Fractal Model


Fractal Model Indicator for Metatrader , meticulously crafted around the renowned Fractal Model by TTrades.

This powerful tool empowers traders to navigate price action with precision, leveraging multi-timeframe analysis to anticipate momentum shifts, swing formations, and trend continuations. Designed for MetaTrader , the Fractal Model Indicator combines advanced algorithmic insights with customizable features, making it an essential addition for traders seeking to capitalize on expansive market moves.


Key Features:

    Fractal Model Foundation: Built on TTrades’ cyclical price movement framework, the indicator identifies key moments of expansion by analyzing higher timeframe (HTF) closures alongside lower timeframe (LTF) confirmations, ensuring alignment with market dynamics.

    Bias Selection: Customize your trading approach by selecting bullish, bearish, or neutral bias. The indicator adapts to display setups that align with your chosen market outlook, enhancing decision-making clarity

    Higher Timeframe (HTF) Candles (PO3): Visualize critical HTF candles (PO3) directly on your lower timeframe chart, providing a clear perspective of overarching market structure without switching timeframes.

    Time Filters: Tailor your analysis with three adjustable time filters to focus on specific market sessions or volatility periods, ensuring relevance to your trading style and asset.

    TTFM Labels (C2/C3/C4): Track setup validity with intuitive labels for key candles (C2, C3, C4). 

    Candle Equilibrium (EQ): Identify the 50% levels of HTF ranges, marking premium and discount zones to highlight optimal entry and exit points based on price balance.

    T-Spot Identification: Pinpoint high-probability reversal or continuation zones where HTF wicks are expected to form, aligning LTF trades with the broader market narrative for enhanced accuracy.

    Change in State of Delivery (CISD): Detect trend reversals by marking significant highs or lows where price closes beyond the opening, confirming shifts from bullish to bearish or vice versa.

    Projections: projected levels  forecasting future price targets for re-balancing, redelivery, or exhaustion, giving traders a strategic edge.

    Countdown to HTF Close: Stay ahead with a real-time countdown timer displaying the time until the next HTF candle close, enabling precise timing for trade entries and exits.

    Alerts:  alert when new Fractal Model formed , new CISD, T-spot touched


    Other:

    Bias , HTF candles , CISD and Tmefilter can be switch on / off via buttons on the chart.

