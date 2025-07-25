Daily Bias

Daily Bias Indicator with Statistics and Dashboard

Unlock the power of market bias analysis with the Multi-Timeframe Bias Indicator, a versatile tool designed for traders seeking a clear edge in the markets. This indicator provides actionable insights by displaying Daily Bias, Weekly Bias, and Custom Period Bias, enabling you to align your trades with the prevailing market direction across multiple timeframes and symbols.

Key Features:

  • Daily Bias Analysis: Identify the bullish, bearish, or neutral bias for the current trading day, helping you make informed intraday trading decisions.
  • Weekly Bias Analysis: Gain a broader perspective with the weekly market bias, perfect for swing traders or those planning longer-term strategies.
  • Custom Period Bias: Set your own custom timeframe to analyse market bias, offering flexibility for unique trading styles or specific market conditions.
  • Toggle Bias Timeframe via Button: Seamlessly switch between Daily, Weekly, and Custom Period biases with a user-friendly on-chart button, streamlining your analysis process.
  • On-Chart Bias Display: Visualize the market bias directly on your chart with clear, color-coded indicators for quick decision-making.
  • Bias Targets on Chart: Automatically plot key bias-based price targets (e.g., support/resistance levels or projected price zones) to guide your trade entries and exits.
  • Bias Statistics: Access detailed statistics, including historical bias accuracy and performance metrics, to evaluate the reliability of the bias signals.
  • Multi-Symbol & Multi-Timeframe Bias Dashboard: Monitor biases across multiple symbols and timeframes simultaneously with an intuitive dashboard, perfect for multi-asset traders or scalpers.
Bias Modes
  • Close above previous day High – bias PDH
  • Close below previous day Low – bias PDL 
  • Take out previous day Low but Close back in range – bias PDH
  • Take out previous day High but Close back in range – bias PDL
  • Take out previous day High and Low but Close back in range – No Bias

    Customization:

    • Choose between Daily, Weekly, or Custom Period bias modes.
    • Toggle timeframes effortlessly with an on-chart button.
    • Adjust display settings for bias visuals and target levels.
    • Configure the multi-symbol dashboard to track your preferred assets and timeframes.

    How It Works: The indicator is bases on TTrades Daily Bias logic and analyses price action and key market patterns to determine the directional bias for your selected timeframe. It then displays the bias, projects potential price targets, and provides statistical insights to validate the signal. The multi-symbol dashboard lets you monitor biases across various instruments, ensuring you never miss a trading opportunity.





     


    おすすめのプロダクト
    Volume Profile V6
    Andrey Kolesnik
    4.67 (3)
    インディケータ
    The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
    ChangePeriod MT5
    Kazuya Yamaoka
    インディケータ
    You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button,   saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at you
    Stratos Pali mt5
    Michela Russo
    4.5 (8)
    インディケータ
    Stratos Pali Indicator is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost ! Down
    Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5
    Mykola Khandus
    インディケータ
    Overview Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5 is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates smoothed candlestick charting with a dynamic exit strategy and a customizable trend filter to deliver clear buy and sell signals. The indicator is designed to improve trend detection and signal reliability by reducing market noise. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev Get 10% OFF on manual
    History Pattern Search mt5
    Yevhenii Levchenko
    インディケータ
    インディケータは現在のクオートを作成し、これを過去のものと比較して、これに基づいて価格変動予測を行います。インジケータには、目的の日付にすばやく移動するためのテキスト フィールドがあります。 オプション: シンボル - インジケーターが表示するシンボルの選択; SymbolPeriod - 指標がデータを取る期間の選択; IndicatorColor - インジケータの色; HorisontalShift - 指定されたバー数だけインディケータによって描画されたクオートのシフト; Inverse - true は引用符を逆にします。false - 元のビュー。 ChartVerticalShiftStep - チャートを垂直方向にシフトします (キーボードの上下矢印)。 次は日付を入力できるテキストフィールドの設定で、「Enter」を押すとすぐにジャンプできます。
    Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart
    Sergey Andreev
    3.53 (19)
    インディケータ
    This indicator allows you to enjoy the two most popular products for analyzing request volumes and market deals at a favorable price: Actual Depth of Market Chart Actual Tick Footprint Volume Chart This product combines the power of both indicators and is provided as a single file. The functionality of Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart is fully identical to the original indicators. You will enjoy the power of these two products combined into the single super-indicator! Below is
    Premium level Pro
    Dmitriy Kashevich
    インディケータ
    プレミアムレベルは、正しい予測の精度が80％を超える独自の指標です。 この指標は、最高のトレーディングスペシャリストによって2か月以上テストされています。 あなたが他のどこにも見つけられない作者の指標！ スクリーンショットから、このツールの正確さを自分で確認できます。 1は、1キャンドルの有効期限を持つバイナリーオプションの取引に最適です。 2はすべての通貨ペア、株式、商品、暗号通貨で機能します 手順： 赤い矢印が表示されたらすぐにダウントレードを開き、青い矢印が表示されたら閉じます。青い矢印の後に開くこともできます。 試してテストしてください！推奨設定はデフォルトです！ 日足チャートで最高の精度を示します！ インディケータは、2600 Pipsの収益性に対して、約10Pipsという非常に小さなマージンを使用します。
    US30NinjaMT5
    Satyaseelan Shankarananda Moodley
    インディケータ
    US30 Ninja is a 5 minute scalping indicator that will let know you when there is a trade set up (buy or sell). Once the indicator gives the trade direction, you can open a trade and use a 30 pip stop loss and a 30 pip to 50 pip take profit. Please trade at own own risk. This indicator has been created solely for the US30 market and may not yield positive results on any other pair. 
