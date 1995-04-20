SMC Scanner v4

- Non-repaint, No lag

Introduction

Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategy was initially popularized the Inner Circle Trading (ICT) method which is claimed to be the evolved version of the SMC. 

Essentially, SMC Assumptions the concept that market makers, including institutions such as banks and hedge funds, play a deliberate role in complicating trading efforts for retail traders.

Under the Smart Money Concepts framework, retail traders are advised to construct their strategies around the activities of the "smart money," denoting the capital controlled by these market makers.

The core concept involves replicating the trading behavior of these influential entities, with a particular focus on variables such as supply, demand dynamics, and structural aspects of the market. Therefore, as an SMC trader, you will carefully consider these elements when making trading decisions, aligning your approach with the sophisticated techniques of prominent market figures. Taking this perspective and closely monitoring the actions of market makers, SMC traders strive to create favorable conditions in their trading activities, aiming to exploit market movements caused by smart money.

SMC Scanner makes trade by smart money concept so simple and easy.


SMC Scanner Indicator

It is easy for a trader to recognize patterns on scanner chart by scanning many charts and time frames in same time without trader's mistake in SMC calculations. This indicator can automatically scan all symbols and time frames to find possible patterns in one chart.

Scan and calculations recognition are completely done by SMC Scanner indicator; All you do is "press the scan button". It sends alert and push notification on your mobile.

Advantages

      - Lifetime update free

      - Non-repaint

      - No lag


How To Work

Default setting is best practice and you can just add it on chart and use SMC Scanner indicator, then you have signals by clear signal to decide a strong trade.