    Customize object colors ans style








    Produtos recomendados
    Mario Order Blocks
    Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
    Indicadores
    Mario Order Block Indicator Overview The Professional Order Block Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and displays institutional order blocks on your chart. Based on smart money concepts, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability support and resistance zones where institutional traders have placed significant orders. Key FeaturesAutomatic Order Block Detection Identifies bullish and bearish order blocks based on pivot point analysis Uses so
    Gino Renko
    Stephane, Andr Valette
    1 (1)
    Indicadores
    Another renko-based indicator. It returns different usable values ​​for an EA, and is directly displayed on the main chart. Its setting is very simple: The size of the renko The number of bars taken into account The falling color The color on the rise Returned values: Buffer 0 : Value of the middle Buffer 1 : Value of the Top Buffer 2 : Value of the Bottom Buffer 3 : Direction of renko (0.0 for top ; 1.0 for bottom) Buffer 4 : Ratio of the renko, for example, if it is twice, 3 times, ro more of
    ATR HeikenAshi by Gerega
    Illia Hereha
    Indicadores
    O   Indicador ATR Baseado em Heiken Ashi   é uma ferramenta única de análise de volatilidade que combina o   Average True Range (ATR)   com os cálculos das   velas Heiken Ashi , proporcionando uma medição mais estável e confiável da volatilidade do mercado. Ao contrário do ATR tradicional, que usa velas padrão, este indicador aplica a fórmula Heiken Ashi para filtrar o ruído do mercado e fornecer sinais mais claros. Principais recursos: •   Cálculo do ATR baseado em Heiken Ashi   – oferece uma
    FREE
    Advanced 4xZeovo MT5 Indicator
    Muhammad Ismail
    Indicadores
    Advanced 4xZeovo MT5 Indicator (MetaTrader 5)   Product Description  4xZeovo is a powerful trading indicator system monitoring 24/7 financial markets. Metatrader5 tool designed to find the best buying/selling opportunities and notifies the user.    Making life easy for traders in helping with the two most difficult decisions with the use of advanced innovate trading indicators aiming to encourage users to hold the winning positions and take profit at the best times.    Equipped with a unique tra
    Owl Smart Levels MT5
    Sergey Ermolov
    4.03 (32)
    Indicadores
    Versão MT4  |  FAQ O Indicador Owl Smart Levels é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a estrutura de onda correta do mercado e níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Chat privado d
    Mathematical predictionn
    Mikhail Bilan
    Indicadores
    This indicator uses a mathematical calculation algorithm . This algorithm calculates the remainder between the updated model and the actual values and produces the possible progress of the graph on the graph. It is not a super prophet in trading, but it is very good for the trader when entering the market and to analyze it before entering. Applicable for all currencies. Данный индикатор использует алгоритм математических вычислений . Данный алгоритм вычисляет остаток между обновленной моделью и
    Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
    Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
    Indicadores
    STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
    Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
    Anton Serozhkin
    Indicadores
    ##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
    Renko Plus
    Eadvisors Software Inc.
    Indicadores
    Com o Renko Plus você consegue utilizar os recursos na funcionalidade Indicador, basta adicioná-lo ao gráfico do Metatrader5.             O gráfico Renko é um tipo de gráfico, desenvolvido pelos japoneses, que é construído usando o movimento de preços em vez de preços e intervalos de tempo padronizados, como a maioria dos gráficos. Acredita-se que tenha o nome da palavra japonesa para tijolos, "renga", já que o gráfico se parece com uma série de tijolos.             Um novo tijolo
    Trend pointer mt5
    Andrey Kozak
    Indicadores
    An indicator for accurately determining price reversal points on all timeframes and all currency pairs. With the help of technical analysis of the market and mathematical diagnostic models, this indicator determines the price reversal points and the current trend direction with great efficiency. The indicator displays this information on the chart in the form of arrows and lines. The arrows show the trend reversal points and the lines show the current trend direction. INDICATOR trades in real t
    Alpha B3 Renko Trader
    Renato Takahashi
    Experts
    O Alpha B3 Renko Trader  é um robô especialista para negociação no Bovespa B3  (miniíndice e minidólar) que une a análise de candlesticks do gráfico Renko (calculado internamente, sem imagens gráficas) com a estratégia Alpha B3 . O robô permite configurar, para os sinais de entrada, o tamanho do brick do gráfico Renko, bem como um número de candlesticks para análise. Além disso, você deve configurar os stops fixos, em pontos. O robô permite também a configuração de funções, tais como número de c
    All about ICT time and price
    Minh Truong Pham
    Indicadores
    All about time and price by ICT. This indicator provides a comprehensive view of ICT killzones, Silver Bullet times, and ICT Macros, enhancing your trading experience.  In those time windows price either seeks liquidity or imbalances and you often find the most energetic price moves and turning points. Features: Automatic Adaptation: The ICT killzones intelligently adapt to the specific chart you are using. For Forex charts, it follows the ICT Forex times: In EST timezone: Session: Asia: 20h00-0