    Blahtech Market Profile MT5
    Blahtech Limited
    5 (10)
    インディケータ
    Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
    SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
    Ivan Butko
    インディケータ
    SMC Venom Model BPR インジケーターは、スマート マネー (SMC) コンセプトで取引するトレーダー向けのプロフェッショナル ツールです。価格チャート上の 2 つの主要なパターンを自動的に識別します。 FVG   (フェアバリューギャップ) は、3 本のローソク足の組み合わせで、最初のローソク足と 3 番目のローソク足の間にギャップがあります。ボリュームサポートのないレベル間のゾーンを形成し、価格修正につながることがよくあります。 BPR   (バランス価格範囲) は、2 つの FVG パターンの組み合わせで、「ブリッジ」を形成します。これは、価格がボリュームアクティビティの少ない動きで動くときに、ブレイクアウトしてレベルに戻るゾーンで、ローソク足の間にギャップを作成します。 これらのパターンは、大規模な市場プレーヤーと一般参加者の相互作用が発生するチャート上のボリュームと価格動向の分析に基づいて、トレーダーが主要なサポート/レジスタンス レベル、ブレイクアウト ゾーン、エントリ ポイントを識別するのに役立ちます。 インジケーターは、長方形と矢印の形でパターンを視覚
    Noize Absorption Index
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    インディケータ
    Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
    Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds MT5
    Libertas LLC
    インディケータ
    Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds   adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests,   Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC)   is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the
    Pro Gold System Indicator
    PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
    インディケータ
    ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
    Visual CrossPulse Dynamics Indicator
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    インディケータ
    Visual CrossPulse Dynamics: Trade with the Market's True Rhythm Unlock a new level of market insight with Visual CrossPulse Dynamics, a sophisticated trading indicator designed to adapt to ever-changing volatility and reveal the true direction of the trend. Are you tired of indicators that lag in fast-moving markets or give false signals during consolidation? The Visual CrossPulse Dynamics indicator solves this problem by using an advanced, adaptive algorithm that intelligently adjusts to the m
    WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    インディケータ
    Welcome to the Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition indicator that is focused to detect advanced patterns. The Gartley pattern, Bat pattern, and Cypher pattern  are popular technical analysis tools used by traders to identify potential reversal points in the market. Our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator is a powerful tool that uses advanced algorithms to scan the markets and identify these patterns in real-time. With our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator, you ca
    Pro Smart Spread Timer
    Daiki Watanabe
    インディケータ
    「スプレッドの急拡大で狩られる」のは、もう終わりにしましょう。 Pro Smart Spread Timer (Pro SST) は、日本のスキャルパーが開発した「設定不要」の次世代スプレッド監視ツールです。 最大の特徴は 「オート・キャリブレーション（自動調整）」 機能です。 チャートに適用した瞬間、過去のデータを分析して「その通貨ペアの平均スプレッド」を算出。その数値を元に、危険な拡大が発生した時だけピンポイントで警告します。   Pro SSTの強み: 設定不要:   EURUSDでも、ゴールドでも、ビットコインでも、チャートに入れるだけで最適な閾値を自動設定します。 スマート予測機能:   スプレッドの状態を色で直感的に伝えます。   白/銀:   安定（エントリー推奨）   金:   注意（少し広い）   赤:   危険（急拡大中・エントリー回避） 重ならないUI:   画面のピクセル数を計算し、価格レートや他のインジケーターと文字が被らないよう自動調整します。 CSVログ保存:   スプレッドの履歴を自動で保存し、後でブローカーの品質を分析できます。
    Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
    Anton Serozhkin
    インディケータ
    ##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
    TRI Visualizer
    Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
    インディケータ
    TRI Visualizer Enhanced - 熱力学的市場分析の革命 概要 TRI（Thermal Range Indicator）Visualizer Enhanced は、従来のテクニカル分析を超越した、物理学の熱力学理論を応用した革新的なマーケット分析インジケーターです。市場の価格変動を「熱力学的エネルギー」として捉え、これまで見落とされていた市場の微細な変化を高精度で検出します。 革新的な仕組み 1. デュアル計算エンジン クラシックTRIモード 基本公式： |終値-始値| + (高値-安値) ローソク足の実体とヒゲを統合した純粋なボラティリティ測定 シンプルで直感的、あらゆる市場環境で安定動作 熱力学的TRIモード（独自開発） 価格加速度 ：2次微分による価格変化の勢いを測定 出来高変化率 ：相対的な出来高の変化を動的に評価 ポジションエネルギー ：正規化された価格変動エネルギーを計算 熱力学的係数 ：物理学の熱力学法則を市場分析に応用 2. 高度な平滑化システム SMA（単純移動平均） ：基本的なノイズ除去 EMA（指数移動平均） ：最新データ重視の平滑化
    IceFX VelocityMeter Mini for MT5
    Norbert Mereg
    インディケータ
    IceFX VelocityMeter Mini is a very unique indicator on MetaTrader 4 platform which measures the speed of the Forex market . It is not a normal volume or other measurement indicator because IceFX VelocityMeter Mini is capable to understand market speed movements which are hidden in ticks and those valuable information cannot be read in an ordinary way from the candles. The software monitors the received ticks (frequency, magnitude of change) within a specified time range, analyzes these info and
    Advanced Trading Chaos
    Sergei Gurov
    5 (1)
    インディケータ
    Advanced Trading Chaos  The main purpose of the indicator is to help the trader detect the signals described by Bill Williams in his books to make a quick and correct trading decision. 1)Bullish/Bearish Reversal Bar(BDB) 2) Divergent Bar(DB) 3) Second Sage Signal — the third consecutive Awesome Oscillator bar  4) Working fractals (Fractals that worked above/below the red forehead  5) Three bar coloring modes 5.1) Coloring of bars according to the AO indicator (Including the squatting bar) 5.2
    Scalper Pivot
    Yosi Malatta Madsu
    インディケータ
    Scalper Pivot detects respectable small reversal areas that can be used to mark repeatable opportunity windows. For M1 timeframe. Setup/inputs: First, set one pip on price, e.g. EURUSD to 0.0001, USDJPY to 0.01, or XAUUSD to 0.1. Or select AUTO for autodetect common symbols. Set minimum and maximum range on pips, if you want scalp between 10 to 20 pips then set it to 10 and 20 respectively. Set detection window to any candle count you want. Set it too low or too high would be less accurate.
