What Price Predictor Pro Does: ️ Detects high-probability chart patterns like Double Tops, Double Bottoms, Head & Shoulders, Flags, Pennants, and more . ️ Instantly projects the next price target using adv
FREE
Sniper Eye Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
インディケータ
SNIPER SALES COPY Tired of Spraying and Praying? Get the Sniper's Edge with the Sniper Eye Indicator. From Trader to Tactician: Execute Trades with the Precision of a Market Sniper. The market is a battlefield. Most traders are like infantry—firing wildly, hoping a shot lands. They're plagued by noise, false signals, and emotional decisions that decimate their accounts. It's time to change your role. It's time to become a Sniper. Introducing the Sniper Eye Indicator for MetaTrader 5. This i
Advanced Pattern Recognizer Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
インディケータ
Unlock the Market's Hidden Blueprint with Advanced Pattern Recognizer Tired of staring at charts, struggling to spot high-probability trading opportunities? What if you had a professional analyst scanning the markets 24/7, drawing perfect trendlines, and calculating precise profit targets for you? Introducing Advanced Pattern Recognizer for MetaTrader 5 – Your Automated Technical Analysis Powerhouse. This isn't just another indicator. It's a sophisticated algorithmic engine designed to do the he
Bollinger Flipper indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
インディケータ
Introducing the Bollinger Flipper Indicator – Your Ultimate Trading Edge!   Are you tired of second-guessing your entries and exits? The Bollinger Flipper Indicator is here to flip the game in your favor.   Built with the power of Bollinger Bands + Level 3 Power System + ZigZag Fractals, this advanced tool is designed to spot high-probability buy & sell signals with precision. SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •································
Perfect Day Scalper Pro Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
インディケータ
Perfect Day Scalper Pro Your Daily 5-Point Routine for a 5-Figure Income. Price: $150 USD (Stop Chasing, Start Cashing) ---   One Trade. One Target. One Victory Lap. Your Day is Done. (Forget the 1000+ pip dreams that turn into 100+ pip losses. Real wealth is built on consistency, not complexity. What if your entire trading day was over in 15 minutes, with a single, high-probability trade that hands you a clean, professional profit? Welcome to the Perfect Day Scalper.) ---   What is The
Daily Decider BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
インディケータ
THE DAILY DECIDER BUYSELL PRO INDICATOR OVERVIEW Unlock the Market's Daily Secret: The Daily Decider BuySell Indicator is Here! Tired of analysis paralysis? Struggling with false signals and noisy markets? What if you could know the market's primary intention within the first few hours of the day and trade with unwavering confidence? Introducing the Daily Decider BuySell Indicator for MetaTrader 5. Pro Tip: Never Miss the first signal of the day This isn't just another indicator cluttering yo
Spartan Arrow Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
インディケータ
UNLEASH THE SPARTAN-ARROW SPIKE DETECTOR The Ultimate Boom & Crash Trading Weapon That Never Sleeps --- ️ THIS IS NOT JUST AN INDICATOR - IT'S YOUR PERSONAL 300 SPARTAN ARMY SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•                                                                    
HolyGrail MotherBar Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
インディケータ
The Holy Grail MotherBar Indicator: Your Ultimate Path to Consistent Trading Profits   The Problem With Every Other Indicator You've Tried Let me guess - you've spent countless hours and hundreds (maybe thousands) of dollars on indicators that promise the world but deliver mediocre results. You've tried: · Lagging indicators that tell you what already happened · Over-optimized systems that work in backtests but fail in live markets · Complex setups with 20+ confusing lines on your chart · "S
DayTrader Premium Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
インディケータ
DAY TRADER PLUS: The Institutional Order Flow System   Finally See Where Banks Place Their Orders - And Profit With Them   ARE YOU SICK OF THIS? "I entered the trade at what seemed like the perfect time... only to watch price reverse immediately and hit my stop loss." "I took profits too early, then watched the market run another 100 pips without me." "I have no idea where to place my stop loss or take profit - it feels like guessing." What if you could eliminate the guesswork forever?
HolyGrail Premium System Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
インディケータ
HolyGrail Premium System: The Ultimate Supply & Demand Trading Solution   Finally Discover the "Unfair Advantage" That Professional Traders Have Been Using For Years "I went from inconsistent guessing to precision trading with 83% accuracy once I started combining multi-timeframe confirmation with institutional order flow zones" Note: After purchase, Contact me for the trading Manual and secret trading recipe. SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •
DayTrader Premium System Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
インディケータ
DayTrader Premium System Indicator: Complete Trading Mastery The DayTrader Premium System Indicator represents the culmination of institutional trading methodology made accessible to retail traders. By combining order block analysis, supply/demand zone identification, and multi-factor confirmation, it provides a comprehensive framework for consistent profitability. This isn't just another indicator—it's a complete trading system that bridges the gap between retail and institutional trading cap
Premium Breakouts Scanner Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
インディケータ
Premium Breakout Scanner Indicator: Your Institutional-Grade Breakout Trading System   DISCOVER HIGH-PROBABILITY BREAKOUTS BEFORE THEY HAPPEN THIS IS A FOUR-CANDLE BREAKOUT STRATEGY/SYSTEM WITH 70%+ ACCURACY . SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•                                                                    
Pattern 123 Pro Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
インディケータ
PATTERN 123 PRO - REVOLUTIONARY TRADING SIGNALS INDICATOR     WHY 98% OF TRADERS FAIL - AND HOW WE FIXED IT Traders lose money not because they can't read charts, but because they can't filter NOISE from REAL OPPORTUNITIES. They see patterns everywhere, but which ones actually work? Which signals are still valid by the time they spot them? SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•
Inside Bar Dominator Indicator and Scanner
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
インディケータ
UNLOCK THE 4-CANDLE SECRET: Trade Like a PRO with "Inside Bar Dominator"   ATTENTION ALL TRADERS! Are you tired of: · Losing trades from false breakouts? · Missing entries because you're stuck analyzing charts? · Complex indicators that give conflicting signals? · Struggling to find clear stop loss and take profit levels? What if I told you there's ONE pattern that institutions use... that appears EVERY DAY on EVERY timeframe... and gives you BOTH bullish AND bearish setups automatically?
Professional PinBar Reversal Scanner MT5
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
インディケータ
PIN BAR POWER REVERSAL SCANNER MT5   UNLOCK THE SECRET OF INSTITUTIONAL TRADING WITHOUT THE HEDGE FUND BUDGET What If I Told You There's a Way to Spot Reversals BEFORE They Happen? Professional traders know: Pin bars at key levels are where fortunes are made. The institutions use them. The smart money follows them. And now, YOU can trade them with surgical precision. ---SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •········································
Reversal Entry Pro Indicator and Scanner
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
インディケータ
REVERSAL ENTRY PRO INDICATOR The Smart Money's Secret Weapon for Pinpointing Extreme Reversal Zones INTRODUCTION: THE TRADER'S DILEMMA Every trader knows the frustration: You see a market reaching extremes, but when do you enter? How do you distinguish between a minor pullback and a major trend reversal? Where do you place your stop loss that's neither too tight nor too wide? SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信