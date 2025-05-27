VWAP Signal
- インディケータ
- Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
- バージョン: 1.1
Free Until 1st Jan 2026
VWAR 2.2 (Volume Weighted Average Roadmap) is an advanced institutional-grade MT5 indicator that brings you the most powerful multi-timeframe VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) analysis—plus filtered trade signals using robust trend and momentum confirmations.
Key Features:
-
Multi-Timeframe VWAP Lines:
Plots Daily, Weekly, and Monthly VWAP levels for instant market structure insight.
-
Dynamic Buy/Sell Signals:
-
Big, bold colored arrows indicate confirmed buy or sell opportunities, triggered by:
-
Price crossing the VWAP
-
Trend filter: SMMA(180)
-
Momentum filter: EMA(20)
-
Recent SMMA(9/50) crossover (user adjustable “confirmation window”)
-
-
Gray arrows highlight all raw VWAP crosses even when strict confirmation isn’t met—so you never miss an opportunity for discretionary trading or study.
-
-
All-in-one display:
Visualizes all entries, exits, and market pivots directly on the chart—no external tools needed.
-
User Controls:
Select which VWAP timeframes to plot, and adjust the MA crossover lookback window for your preferred level of confirmation strictness.
Who’s It For?
VWAR 2.2 is ideal for:
-
Scalpers, day traders, swing traders
-
Trend-following and mean-reversion traders
-
Discretionary or systematic approaches
-
Anyone who wants institutional VWAP logic plus pro-level signal confirmation!
What's New in VWAR 2.2
-
Signal Flexibility:
Now plots a signal arrow on every price cross of Daily, Weekly, and Monthly VWAPs—never miss a move!
-
Advanced Confirmation Logic:
-
Big colored arrows only show when all confirmations are met (VWAP cross, SMMA(180) trend, EMA(20) momentum, SMMA(9/50) crossover within a user-set window).
-
Gray (smaller) arrows show all other VWAP crosses, even when confirmations fail—so you always see market context.
-
-
Customizable Confirmation Window:
User can set how many candles back to check for the SMMA(9/50) cross, letting you choose strictness vs. signal frequency.
-
Visual Overhaul:
-
Arrow size/color clearly distinguishes strong signals from raw VWAP crosses.
-
All features can be toggled for daily, weekly, or monthly signals.
-
-
Bug Fixes & Optimizations:
-
Smoother display and buffer management for MT5,
-
No missing plots or signal delays,
-
Fast, light-weight, and robust on all chart timeframes.
-