    PivotWave
    Jeffrey Quiatchon
    インディケータ
    Introducing PivotWave – your ultimate trading companion that redefines precision and market analysis. Designed with traders in mind, PivotWave is more than just an indicator; it’s a powerful tool that captures the pulse of the market, identifying key turning points and trends with pinpoint accuracy. PivotWave leverages advanced algorithms to provide clear visual signals for optimal entry and exit points, making it easier for traders to navigate volatile market conditions. Whether you are a begin
    AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
    Aleksej Poljakov
    インディケータ
    数列の一つに「森林火災数列」があります。これは、最も美しい新しいシーケンスの 1 つとして認識されています。その主な特徴は、このシーケンスが線形トレンドを回避することです。最短のものであってもです。この指標の基礎を形成したのはこのプロパティです。 財務時系列を分析する場合、この指標は可能なすべての傾向オプションを拒否しようとします。そして失敗した場合にのみ、トレンドの存在を認識し、適切なシグナルを発します。このアプローチにより、新しいトレンドの始まりの瞬間を正しく判断できます。ただし、偽陽性の可能性もあります。それらの数を減らすために、このインジケーターに追加のフィルターが追加されました。新しいバーが開くとシグナルが生成されます。いずれの場合も再描画は発生しません。 指標パラメータ: Applied Price   - 適用価格定数; Period Main   - インディケータのメイン期間、その有効な値は 5 ～ 60 です。 Period Additional   - 追加の期間。このパラメーターの有効な値は 5 ～ 40 です。 Signal Filter   - 追加の信号
    Eabotpro Signals
    Dany Abou Haidar
    インディケータ
    Eabotpro Signals v3.0 A professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to deliver high-precision trading signals with real-time notifications, trade management tools, and a clean interface. "Recommended Base time frame is 4H Fibo From input . and trade time frame 1 mint , and 5 mint " Key Features: High-Accuracy Signals : Optimized for precision and consistency across different market conditions. Smart Trade Panel : Displays entry price, targets, stop levels, performance stats, and profit trackin
    Power Candles MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (2)
    インディケータ
    Power Candles – あらゆる市場に対応した強度ベースのエントリーシグナル Power Candles は、Stein Investments が長年培ってきた強度分析を価格チャート上に直接反映します。価格だけに反応するのではなく、各ローソク足は実際の市場の強さに基づいて色分けされ、モメンタムの蓄積、強度の加速、明確なトレンド転換を瞬時に把握できます。 すべての市場に共通する単一ロジック Power Candles は すべての取引シンボル で自動的に動作します。現在のシンボルが Forex か非 Forex 市場かを自動判別し、内部で適切な強度モデルを適用します。 Forex および Gold ：FX Power のデルタ値を使用（絶対値レンジ最大 100） 指数、暗号資産、CFD ：IX Power の強度値を使用（絶対値レンジ最大 50） 必要な強度計算は Power Candles に直接組み込まれています。ローソク足のカラーリングやシグナルロジックに、追加のインジケーターは不要です。 価格ノイズではなく「強度状態」 各ローソク足は、以下の 9 つの明確に定義された強
    Fibo Channels
    Jeffrey Quiatchon
    インディケータ
    Fibo Daily Channel Indicator The  Indicator is a powerful tool for traders, providing precise daily support and resistance levels based on Fibonacci retracement and extension calculations. This indicator automatically draws key pivot points (PP, R1, R2, S1, S2) as well as additional extension levels (R3, R4, S3, S4), helping traders identify potential reversal and breakout zones with ease. It includes customizable alerts and push notifications, allowing traders to receive updates whenever the pr
    Magic Channel Scalper MT5
    Evgeny Belyaev
    インディケータ
    Magic Channel Scalper は、MetaTrader 5 ターミナルのチャネル インジケーターです。 このインジケーターを使用すると、最も可能性の高いトレンド反転ポイントを見つけることができます。 ほとんどのチャネル インジケーターとは異なり、Magic Channel Scalper は再描画しません。 アラート システム (アラート、電子メール、プッシュ通知) は、複数の取引商品を同時に監視するのに役立ちます。 インジケーターをチャートに添付すると、シグナルが出現するとアラートがトリガーされます。 当社のアラート システムを使用すると、単一のポジション開始シグナルを見逃すことはありません。 利点 スキャルピングに最適です。 トレンドの反転を特定するのに最適です。 初心者にも経験豊富なトレーダーにも適しています。 すべての時間枠で機能します。 インジケーターは再描画されません。 柔軟な警報システム。 グラフのカスタマイズ (線のサイズと色)。 推奨されるシンボル USDCAD、EURUSD、USDCHF、AUDNZD、AUDCAD、ゴールド。 使
    Moving Average Surfer
    Rowan Stephan Buys
    エキスパート
    Moving Average Surfer – MT5向け精密トレンドキャプチャ EA Moving Average Surfer は、正確なエントリー判断・効率性・自動リスク管理を求めるトレーダーのために設計された高度なエキスパートアドバイザーです。高速と低速の移動平均線を組み合わせたトレンド分析に加え、市場環境をさらに精査するための複数のフィルターを搭載し、高確率の取引セットアップだけを選び抜くことを目的としています。 RSI フィルターによるモメンタム判定、ATR ベースのストップロス／テイクプロフィット、資金を保護する動的ロット管理など、実践的な安全機能が豊富に組み込まれています。また、長期・短期を問わずあらゆる時間足で稼働でき、スキャルピングからスイングまで幅広い手法に対応します。ユニークなマジックナンバーにより複数チャート同時運用も安全に行えます。 規律ある自動売買と柔軟なカスタマイズ性を両立した Moving Average Surfer は、高確率エントリーを正確に捉えたいトレーダーに最適なソリューションです。
