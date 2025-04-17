Fractal Model


Fractal Model Indicator for Metatrader , meticulously crafted around the renowned Fractal Model by TTrades.

This powerful tool empowers traders to navigate price action with precision, leveraging multi-timeframe analysis to anticipate momentum shifts, swing formations, and trend continuations. Designed for MetaTrader , the Fractal Model Indicator combines advanced algorithmic insights with customizable features, making it an essential addition for traders seeking to capitalize on expansive market moves.


Key Features:

    Fractal Model Foundation: Built on TTrades’ cyclical price movement framework, the indicator identifies key moments of expansion by analyzing higher timeframe (HTF) closures alongside lower timeframe (LTF) confirmations, ensuring alignment with market dynamics.

    Bias Selection: Customize your trading approach by selecting bullish, bearish, or neutral bias. The indicator adapts to display setups that align with your chosen market outlook, enhancing decision-making clarity

    Higher Timeframe (HTF) Candles (PO3): Visualize critical HTF candles (PO3) directly on your lower timeframe chart, providing a clear perspective of overarching market structure without switching timeframes.

    Time Filters: Tailor your analysis with three adjustable time filters to focus on specific market sessions or volatility periods, ensuring relevance to your trading style and asset.

    TTFM Labels (C2/C3/C4): Track setup validity with intuitive labels for key candles (C2, C3, C4). 

    Candle Equilibrium (EQ): Identify the 50% levels of HTF ranges, marking premium and discount zones to highlight optimal entry and exit points based on price balance.

    T-Spot Identification: Pinpoint high-probability reversal or continuation zones where HTF wicks are expected to form, aligning LTF trades with the broader market narrative for enhanced accuracy.

    Change in State of Delivery (CISD): Detect trend reversals by marking significant highs or lows where price closes beyond the opening, confirming shifts from bullish to bearish or vice versa.

    Projections: projected levels  forecasting future price targets for re-balancing, redelivery, or exhaustion, giving traders a strategic edge.

    Countdown to HTF Close: Stay ahead with a real-time countdown timer displaying the time until the next HTF candle close, enabling precise timing for trade entries and exits.

    Alerts:  alert when new Fractal Model formed , new CISD, T-spot touched


    Other:

    Bias , HTF candles , CISD and Tmefilter can be switch on / off via buttons on the chart.

    Customize object colors ans style