    Cosmic Scalper
    Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
    Indicadores
    Cosmic Scalper – MT5 A multi-layer momentum engine designed to track short-, medium- and long-range volatility shifts. It plots three pairs of dynamic trend lines: Cosmic Pulses (bullish drift) and Nebula Surges (bearish drift). These lines adjust using ATR-based quantum ranges, galactic high/low scans, and trend-biased filtering. When strength conditions align, the indicator prints Nova Buy or Supernova Sell dots, factoring wick structure, volatility bursts, candle body expansion, future midpo
    Hull Heikin Ashi Smoothed
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    Indicadores
    Os candles do tipo Heikin Ashi são uma ferramenta poderosa para os traders, oferecendo uma visualização clara e suave das tendências do mercado. Diferente dos candles tradicionais, eles filtram o ruído do mercado, proporcionando uma visão mais limpa da direção e força do mercado, ajudando os traders a tomar decisões mais informadas. O indicador Hull Heikin Ashi Smoothed da Minions Labs leva isso um passo além, integrando a Hull Moving Average para maior suavização e precisão. Este indicador não
    DominoSync DoubleSix
    Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
    Indicadores
    DominoSync DoubleSix: Um Indicador Avançado para Negociações Mais Confiáveis DominoSync DoubleSix é um indicador avançado que ajuda os traders a identificar sinais de entrada mais confiáveis , analisando várias temporalidades e filtrando velas com baixo volume ou ranges atípicos. Os sinais de entrada são mostrados no histograma do indicador , permitindo uma análise mais clara e menos intrusiva no gráfico de preços. O Que Torna o DominoSync DoubleSix Único? Análise Multitemporal Avalia até 20 tem
    Noize Absorption Index
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    Indicadores
    Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
    Your Trend Friend
    Luigi Nunes Labigalini
    5 (1)
    Indicadores
    A tendência é sua amiga! Veja a cor do indicador e faça suas operações nessa direção. Ele não repinta. Ou seja, depois que cada candle se fecha, a cor dele é definitiva e não irá se alterar. Você pode focar em movimentos mais curtos e rápidos ou tendências mais longas, basta testar o que melhor se encaixa no seu operacional de acordo com o ativo e tempo gráfico usado. Altere o parâmetro de entrada "Length" e o indicador irá se adaptar automaticamente (quanto maior ele for, maior a tendência an
    Renko Charts Pro
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicadores
    Filtre pequenos movimentos de preço e concentre-se na tendência geral . O indicador de gráfico Renko ajudará você a filtrar pequenos movimentos de preço para que possa se concentrar na tendência geral. O preço deve se mover uma quantidade especificada para criar um bloco Renko. Isso facilita identificar a direção atual da tendência em que o preço está se movendo. Utilitário multifuncional : inclui 66+ funções  |   Entre em contato comigo  se tiver alguma dúvida  |    Versão para MT4 Nas configu
    Mine Farm
    Maryna Kauzova
    Experts
    Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
    AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Indicadores
    Uma das sequências numéricas é chamada de "Forest Fire Sequence". Foi reconhecida como uma das mais belas novas sequências. Sua principal característica é que essa sequência evita tendências lineares, mesmo as mais curtas. É esta propriedade que formou a base deste indicador. Ao analisar uma série temporal financeira, este indicador tenta rejeitar todas as opções de tendência possíveis. E somente se ele falhar, ele reconhece a presença de uma tendência e dá o sinal apropriado. Esta abordagem pe
    Alternative Tick Indicator
    Andrey Gladyshev
    Indicadores
    Индикатор показывает настроение слабой стороны и может использоваться как для внутридневной торговли, так и для скальпинга. Всё будет зависеть от контекста графика.   Этот индикатор строит ценовой график в виде блоков (вертикальных прямоугольников, занимающих три ценовых уровня каждый), чем-то напоминающих ренко бары. Принцип построения основан на определённом изменении уровней BID и ASK (пояснения на скрине). При установке индикатора основной график становится невидимым и на белом поле происх
    Cobra Arrow
    Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
    Indicadores
    The Cobra Arrow indicator is a precision-engineered signal tool designed for MT5 that identifies potential market turning points using a unique hybrid of volatility, momentum, and exhaustion dynamics. It visualizes trade opportunities directly on the chart through clear orange and magenta arrows positioned with adaptive ATR-based offsets for enhanced readability and context awareness. Internally, it blends short-term oscillator sensitivity with price strength evaluation to detect when momentum
    HMA Trend Professional MT5
    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    4.25 (4)
    Indicadores
    Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
    PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    4.84 (557)
    Indicadores
    Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
    Drawdown indicator
    Pascal Marmugi
    Indicadores
    # DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
    Heiken Ashii PRO
    Magdalena Estefania Colonna
    Indicadores