    Visual Titan Force Indicator
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    インディケータ
    Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
    Crash index scalping indicator
    David Chokumanyara
    インディケータ
    Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
    このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
    Smart Trend Trading System MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.67 (57)
    インディケータ
    このインジケーターを購入すると、プロ仕様のトレードマネージャーを無料で差し上げます。 まず第一に、このトレーディングシステムがノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグのインジケーターであることを強調する価値がある。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになっています。 オンラインコース、マニュアル、プリセットのダウンロード。 「スマートトレンドトレーディングシステム MT5」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的なトレーディングソリューションです。10以上のプレミアムインジケーターを組み合わせ、7つ以上の堅実なトレーディング戦略を備えており、多様な市場状況に対応する多目的な選択肢となっています。 トレンドフォロー戦略：トレンドを効果的に乗り越えるための正確なエントリーとストップロス管理を提供します。 リバーサル戦略：潜在的なトレンドの反転を特定し、トレーダーがレンジ相場を活用できるようにします。 スキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイトレードおよび短期取引のために設計されています。 安定性：すべてのインジケーターはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノ
    Divergence Bomber
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.96 (77)
    インディケータ
    このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を 無料 で提供しています： 各トレードを自動で管理し、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定し、戦略ルールに基づいてポジションを決済する補助ツール 「Bomber Utility」 様々な銘柄に合わせたインジケーターの設定ファイル（セットファイル） 「最小リスク」、「バランスリスク」、「待機戦略」 の3つのモードで使用できる Bomber Utility 用の設定ファイル このトレーディング戦略をすぐに導入・設定・開始できる ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル ご注意： 上記の特典を受け取るには、MQL5のプライベートメッセージシステムを通じて販売者にご連絡ください。 オリジナルのカスタムインジケーター 「Divergence Bomber（ダイバージェンス・ボンバー）」 をご紹介します。これは、MACDのダイバージェンス（乖離）戦略に基づいた 「オールインワン」型のトレーディングシステム です。 このテクニカルインジケーターの主な目的は、価格とMACDインジケーターの間に発生するダイバージェンスを検出 し、将来の価格の動きを示す
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.91 (35)
    インディケータ
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe は、Smart Money Concepts（SMC）に基づいて開発された リアルタイム市場分析ツール です。 本システムは、トレーダーがマーケットストラクチャーを体系的に分析し、市場全体の方向性をより明確に把握できるよう設計されています。 システムは複数の時間軸にわたり、 反転ポイント（Reversal Points）・主要ゾーン（Key Zones）・マーケットストラクチャー を自動的に解析します。さらに、 POI（Point of Interest）・ノーリペイントシグナル・Auto Fibonacci Levels を表示し、プルバックや反転ポイントを高精度で検出します。 リアルタイムシグナルとアラートにより、価格が主要ゾーンに到達したときや、ゾーン内で反転シグナルが発生した際に、重要な機会を逃すことはありません。 また、本システムは インジケーター と シグナルシステム の両方の機能を兼ね備えた 2-in-1ツール であり、ゾーン分析とリアルタイムエントリーシグナルを一体化しています。 さらに
    Atomic Analyst MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.19 (27)
    インディケータ
    まず第一に、この取引インジケーターは再描画されず、再描画されず、遅延しないことを強調する価値があります。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになります。 ユーザーマニュアル：設定、入力、戦略。 アトミックアナリストは、価格の強さとモメンタムを利用して市場でより良いエッジを見つけるためのPA価格アクションインジケーターです。ノイズや誤ったシグナルを除去し、取引ポテンシャルを高めるための高度なフィルターを備えています。複雑なインジケーターの複数のレイヤーを使用して、アトミックアナリストはチャートをスキャンし、複雑な数学的計算をシンプルなシグナルと色に変換します。これにより、どのような初心者トレーダーでも理解して使用し、一貫した取引の決定を行うことができます。 「アトミックアナリスト」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的な取引ソリューションです。プレミアムインジケーターとトップノッチの機能を1つの取引戦略に組み合わせ、すべてのタイプのトレーダーにとって汎用性のある選択肢にします。 デイリートレーディングとスキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイ
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
    Ich Khiem Nguyen
    3.29 (7)
    インディケータ
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - MetaTrader 5 用 ゴールド (XAU/USD) トレーディングシステム 真剣なトレーダーのために: 複数の市場分析要因を組み合わせた、構造化され、データ駆動型の方法論でゴールド取引に取り組みます。このツールは、あなたのゴールド取引分析をサポートするために構築されています。 限定価格の機会 これは、価格が上昇する前に Gold Sniper Scalper Pro を所有するチャンスです。 その後の購入 10 件ごとに $50 ずつ上昇します。 最終価格: $498 あなたの分析的優位性を定義する機能 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro は、深い洞察と明確な統計的優位性を提供するために設計された包括的なツールキットです: システム、入力のカスタマイズ、およびインジケーター使用時の注意事項を含む詳細なインジケーター使用ガイドは、以下の MQL 記事に記載されています。ドキュメントを参照してください。 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System o
    Game Changer Indicator mt5
    Vasiliy Strukov
    5 (6)
    インディケータ
