Ma Cross T

Ma Cross T – Automated Trend-Following Trading Robot

Ma Cross T is a fully automated trend-following trading robot developed for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify and trade market trends using a Moving Average crossover strategy.

The robot continuously analyzes price data and automatically opens BUY or SELL positions when a confirmed crossover occurs between a fast and a slow moving average. This approach helps capture sustained market momentum while avoiding emotional or manual trading errors.

Key Features

Moving Average Crossover Logic
Trades are executed when a fast moving average crosses above or below a slow moving average, signaling potential trend changes.

Fully Automated Execution
No manual intervention is required once the robot is attached to a chart and auto-trading is enabled.

Risk Management Controls
Supports Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, fixed lot size or risk-based position sizing for controlled trading.

New-Bar Trading Logic
Trades are placed only on completed candles, reducing false signals and market noise.

One-Trade-at-a-Time Protection
Prevents over-trading by managing a single position per symbol.

Trading Style

Strategy Type: Trend-Following

Trading Frequency: Moderate

Timeframes: M5 to H1 (user configurable)

Markets: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto (broker dependent)

Advantages

Simple and transparent trading logic

No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage

Suitable for beginners and experienced traders

Works on any symbol with sufficient liquidity

Recommended Usage

For best results, it is recommended to:

Test the robot in Strategy Tester before live use

Use proper risk management settings

Apply it during trending market conditions