    HEIKEN ASHI PRO Advanced Trading Indicator for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW Heiken Ashi PRO is an advanced technical indicator developed specifically for MetaTrader 5, designed to provide clear and accurate trading signals through Heiken Ashi candlestick analysis and an automatic alert system. This indicator combines the traditional Heiken Ashi methodology with an intelligent trend reversal detection system, offering immediate visual signals for buy and sell trades. KEY FEATURES Custom Heike
    TRI Visualizer
    Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
    Indicadores
    TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
    Gino Renko EA
    Stephane, Andr Valette
    Experts
    Here is an EA based on the Renko indicator, it can be used with currencies, commodities, and forex. Just associate it with the corresponding graph. The indicator used for the EA is available here, but it is not necessary for its operation, they are 2 independent products: https://www.mql5.com/fr/market/product/87852?source=Site +Market+MT5+Indicator+Search+Rating006%3agino+renko Personally I don't like renko like EA, and I haven't done any tests to find out which configuration is the best. Th
    FDP Strong Point new
    Yauheni Dashevich
    Indicadores
    Este indicador mostra uma combinação de velas com base em dodge, Dodge e pin bar. A lógica do padrão é ficar do lado da força, depois da incerteza. O indicador é universal e útil para negociação de Opções Binárias, Forex, ETF, criptomoeda, ações. O indicador suporta prazos de M5 a MN, incluindo TF não padrão apresentado em MT5.(M5,M6,M10,M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1, MN). A capacidade de ativar e desativar o TF foi implementada. Alertas sonoros e Push. МТ4 https://www.
    Volality Index Scalper
    Lesedi Oliver Seilane
    5 (1)
    Indicadores
    Volality Index scalper indicator  Meant for Volality pairs such as Volality 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1 minute to the monthly timeframe the indicator is non repaint the indicator has 3 entry settings 1 color change on zero cross 2 color change on slope change 3 color change on signal line cross Orange line is your sell signal Blue line is your buy signal.
    Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
    Smart Trend Trading System MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.66 (56)
    Indicadores
    Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
    Divergence Bomber
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.96 (76)
    Indicadores
    Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.91 (33)
    Indicadores
    ***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
    FX Power MT5 NG
    Daniel Stein
    5 (28)
    Indicadores
    FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
    Atomic Analyst MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.19 (27)
    Indicadores
    Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
    Ich Khiem Nguyen
    3.29 (7)
    Indicadores
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
    Trend Screener Pro MT5
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.84 (99)
    Indicadores
    Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
    Azimuth Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (1)
    Indicadores
    PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
    Trend indicator AI mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (13)
    Indicadores
    O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
    Quantum TrendPulse
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (20)
    Indicadores
    Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
    Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4 (14)
    Indicadores
    Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
    Grabber System MT5
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.81 (21)
    Indicadores
    Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
    SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
    Devie Arevalo Montemayor
    5 (1)
    Indicadores
    SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
    ARIPoint
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    1 (1)
    Indicadores
    ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
    Trend Forecaster
    Alexey Minkov
    5 (7)
    Indicadores
    The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
    Meravith AUTO
    Ivan Stefanov
    5 (1)
    Indicadores
    Meravith Auto é uma versão automatizada do sistema de trading Meravith. O indicador consiste em uma linha de tendência que muda de cor. Quando é altista, é verde, e quando é baixista, é vermelha. Esta é a linha de suporte da tendência. Uma linha de liquidez, onde o volume altista é igual ao volume baixista. Uma linha de desvio altista triplo. Uma linha de desvio baixista triplo. Pontos roxos e azuis que indicam alto volume. O ponto roxo indica um volume superior à média em duas desvios, e o azul
    Berma Bands
    Muhammad Elbermawi
    5 (7)
    Indicadores
    O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
    Gartley Hunter Multi
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (11)
    Indicadores
    Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
    FX Volume MT5
    Daniel Stein
    4.79 (24)
    Indicadores
    FX Volume: Vivencie o Verdadeiro Sentimento de Mercado sob a Perspectiva de um Corretor Visão Geral Rápida Quer aprimorar sua abordagem de trading? FX Volume fornece insights em tempo real sobre como traders de varejo e corretores estão posicionados—bem antes de relatórios atrasados como o COT. Seja para buscar ganhos consistentes ou simplesmente ter uma vantagem mais clara no mercado, FX Volume ajuda você a detectar grandes desequilíbrios, confirmar rompimentos e aperfeiçoar sua gestão de ris