    Game Changerは、あらゆる金融商品で使用できる革新的なトレンドインジケーターです。メタトレーダーを強力なトレンドアナライザーへと変貌させます。このインジケーターは再描画や遅延がありません。あらゆる時間枠で動作し、トレンドの特定、反転の可能性のシグナル、トレーリングストップ機能、そして迅速な市場反応のためのリアルタイムアラートを提供します。経験豊富なプロ、あるいは優位性を求める初心者の方でも、このツールは自信と規律を持ち、トレンドの根底にあるダイナミクスを明確に理解した上で取引を行うための力となります。 購入後すぐにご連絡いただくと、個人ボーナスを進呈いたします！強力なサポートとトレンドスキャナーインジケーターの無料コピーもご用意しておりますので、お気軽にプライベートメッセージでご連絡くださ. 私のEAやスペシャルセットはTelegramでは販売しておりません。Mql5のみで販売しており、セットファイルはこちらのブログでのみ公開し ております 。詐欺師にはご注意ください。他の方からセットを購入しないでください。 設定 トレンド変化時のアラートを有効にする - True/Fals
    FX Power MT5 NG
    Daniel Stein
    5 (28)
    インディケータ
    FX Power: 通貨の強弱を分析して、より賢い取引を実現 概要 FX Power は主要通貨と金の実際の強弱をあらゆる市場状況で理解するための必須ツールです。強い通貨を買い、弱い通貨を売ることで、 FX Power は取引の意思決定を簡素化し、高い確率の取引機会を見出します。トレンドを追従する場合でも、極端なデルタ値を使用して反転を予測する場合でも、このツールはあなたの取引スタイルに完全に適応します。ただ取引するだけではなく、 FX Power で賢く取引をしましょう。 1. なぜ FX Power がトレーダーにとって非常に有益なのか 通貨と金のリアルタイム強弱分析 • FX Power は主要通貨と金の相対的な強弱を計算し、マーケットダイナミクスに関する明確な洞察を提供します。 • どの資産がリードしているか、または後れを取っているかを監視して、取引するペアを賢く選びましょう。 マルチタイムフレームの包括的なビュー • 短期、中期、長期のタイムフレームで通貨と金の強弱を追跡し、マーケットトレンドに基づいて取引戦略を調整できます。 • スキャルピングからスイングトレード
    Azimuth Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (1)
    インディケータ
    発売プロモーション Azimuth Proは先着 100 名様限定で 299 ドルでご提供します。 最終価格は 499 ドルとなります。 リテールとインスティテューショナルのエントリーの違いはインジケーターではなく、ロケーションにあります。 多くのトレーダーは、モメンタムを追いかけたり、遅行シグナルに反応して、任意の価格レベルでエントリーします。機関投資家は、需給が実際にシフトする構造的なレベルに価格が到達するのを待ちます。 Azimuth Proはこれらのレベルを自動的にマッピングします：スイングアンカーVWAP、マルチタイムフレーム構造ライン、高確率ロケーションにのみ出現するABCパターン。 Azimuth Proは、構造分析とインテリジェントな自動化の両方を求めるプロフェッショナルトレーダー向けに構築されています。 Azimuthが外科的精度で市場構造をマッピングする一方、Azimuth Proはインテリジェンスレイヤーを追加します：トレーディングスタイルの自動検出、スマート設定された移動平均線、20年のデータでバックテストされた最適化パラメータ。その結果、お使いの
    Trend Screener Pro MT5
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.84 (99)
    インディケータ
    トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターでトレンド取引の力を解き放ちます。ファジー ロジックと複数通貨システムを活用した究極のトレンド取引ソリューションです。 ファジー ロジックを活用した革新的なトレンド インジケーターである Trend Screener を使用して、トレンド取引を向上させます。 これは、13 を超えるプレミアム ツールと機能、および 3 つの取引戦略を組み合わせた強力なトレンド追跡インジケーターであり、Metatrader をトレンド アナライザーにする多用途の選択肢となります。 期間限定オファー : トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターは、わずか 100 ドルで生涯ご利用いただけます。 (元の価格 50$ ) (オファー延長) Trend Screener の 100% 非再描画精度の揺るぎない精度を体験して、取引の決定が過去の価格変動の影響を受けないようにしてください。 マルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨機能の多用途性を解放し、比類のない自信を持って外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックスの世界を取引できるようにします。 Trend Screener の包括的な
    Smart Stop Indicator MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (2)
    インディケータ
    Smart Stop Indicator – チャート上で実現するインテリジェントなストップロス精度 概要 Smart Stop Indicator は、ストップロスを勘や感情ではなく、明確で体系的に設定したいトレーダーのために設計されています。本ツールは、クラシックなプライスアクション（高値更新・安値切り下げ）と最新のブレイクアウト認識ロジックを組み合わせ、次に来るべき論理的なストップレベルを正確に特定します。トレンド相場、レンジ、急速なブレイクアウト局面のいずれであっても、最適な SL ゾーンとその状態（“new”、“broken”、“valid”）をチャート上に直接表示します。さらに今回、SL 距離の %ADR 表示も新たに追加されています。 主な特徴 マーケット構造に基づく自動ストップ配置 • 市場構造とリアルタイムの値動きに基づき、意味のあるストップロスレベルを自動検出します。 スマートなブレイクアウト感知 • 急激な方向転換やブレイクアウトにも柔軟に対応し、早すぎるストップ調整を避けます。 SL %ADR の表示 • ストップロスまでの距離を ADR（Averag
    FX Levels MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (12)
    インディケータ
    FX Levels: あらゆる市場における非常に高精度なサポート＆レジスタンス 概要 通貨ペア、株式指数、個別銘柄やコモディティなど、どのような市場でも信頼できるサポートとレジスタンスを特定したいですか？ FX Levels は伝統的な “Lighthouse” メソッドと先進的な動的アプローチを融合し、ほぼ汎用的な精度を実現します。ブローカーの実務経験を活かし、自動化されたデイリー更新とリアルタイム更新を組み合わせることで、 FX Levels は反転ポイントを見つけ、利益目標を設定し、自信をもってトレードを管理するための手助けをします。今すぐ試してみて、サポート/レジスタンス分析の正確性がどれほどトレードを向上させるかを実感してください！ 1. FX Levels がトレーダーにとって非常に有用な理由 非常に正確なサポート＆レジスタンスゾーン • FX Levels は異なるブローカー環境でもほぼ同一のゾーンを生成するよう設計されており、データフィードの差異や時刻設定のずれによる不一致を解消します。 • つまり、どのブローカーを利用していても一貫したレベルが得られるため、戦
    Trend indicator AI mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (13)
    インディケータ
    Trend Ai indicatorは、トレンドの識別と実用的なエントリポイントと反転アラートを組み合わせることで、トレーダーの市場分析を強化する優れたツールです。 この指標は、ユーザーが自信と正確さで外国為替市場の複雑さをナビゲートすることを可能にします トレンドAiインジケーターは、主要なシグナル以外にも、プルバックやリトレースメント中に発生するセカンダリエントリポイントを識別し、トレーダーが確立されたトレンド内の価格修正を活用できるようにします。 重要な利点: *MT4およびMT5の仕事 *明確な買いまたは売りシグナル *再描画しません ·すべての資産で動作します 私はeaやセットをtelegram it詐欺で販売しないように注意してください。 すべての設定はここでブログで無料です。  重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ 私の他のプロダクトと同様、実質操作の監視はここに見つけることができます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 設定および入力: すべての
    SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
    Devie Arevalo Montemayor
    5 (1)
    インディケータ
    SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
    M1 Scalper Pro MT5
    Elif Kaya
    5 (9)
    インディケータ
    - Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
    IX Power MT5
    Daniel Stein
    4.92 (12)
    インディケータ
    IX Power: 指数、商品、暗号資産、外国為替市場の洞察を発見 概要 IX Power は、指数、商品、暗号資産、外国為替市場の強弱を分析するための多用途ツールです。 FX Power が全ての利用可能な通貨ペアデータを活用して外為ペアで最高の精度を提供する一方、 IX Power は基礎資産の市場データにのみ焦点を当てています。この特性により、 IX Power は非外為市場に最適であり、単純な外為分析にも信頼性の高いツールです。どのチャートでもスムーズに機能し、取引判断を向上させるための明確で実行可能な洞察を提供します。 1. IX Power がトレーダーにとって価値がある理由 複数市場での強弱分析 • IX Power は指数、商品、暗号資産、外為シンボルの強弱を計算し、それぞれの市場に合わせた洞察を提供します。 • US30、WTI、ゴールド、ビットコイン、または通貨ペアなどの資産を監視して取引機会を発見できます。 幅広い市場に適応 • 外為取引では、 FX Power が関連する全ての通貨ペアを分析することで比類のない精度を提供します。 • IX Power
    Grabber System MT5
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.81 (21)
    インディケータ
    優れたテクニカルインジケーター「Grabber」をご紹介します。これは、すぐに使える「オールインワン」トレーディング戦略として機能します。 ひとつのコードに、市場のテクニカル分析ツール、取引シグナル（矢印）、アラート機能、プッシュ通知が強力に統合されています。 このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を無料で提供します： Grabberユーティリティ：オープンポジションを自動で管理するツール ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル：インジケーターのインストール、設定、取引方法を解説 カスタムセットファイル：インジケーターをすばやく自動設定し、最大限の成果を出すための設定ファイル 他の戦略はもう忘れてください！Grabberだけが、あなたを新たなトレードの高みへと導いてくれるのです。 Grabber戦略の主な特徴： 推奨タイムフレーム：M5〜H4 対応通貨ペア・資産：どれでも使用可能ですが、私が実際に検証した以下を推奨します（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、E
    Quantum TrendPulse
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (20)
    インディケータ
    Quantum TrendPulse を ご紹介します。これは、   SuperTrend   、   RSI   、および Stochastic のパワーを 1 つの包括的なインジケーターに組み合わせて、取引の可能性を最大限に引き出す究極の取引ツールです。精度と効率を求めるトレーダー向けに設計されたこのインジケーターは、市場のトレンド、勢いの変化、最適なエントリー ポイントとエグジット ポイントを自信を持って特定するのに役立ちます。 主な特徴: SuperTrend 統合: 現在の市場動向に簡単に追従し、収益性の波に乗ることができます。 RSI精度: 買われすぎと売られすぎのレベルを検出し、市場の反転のタイミングに最適で、SuperTrendのフィルターとして使用されます。 確率的精度: 確率的振動を活用して、変動の激しい市場で隠れたチャンスを見つけます。SuperTrend のフィルターとして使用されます。 マルチタイムフレーム分析:   M5 から H1 または H4 まで、さまざまなタイムフレームで市場を常に把握します。 カスタマイズ可能なアラート: カスタム取引条件が満たされ
    ARIPoint
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    1 (1)
    インディケータ
    ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
    Gartley Hunter Multi
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (11)
    インディケータ
    Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
    Weis Wave with Alert MT5
    Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
    4.94 (17)
    インディケータ
    Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
    SuperScalp Pro
    Van Minh Nguyen
    5 (1)
    インディケータ
    SuperScalp Pro — 高度なマルチフィルター対応スキャルピングインジケーターシステム SuperScalp Pro は、クラシックな Supertrend と複数のインテリジェントな確認フィルターを組み合わせた高度なスキャルピング用インジケーターシステムです。M1〜H4 のすべての時間足で効率的に機能し、特に XAUUSD、BTCUSD、および主要なFX通貨ペアに適しています。単体のシステムとして、また既存の取引戦略へ柔軟に統合して使用できます。 本インジケーターは 11 以上のフィルターを統合しており、短期・長期の EMA、トレンド判定に用いる 3 本の EMA、EMA スロープ（EMA slope）、RSI、ADX、出来高、VWAP、ボリンジャーバンドのブレイクアウト、MACD ダイバージェンスフィルターなどを含みます。スマートキャンドルフィルターはローソク足の終値を確認して弱いシグナルを排除し、3 本の EMA と MACD ダイバージェンスを組み合わせたトレンド認識メカニズムにより勝率の高いシグナルの選別を支援します。 SuperScalp Pro は ATR に基
    Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4 (14)
    インディケータ
    まず第一に、この取引ツールはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグの指標であり、プロの取引に理想的ですことを強調する価値があります。 オンラインコース、ユーザーマニュアル、デモ。 スマートプライスアクションコンセプトインジケーターは、新米から経験豊富なトレーダーまで、非常 に強力なツールです。Inner Circle Trader AnalysisやSmart Money Concepts Trading Strategiesなど、20以上の有用な指標を1つに組み合わせています。このインジケーターはスマートマネーコンセプトに焦点を当て、大手機関の取引方法を提供し、彼らの動きを予測するのに役立ちます。 特に、流動性分析に優れており、機関がどのように取引しているかを理解しやすくしています。市場のトレンドを予測し、価格の動きを慎重に分析するのに優れています。機関の戦略とトレードを合わせることで、市場の動向についてより正確な予測ができます。このインジケーターは多目的であり、市場構造を分析し、重要な注文ブロックを特定し、さまざまなパターンを認識するのに優れています。 このインジケーター
    MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
    Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
    5 (1)
    インディケータ
    次世代の自動化された需要と供給のゾーン。どのチャートでも機能する新しい革新的なアルゴリズム。すべてのゾーンは、市場の価格行動に従って動的に作成されています。 2種類のアラート --> 1) 価格がゾーンに達したとき 2) 新しいゾーンが形成されたとき もう 1 つの役に立たない指標はありません。実績のある完全な取引戦略を手に入れることができます。     新機能:     価格が需給ゾーンに達したときにアラートを出す     新しい需給ゾーンが作成されたときにアラートを発します     プッシュ通知アラート     ピップ単位のゾーン幅ラベル     MTF のもう 1 つのタイムフレーム。したがって、現在より 2 時間足高いのではなく、現在より 3 時間足し上に見えるようになります。     アラート/ゾーン/MTF 機能を有効/無効にするボタン あなたが得る利点:     取引から感情を取り除きます。     取引エントリをオブジェクト化します。     確率の高いセットアップで利益を上げましょう。     描画ゾーンから時間を節約します。
    ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    5 (1)
    インディケータ
    ACB Breakout Arrows インジケーターは、特別なブレイクアウトパターンを検出することで、市場における重要なエントリーシグナルを提供します。このインジケーターはチャートを常に監視し、一方向に勢いが定着してきた段階で、主要な値動きの直前に精度の高いエントリーシグナルを表示します。 マルチシンボル・マルチタイムフレームスキャナーはこちらから - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 用スキャナー 主な機能 ストップロスとテイクプロフィットの水準が自動で表示されます。 すべての時間足のブレイクアウトシグナルを監視できるMTFスキャナーダッシュボードを搭載。 デイトレーダー、スイングトレーダー、スキャルパーに最適。 シグナル精度を高めるための最適化されたアルゴリズム。 損益分岐点やスキャルピングターゲットに使える特別なライン（クイックプロフィットライン）。 勝率、平均利益などのパフォーマンス分析メトリクスを表示。 リペイントなし。 トレードの確認 - 低確率のトレードを除外するために ACB Trade Filter インジケーター を使用してください。 強い買い：
    Trend Forecaster
    Alexey Minkov
    5 (7)
    インディケータ
    The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
    Trend Flow PRO
    Aliaksandr Alferchyk
    インディケータ
    TREND FLOW PRO は、市場が実際に方向転換するポイントを特定するのに役立ちます。このインジケーターは、トレンドの反転や、大口の市場参加者が再び参入するエリアを可視化します。 チャート上の BOS マークは、真のトレンド転換および上位時間足の重要なレベルを示します。インジケーターのデータはリペイントされず、各バーの確定後もチャート上に残ります。 インジケーターの主な要素： BOS FLOW – トレンド波動および実際のトレンド転換。大口の市場参加者のエントリーと、その存在の確認を示します（数字で表示）。 BOS FILL – トレンドの方向に沿ってバーを色分けします。 「大口プレイヤー」のエントリーポイントや、トレンドが変化するポイントを示します。 シグナルレベル： BOS – 強さが未確定の参加者によるエントリー（多くの場合、メイントレンド内の調整）。 Move SL – 大口参加者がポジションをどのように移動させているかを視覚的に表示します。トレーダーがストップロスを調整する際の参考として使用できます。 Super BOS – 通常の BOS よりも優先度の高い大口参加者
    PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3 (6)
    インディケータ
    これはほぼ間違いなく、MetaTraderプラットフォームで見つけることができる最も完全な調和価格形成自動認識インジケーターです。 19種類のパターンを検出し、フィボナッチプロジェクションをあなたと同じように真剣に受け止め、潜在的逆転ゾーン（PRZ）を表示し、適切なストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルを見つけます。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 19の異なる調和価格形成を検出します プライマリ、派生および補完フィボナッチ投影（PRZ）をプロットします 過去の価格行動を評価し、過去のすべてのパターンを表示します この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 適切なストップロスとテイクプロフィットのレベルを表示します ブレイクアウトを使用して適切な取引を通知します すべてのパターン比をグラフにプロットします 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します スコット・M・カーニーの本に着想を得て、この指標は最も純粋で急を要するトレーダーのニーズを満たすように設計されています。ただし、トレードを容易にする
    Elliott Wave Trend MT5
    Young Ho Seo
    4 (4)
    インディケータ
    Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
    RelicusRoad Pro MT5
    Relicus LLC
    5 (24)
    インディケータ
    これまでに、 素晴らしいバックテスト結果、 驚くべき数値を持つ ライブ口座のパフォーマンス証明 、そして あらゆる場所での統計情報 がある取引インジケーターを購入し、しかし使用後に 口座を破綻させてしまった ことは何度ありますか？ シグナル単独を信用すべきではありません。そもそもなぜそれが表示されたのかを知る必要があります。そして、それこそがRelicusRoad Proの得意とすることです！ ユーザーマニュアル + 戦略 + トレーニングビデオ + VIPアクセス付きプライベートグループ + モバイル版利用可能 市場の見方を変える新しい方法 RelicusRoadは、FX、先物、仮想通貨、株式、指数に対応する、 世界で最も強力で最高の取引インジケーター であり、トレーダーが口座を 成長させる ために必要なすべての情報とツールを提供します。 初心者 から 上級者 まで、 すべてのトレーダー が成功できるよう、 テクニカル分析 と 取引計画 を提供します。 これは、将来の市場を 予測する のに十分な情報を提供する 主要な取引インジケーター です。私たちは、チャート上で意味をなさない複
    Meravith AUTO
    Ivan Stefanov
    5 (1)
    インディケータ
    Meravith Autoは、Meravithトレーディングシステムの自動化バージョンです。 このインジケーターは、色が変化するトレンドラインで構成されています。強気のときは緑色、弱気のときは赤色になります。これはトレンドのサポートラインです。強気の出来高と弱気の出来高が等しくなる流動性ライン。三重の強気デビエーションライン。三重の弱気デビエーションライン。大きな出来高を示す紫色と青色のドット。紫色のドットは平均出来高より2つのデビエーション分大きい出来高を示し、青色のドットは2つのデビエーションを示します。 使い方は？ 強気のトレンドラインと、トレンドラインの上にある流動性は強気トレンドを示します。市場は上昇すると予想されます。ロングポジションを開きます。 弱気のトレンドラインと、トレンドラインの下にある流動性は弱気トレンドを示します。市場は下落すると予想されます。ショートポジションを開きます。 他のインジケーターと自由に組み合わせて使用できます。 どの通貨ペア、どの時間足でも使用できます。 ブローカーが提示する出来高の違いにより、結果が異なる場合があります。 出来高が多いため、大
    作者のその他のプロダクト
    Auto Orderblock with Break of Structure MT5