    Trend Flow PRO
    Aliaksandr Alferchyk
    Indicadores
    TREND FLOW PRO ajuda a identificar onde o mercado realmente muda de direção. O indicador destaca reversões de tendência e áreas onde os principais participantes do mercado voltam a entrar. As marcações BOS no gráfico representam mudanças reais de tendência e níveis-chave de timeframes superiores. Os dados do indicador não são redesenhados e permanecem no gráfico após o fechamento de cada candle. Principais elementos do indicador: BOS FLOW – ondas de tendência e mudanças reais de tendência. Repre
    ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    5 (1)
    Indicadores
    O indicador ACB Breakout Arrows fornece um sinal de entrada crucial no mercado ao detectar um padrão especial de rompimento. O indicador escaneia constantemente o gráfico em busca de um momento de consolidação em uma direção e fornece o sinal preciso logo antes do movimento principal. Obtenha o scanner de múltiplos ativos e múltiplos períodos aqui - Scanner para ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Principais recursos Níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit são fornecidos pelo indicador. Acompanha um painel Scan
    Atbot
    Zaha Feiz
    4.62 (55)
    Indicadores
    AtBot: Como funciona e como usá-lo ### Como funciona O indicador "AtBot" para a plataforma MT5 gera sinais de compra e venda usando uma combinação de ferramentas de análise técnica. Ele integra a Média Móvel Simples (SMA), a Média Móvel Exponencial (EMA) e o índice de Faixa Verdadeira Média (ATR) para identificar oportunidades de negociação. Além disso, pode utilizar velas Heikin Ashi para melhorar a precisão dos sinais. Deixe uma avaliação após a compra e receba um presente especial. ### Princ
    TrendLine PRO MT5
    Evgenii Aksenov
    4.67 (33)
    Indicadores
    The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
    TPSproTREND PrO MT5
    Roman Podpora
    4.74 (19)
    Indicadores
    O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
    Elliott Wave Trend MT5
    Young Ho Seo
    4 (4)
    Indicadores
    Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
    RelicusRoad Pro MT5
    Relicus LLC
    5 (24)
    Indicadores
    Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
    Quantum Trend Sniper
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.74 (53)
    Indicadores
    Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
    PZ Swing Trading MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    5 (5)
    Indicadores
    Swing Trading é o primeiro indicador projetado para detectar oscilações na direção da tendência e possíveis oscilações de reversão. Ele usa a abordagem de negociação de linha de base, amplamente descrita na literatura de negociação. O indicador estuda vários vetores de preço e tempo para rastrear a direção da tendência agregada e detecta situações nas quais o mercado está sobrevendido ou sobrecomprado em excesso e pronto para corrigir. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de prob
    Advanced Supply Demand MT5
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.5 (14)
    Indicadores
    Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
    Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.82 (22)
    Indicadores
    O Support And Resistance Screener está em um indicador de nível para MetaTrader que fornece várias ferramentas dentro de um indicador. As ferramentas disponíveis são: 1. Screener de estrutura de mercado. 2. Zona de retração de alta. 3. Zona de retração de baixa. 4. Pontos de Pivô Diários 5. Pontos Pivot semanais 6. Pontos Pivot mensais 7. Forte suporte e resistência com base no padrão harmônico e volume. 8. Zonas de nível de banco. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador de suporte e resistência
    Mais do autor
    Auto Orderblock with Break of Structure MT5
    Barend Paul Stander
    4.47 (17)
    Indicadores
    Auto Order Block with break of structure based on ICT and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Futures Break of Structure ( BoS )             Order block ( OB )            Higher time frame Order block / Point of Interest ( POI )    shown on current chart           Fair value Gap ( FVG ) / Imbalance   -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )    HH/LL/HL/LH  -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Choch  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Volume Imbalance     ,  MTF          vIMB Gap’s Power of 3 Equal High / Low’s  
    CRT Candle Range Theory
    Barend Paul Stander
    Indicadores
    Candle Range Theory - CRT Mark Candle Range Theory - CRT  bars on the chart. Options: choose between   2 bar CRT or  CRT that include inside bars Show higher time frame CRT on lower time frame chart show current time frame CRT on chart with higher time frame CRT Alert when new CRT has formed Show / Hide Labels Button Menu to select Options for more information on using Candle Range Theory - CRT look on X for @Romeotpt @SpeculatorFL Manual
    GoldBach
    Barend Paul Stander
    Indicadores
    Goldbach Power of Three Levels Indicator Based on Hopiplaka’s Goldbach Conjecture Framework   Unlock the hidden structure of price with the Goldbach Power of Three (PO3) Levels Indicator — a precision tool built directly from the principles in Hopiplaka’s bestselling book: "Goldbach Fundamentals: What Every ICT Trader Still Wants to Demystify" Available now at: https://hopiplaka.gumroad.com/   Indicator Features Dynamic PO3 Level Selection Choose your cycle size: 3, 9, 27, 81, 243, 729, 2187, 6