    Barend Paul Stander
    4.47 (17)
    インディケータ
    Auto Order Block with break of structure based on ICT and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Futures Break of Structure ( BoS )             Order block ( OB )            Higher time frame Order block / Point of Interest ( POI )    shown on current chart           Fair value Gap ( FVG ) / Imbalance   -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )    HH/LL/HL/LH  -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Choch  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Volume Imbalance     ,  MTF          vIMB Gap’s Power of 3 Equal High / Low’s  
    Fractal Model
    Barend Paul Stander
    インディケータ
    Fractal Model Indicator for Metatrader , meticulously crafted around the renowned Fractal Model by TTrades. This powerful tool empowers traders to navigate price action with precision, leveraging multi-timeframe analysis to anticipate momentum shifts, swing formations, and trend continuations. Designed for MetaTrader , the Fractal Model Indicator combines advanced algorithmic insights with customizable features, making it an essential addition for traders seeking to capitalize on expansive mar
    CRT Candle Range Theory
    Barend Paul Stander
    インディケータ
    Candle Range Theory - CRT Mark Candle Range Theory - CRT  bars on the chart. Options: choose between   2 bar CRT or  CRT that include inside bars Show higher time frame CRT on lower time frame chart show current time frame CRT on chart with higher time frame CRT Alert when new CRT has formed Show / Hide Labels Button Menu to select Options for more information on using Candle Range Theory - CRT look on X for @Romeotpt @SpeculatorFL Manual
    DR IDR Pro
    Barend Paul Stander
    3 (2)
    インディケータ
    Defining Range ( DR ) and Implied Defining Range ( IDR  ) indicator Pro with added features from free version Show DR and IDR ranges Sessions on the chart for   RDR     Regular defining range (New York Session) ADR    After defining range (Asian session) ODR     Outside defining range (London Session) Buttons on chart to enable / disable : Show  Imbalance ( IMB ) Show Volume Imbalance ( VIB ) Show  Gap's between open and close Show  Standard Deviation ( SD ) Show last 3 Sessions or Back
    Equal Highs and Lows
    Barend Paul Stander
    インディケータ
    Equal Highs and Lows Indicator Find and Mark Equal Highs and Lows on chart of Selected Multi Time frames. Options: set min and max bars between Equal High's / Low's bars set max points difference between High's / Low's  ( Sensitivity  ) Select time frames by buttons on chart Select / Filter only High's or Low's by a button Extend Equal High's / Low's line forward for chart reference Manual  MT4 version MT5 version Other Indicators
    Quarterly Cycles
    Barend Paul Stander
    5 (1)
    インディケータ
    Quarterly Cycles Quarterly Cycles is based on the Quarterly Theory developed by Daye (  traderdaye on X ). This is an aid to the user to find Cycles and it is NOT automatic detected, user can select AMDX or XAMD  in each Cycle and it will be visually drawn on the chart.  Quarterly Cycles:   Yearly, Monthly, Weekly, Daily, 6 Hour (90 minutes) –  Yearly Cycle : The year is divided in four sections of three months each Q1 - January, February, March Q2 - April, May, June Q3 - July, August, Septemb
    GoldBach
    Barend Paul Stander
    インディケータ
    Goldbach Power of Three Levels Indicator Based on Hopiplaka’s Goldbach Conjecture Framework   Unlock the hidden structure of price with the Goldbach Power of Three (PO3) Levels Indicator — a precision tool built directly from the principles in Hopiplaka’s bestselling book: "Goldbach Fundamentals: What Every ICT Trader Still Wants to Demystify" Available now at: https://hopiplaka.gumroad.com/   Indicator Features Dynamic PO3 Level Selection Choose your cycle size: 3, 9, 27, 81, 243, 729, 2187, 6
    フィルタ:
    レビューなし
    レビューに返信